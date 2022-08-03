Rant and Rave: Hidden agendas and political fury

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Marjorie Taylor Greene serves no useful purpose. She is just wasting a seat in the House of Representatives. She should step aside and let someone who cares about more than headlines have her seat.
You've seen the commercial - Someone spills liquid close to the lottery ticket or cell phone on the table, then screams "Ohh Nooo..." In a mad frenzy, they reach for the paper towels! Are they too stupid to simply pick up the ticket or phone first?
Regarding the "diverse" couples/families TV commercials... Have been noticing them for two years now. Far more than a bit "overdone; someone has a hidden agenda.
No US president has ever had more conflicts of interest than Trump. He ripped us off for millions.
The Biden admin is using its efforts on behalf of Brittney Griner as a huge publicity stunt. Meanwhile, hundreds of Americans sit in jails around the world, being ignored by Biden.
Seeing Tulsi Gabbard placed on a blacklist of “Russian propagandists” by the Ukrainian government may as well be an endorsement of her foreign policy acumen. She saw Biden’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine coming while others refuse to even acknowledge how the United States’ antagonistic approach to Russia caused this.
I am sure am getting tired of this Bidenflation!
Trump is so guilty but his ignorant minions could care less. His only concern? His ego.
The scary thing is Republicans / right wingers will backlash very violently if that pile of dung, Trump is indicted. He has destroyed democracy.
"Earth Overshoot Day marks the date when humanity has used all the biological resources that Earth regenerates during the entire year." For 2022, it's July 28, but in the U.S. we exhausted our share of resources four months ago. Help #MoveTheDate!
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, should be appearing before the Congressional Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 20201. She needs to answer some questions about her meddling in the 2020 Presidential election. WTH?
Of course, Donald wanted to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor. Of course, Donald wanted his face engraved into stone on Mt. Rushmore. Give me a break.
Some of my friends and some of my relatives have had Covid in the past month. Thankfully, none has died. The ones who are not vaccinated have been much more ill than the vaccinated ones. Please wear your masks over your mouth and nose. Please distance. Please wash your hands.
We have a fellow in our country who is the biggest victim there ever has been. He said at a rally that he's been so busy fighting persecution that he didn't even have time to realize that he's the most persecuted person in history. Awww......his life must be so tough.
I like when celebrities disclose intimate details of their personal lives on social media, and then ask for "privacy."
All streams lead to Five Points, right? Won't get better or go away. A series of pumps and ponds through USC and Olympia is doable. Award USC engineering professors / students a feasibility Grant. Real World experience. Local impact. A great price.
Pres. Biden keeps rolling out the gaffes. It's just like riding a bike.
You know don’t believe me, but i’ll call CNN and I sit down and flip the channels at the end of a good long day. CNN stands for Clown News Network. Explain to me the reason in North Carolina they’re having a small town spat and some of the police have resigned and they’re trying to make it a race issue. CNN is really good at that.
You know this is a Rave, a R-A-V-E, for the tow truck drive that apparently forgot to kiss his wife and he left to go to work, and he came back in 10 minutes to kiss her.
MY friend has a good pick up line, if I say you have a nice body, would you hold it against me?
Alert. York County Detention Center. Oh so finally after 20 years of kicking us out, you now know the blind vending commissary is 1st by applicable law, so now you send an email to the commission for the blind, stating the contract, but you also are still going to rip off the public trusts and apply 43 percent kickback to the procurement office and how much goes to the sheriff’s office?
To the rancho who can’t see why folks would want to live in the Bull Street District, because of all the pandhandlers. My questions is why would anyone want to live on that haunted ground that housed so many tormented souls for all those years.
You know I thank the Lord for rant and rave, period.
Thank you very much for the front page article that highlighted that dangerous curve on Knox Abbot Drive in Cayce. I go through there several times a week and I perfectly understand that gas station’s frustration. It never should have happened that way, but money talks and we know what walks. I doubt it’s ever going to get addressed until somebody gets killed — and that’s sad,
What is a paper container for more paper? An envelope.
Made the mistake of attending a Baptist church in the Midlands this morning. What’s being taught there is not Christianity. It is hat based on the false god Trump. What a stupid people they are.
Is father time married to mother nature?
How do you get to Harvard? Study study study.
The lottery is over $800 million. Mo money, mo problems.
Bear would like to qoute from C.S. Lewis in "The Screwtape Letters" written in the 1940's : "Whenever all men are really hastening to be slaves or tyrants we make Liberalism the prime bogey."
Class clown wonders if you have noticed the awful stink coming out of the east. Its only vadimir putin!