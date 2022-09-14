Rant and Rave: Has this section gotten too political?

Sarah Palin seems to think she should be taken seriously. Sorry, that is not possible.
Native Americans have suffered staggering numbers of deaths from Covid. Why are we giving aid to other countries? Many of our native people need running water, better access to health care and improved housing.
Let's learn the homonyms in English! Their, they're and there. Rain, rein and reign. Fare and fair. Leech and leach. Each word has a different meaning and they are NOT interchangeable.
Here's your periodic reminder that US intervention in and military aid to Ukraine is a proxy war with Russia promulgated by the Biden-Harris administration, the neoliberal/neoconservative foreign policy establishment, and the military industrial complex. "Democracy" is not being promoted because Ukraine is not a democracy nor is the United States. Russia's invasion is a response to years of antagonistic postering by the United States and its NATO allies. To acknowledge these facts is not to condone Vladimir Putin's actions but to acknowledge the reality of the situation.
I like the way people accuse others of being fascists, even though they don't know what that term means.
This is a full contact rant at all of the LAZY, SELFISH, ENTITLED IDIOTS that feel that the Fire Lanes in front of stores are available parking spots for you no class elements of society. It doesn’t matter if it’s the grocery store, liquor store, vape shop or Wal-Mart…..park your car in a proper parking space and walk your lazy ass into the store!!! (And by “proper parking space,”I do not mean the closest open handicap space)
I sometimes think that the nations of the EU are more goal oriented and productive than the so-called United States.
U of SC is retiring #7???? WTH? The Clown made one tackle that got him on Sports Illustrated……next season he picked and chose when and if he would even step onto the field as not to risk his NFL chances…………in which he’s mediocre at best.
"Frat rat Joe"? Henry McMaster, Cunningham was NOT a rat! You were! Yo, former Alpha Kappa president, are you dissing yourself? I know, I know 1969 was a long, long time ago (53 years) but…
Goobernatorial debate. (This is SC, folks) Can't wait to see the Chickenhawk take on Foghorn Leghorn. "I say, I say, boy..."
There will be a Republican meeting on September 20, at Fairview Community Center in Lexington County. Will they plan the next insurrection, riots in the streets or a coup?
South Carolina has given Sen. Lindsey Graham to our country. I am humiliated by that. Go away, Lindsey, and be quiet.
Serious allegations that a heckler at a Christian-run university made racial slurs towards a minority player are another indication that bigotry and Christianity can co-exist and thrive given the right environment. Is this what Jesus would do?
Fall travel advisory for the U.S. Supreme Court and the Republican Party: "I am woman, hear me roar, in numbers too big to ignore." (RIP Helen Reddy.)
According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, Biden's transfer of student loans to the US treasury may cost taxpayers $1 Trillion. Get your checkbook out!!
So I am in an auto parts store and this jerk in front of me with a shaved head and a big beard is wearing a camo tee shirt that says, “Embrace Violence” on the back. Further evidence of what the damage that worthless POS Trump has done to the country.
The ads say the Camp Lejeune water was bad until 1987, but it's taken 35 years for the land sharks to get their law suit bandwagons rolling? What is litigation coming to? The commercials are amazing! I haven't seen so many US flags flying on my TV screen since the bicentennial!
I do declare, it looks like McMassa and the boys have legalized rape and incest.
The first thing a dictator does is cast doubt on the news networks. I think Rush Limpecker did that, may he rot in hell. The next thing a dictator does is destroys faith in the election system, which tRump attempted even before he managed to get elected. Then you attack the legal system. Does this sound familiar? And tRump’s blind lemmings eat it up.
Happy retirement to Sue Bird whose contribution to womens’ basketball (and womens’ sports in general) is unmatched. She won four league championships and five gold medals during her twenty-year pro career. She was and will remain a shining example of professionalism and work ethic. I hope she keeps her kicks in the game, her leadership remains invaluable. Atta girl Sue!
When did R&R get so political. I miss hearing about your personal drama. I wanna hear about how your mother is screwing your ex-boyfriend.
I enjoy watching WLTX News with Andrea Mock and Darcy Strickland. They often wear the same clothes.
Hey folks, my question is the lady that apparently is the head of the Republican party for South Carolina, her response to Mr. Biden’s criticism of I guess some of the MAGA people, I think her first name is Rona, I just caught a glance of that on TV.
This is a rave for my English teacher in Switzerland. Abhorrent A B H O R R E N T abhorrent you could say it’s a beautiful word and it’s appropriate. What do they say right now? These people in America go to a food bank monthly, one in six people goes to a food bank in America monthly.
This is my rant and rave. Before I met my wife, she was a single mother, went to the University of South Carolina and got a masters degree and she was able to pay off her student loans so all you cry baby college students think that you need to have your college loan paid off, $10,000 or $20,000 you should’ve went in the military where they give you $40,000 for your education because I don’t think I should be paying for your education, period.
When my friend buys postage stamps nowadays, he thinks you lick the back of them. What?