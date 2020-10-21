Rant and Rave: Hardware stores and defibrillators

Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Life hack: Never buy a defibrillator from Harbor Freight.

A man’s words will eventually tell what kind of man he is, just like people know a tree by the fruit it bears.

Let’s get one thing straight. There is no place to hide from life. If there were I no doubt would have found it by now.

I'm seriously considering signing up for the Jehovah's Witness protection program.

My girlfriend made a mistake on the computer. She used whiteout on the screen to correct it.

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen passed away. In his words, “Jump. You might as well jump.”

I love Rant and Rave.

Whoever said "give me liberty or give me death" probably never even owned a Jeep Liberty.

If men from minority groups get together, arm themselves, and make secret plans, they're called gangs. If white men get together, arm themselves, and make secret plans, they're called militias.

It is really easy to put Obama in Trump’s shoes right now. If Obama had all this mess under his watch, he would have gotten off it so fast it would make your head spin.

Biden. Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated.

None of us get out of this alive.

This is a warning to Governor McMaster and South Carolina. Do not make your college students do to this state what happened to Wisconsin. The disregard for health and public safety is creating a crisis.

Kamala was very calm during the debate with Pence. But in the eyes of Kamala Harris you could tell she was thinking, “Hey Mike, you like cake? Well eat it off my ass.”

The night turned sour when she called me Mr. Drunkypants.

The future of the Republican Party absolutely requires Donald Trump to lose the election so it can rebuild. I am a Democrat but I want a strong and honest Republican Party and the same for the Democratic Party.

School board Commissioner Bishop, grow some balls! I tell my five-year-old his ideas are silly. If you are going to get bent out shape and waste important meeting time because someone said that your idea is silly, you need to get off the Richland One School Board because you clearly do not have the temperament or composure for such an important job.

After the two clowns in the presidential debate, we got Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. They both lost that debate to the fly.

Trump got the virus. One good thing about wearing a mask is that it hides the smile.

I always thought going to a school that played SEC football would be cool. But going to South Carolina is cool, too.

Hey people, when you get done with your mask, throw it in the garbage. Don’t throw it on the ground.

OK, I saw an article and it was talking about Trump doing this, that and the other. It’s Biden. You better do your homework and find out about Biden. He’s the one that’s going to mess you up. If he gets elected, they are going to take more money out of your paycheck. You will be on socialism.

The Turtle is sad to say that our leader’s rhetoric has put Republicans in the position of a firefighter who deliberately sets fires to make him look like a hero putting them out. We need to put him out. People, please.

The Republicans were free to choose the candidate they wanted for POTUS. So why did they choose the most incompetent, corrupt, unhinged person they could find?

The Gamecock football team has had a Chicken Curse for years. So what do they do? They put a big statue of a chicken in front of Williams-Brice Stadium. When are we going to get a statue of A’ja Wilson in front of Colonial Life Arena? At least the girls basketball team won a national championship.

I just want to ask you, did you ever figure out what happened to Al Capone after he had syphilis in his head? Did you ever know the president had documented sex with a porn star?

Goodbye KK donuts. Not only are your donuts $1.19 now, they are about the size of a handball. Smaller every time I buy them. Well, yesterday was the last time. I figure they're about $25.00 per pound now for the size and cost. Good riddance.

[In reference to Further Consideration, Oct. 14] So the Florence Foster Jenkins of Columbia is now the poster child for the nanny state, peering over her glasses imperiously. Now she not only tells us which artists we're supposed to like, it's which politicians, too.

Why is that ring wing, Republican political ads refer to “our guy” and “their guy?” The right is determined to preserve decisiveness. I never hear that in ads for Democrats.

Our esteemed leader used about $200,000 in taxpayer money for his COVID treatment. Then, as he removed his mask, he said, “Don’t fear COVID” and said that all Americans should have the care he had. Does this mean he now supports Medicare for all?

Yes, since the fair ain’t coming this year, but is some drive-thru thing instead, can we have two fairs next year? Would be nice. April and October would be fabulous.

Just listen to the commercials people. Lindsey Graham says he is focused on the needs of the United States. Not South Carolina. Jaime Harrison says he is focused on South Carolina. Yes you live in the country but you also live in South Carolina. Do you care about your health insurance, do you care about your Medicare and your care about your Social Security? Listen to the answers. Lindsey Graham wants to and will defund these programs.

My neighbor, who is a friendly gentleman, if you spend a couple minutes with him, he’ll really start denigrating and putting down Hispanic people. Out of nowhere comes this hatred. Then you see these people in Michigan trying to overthrow the government. You have to wonder where all this hatred comes from.

Who started your social security taxes?

When I was a kid I lived in France for a while. That was great as a kid. I was watching the French Open recently and I saw there were a handful of people in the stands.

I read in the paper that our president is getting the troops out of Afghanistan. Ask some of the troops coming home about the Russians paying $20,000 bounties to kill an American kid. Putin is chasing the Americans out.

My Pop used to tell me, “Don’t argue with idiots.”

I've never heard a crackhead say "everything is good in moderation."

Getting COVID can put you into a struggle for your life or kill you. Getting fake COVID is fun. You fly to the hospital in a helicopter, do photo ops from there, ride outside waving to people from your car, fly back to your house and tell the media you might even be immune to it.

Conservatives already knew our party was rotten to the core with career politicians who say one thing and do another, just like the Democratic Party, I guess Democrats are just to blind to the reality of Washington D.C.! People refer to it as the swamp for a reason! I have a good question, maybe you can answer it for me. How do people go to Washington D.C. thousandaires, and return home multi-millionaires?

Has anyone else thought that Amy C. Barrett's initials depict what Lindsay Graham aims to do? Affordable Care Buster?

I'm going to invent a colostomy bag with jokes printed on it. You know, just for s#!ts and giggles.

Perhaps Mr. Graham should save his “sarcastic” racial remarks for when he is in the company of his best bud, the Bigot-In-Chief. That association alone makes the carefully crafted yet careless remarks seem genuine. I guess they are no more genuine than the senator himself.

If Eve came from Adam's rib, then technically speaking, she's the world's first side chick.

You've never really lived until you've seen someone throw a road rage temper tantrum on a moped and then "speed" away.