Rant and Rave: Happy holidays, from Free Times readers

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told us that we can gather with our families to celebrate the holidays but we should be "prudent." I invite him to my town in Lexington County. Probably 95% of the folks here have never heard of "prudent."
Merry Christmas to all!
WIS's Rick Henry constantly pronounces Dawn Staley as "Don" Staley. I got a note from the station that that's just the way he says it because he is from McBee.....hmmmm..no excuse. Get it right, Rick !
Why do some people think it’s OK to throw bottles and food wrappers out of their car windows, trashing our Earth? I wish there was a good way these thugs could be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Yesterday while waiting in a doctor’s office for a routine visit, the TV news was covering President Biden’s arrival at Columbia Airport. This man started loudly complaining about the cost of Biden’s trip and how unnecessary it was. For one thing, keep your thoughts on such things to yourself.
To the Florida jackass who refused to wear a proper mask on a commercial flight and instead wore a thong (ew): How dare you compare yourself to Rosa Parks for standing up for your “rights”? Ms. Parks’ protest did not endanger the lives of others like you did. You are not a patriot, you are a selfish clown who thinks you are more important than others. Spoiler alert: you’re not. You are garbage.
I recently learned there are people who suffer with "althaiophobia" - a fear of marshmallows. Neither fire, nor heights, nor a knife and fork wielding Hannibal Lector is as terrifying as a ....marshmallow. MARSHMALLOWS, for heaven's sake!
To the ranter about "the serious health consequences of being overweight and obese," my response: POPs (persistent organic pollutants). Yep - you got 'em. They are bioaccumulative, attracted to fats, and don't break down. You just need enough POPs (endocrine disruptors) to screw up your hormones (like insulin). Some are known to be obesogens. Then there is the obesity paradox, the better survival of overweight patients despite obesity's risk of chronic diseases. Is this due to POPs being tucked away in all that fat? The world that we have poisoned is now poisoning us back.
Two 6-6 teams battling for the "championship" in a game named after a condiment? In any other context besides college football this would constitute a joke.
dah Serfdewd says - Rittenhouse "says" he went to render first aid. Yet, his first aid kit was on his back and he led with his rifle. If that were true, the rifle should have been on his back. Just another punk looking for clicks and 15 minutes of fame.
South Carolina Republicans rolled out a welcome recently to the infamous brat murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse, from Illinois. I am ashamed! Do not elevate that!
The actor named Jussie may need a new job. He could perhaps be a barista or a cashier or work in a club.
Hey Fox, you got your tree on fire.
God intentionally designed the various aspects about uniqueness, ethnicity, race, and personality. But as children of God, how citizenship is established in heaven?
My friend, Donovan is addicted to NyQuil and Red Bull.
You know, this is a rave for ski instructors, because we're at the top of Copper Mountain. The top is like a bald guy's head. Because that's exactly what it looked like. But 11,000 feet up. And no matter where you are you went you had to jump off a cliff and that little lift would just drop you right there. But no matter which way you left, you couldn't just ski down the hill, you had to jump off a cliff.
My favorite Christmas movies are Die Hard and Home Alone.
I didn't know that when I turned 25 years of age. I would always have the best Christmas gift ever. Which is the presence of an Almighty Everlasting God.
I finished my Christmas shopping in the Saint Nick of time.
A Lexington County adult club is being stripped of its liquor license.
Christmas may be warm. Santa Claus might wear a red speedo and a bow.
How the cow likes to do their shopping? From cattle logs. Haha!
I feel it is a it is very respectful for the president of our United States to come to Columbia, South Carolina and neither the governor nor the two senators from this state are not at the airport to greet him. It's a shame that our nation has become so polarized that they would disrespect our President. Thank you very much. Goodbye.
What? No August Krickel in the December 15 issue? A week without Krickel is like a week without crack...le. Crackle. Crackle. You know what I mean.
You know, when you turn on the TV, you just wake up.
The Clemson football team has gone to the Cheez-It Bowl. South Carolina is going to the Duke's Mayo Bowl. At least they're not going to the toilet bowl.