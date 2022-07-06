Rant and Rave: Gun control, Roe v. Wade and Biden-Trump. What else would it be?

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
I just heard some school teachers criticizing Bob Jones University. They should know that South Carolina's public schools live at the bottom of national rankings; and BJU does not.
If SCOTUS is so determined to no longer separate church and state, I hope they start taxing the HELL out of churches.
Biden worked for decades to block new oil refining capabilities in America. Then in 2020, he promised to eliminate fossil fuels. Now he says we need more oil refining capacity and blames the oil company executives.
Whatever happened to the monkeypox? Otherwise known as the moneypox.
The January 6 committee needs to get finished by November. If the Republicans get the majority, they will simply drop the proceedings. We are in greater danger than at any time in the last one hundred years.
Developers are scum. Unnecessary development is killing the planet. The future of the world economy is preservation, conservation and the environment.
One argument against abortion is we may have aborted an embryo who may have been a Noble Prize winner or discovered the cure for the common cold. How about if the embryo had become Mussolini, Hitler or Trump?
The American mainstream media is complicit with the gun industry in the mass murders of our school children by not publishing pictures of shooting victims whose bodies are so badly mutilated they have to be identified by DNA technology. Publish the pictures, and then let Congress tell America's mothers nothing can be done to stem gun violence. While they're at it, America's corporations need to cease and desist with entertainment programming that glorifies and glamorizes gun violence on TV, in video games, and movies.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that the song “Under Pressure” was written by an astrophysicist and his friends.
I don’t know who controls such things, whether it’s the Mayor of Irmo or the Chief of Police, but can we get some radar out on the streets and ticket these speeders?! For crying out loud, no one is being pulled, it’s like a race track on all the roads!!
My favorite comedians are the people who wanted the vaxx mandated, but now say, "Keep your laws off my body."
How long should it take to get a social security card replaced for an USA born citizen who has never changed name or ssc# or used any other name? On Assembly St. they gave certification of ssc# but refused to print the card. Been 7 months. 3 times filled out forms and submitted them. Lost in the mail. Sure it was! Three times! Somebody is lying!!!
Listen to Republicans and all they talk about is freedom. Free markets, freedom from regulations, freedom of corporations from taxes, liberty this, and liberty that. Then, when abortion comes up, they suddenly turn into soup nazis: "No freedom for you, woman!" They all turn on a dime, displaying absolutely no sense of irony.
It is encouraging to know there a few good Republicans as exemplified by Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney.
There's no need to worry about the coup d'etat people are saying might happen in the future. It's already occurred.
My wife says since all gun-related massacres have been by males then only females should be locked and loaded. That would be a well-regulated militia. Let's vote on a constitutional amendment. Remember, y'all are 52% of the population.
Gas tax holiday? $0.18? No! Windfall profit tax on Big Oil. Use that money to reduce the price at the pump.
It's not WHAT's causing inflation. It's WHO's causing inflation. Look who's been making obscene profits in last 2 years and longer. Why? Cuz they can. Tax the shit out the conspirators: Bezos, Walton family, Musk, Mars family, Tim Cook, Gates, Tyson, ADM, Warren Buffet, et al. Unfettered capitalism, my ass. Pay up!
Henry McMaster. Contraceptives w/o prescription. Paid maternity/paternity leave. Thank you. How 'bout free vasectomies? Hm?
$12,000. 2 hours. 128 guns gone. Richland County sheriffs dept. and Community groups. Well done.
Serfdewd sez - Roe vs Wade done easy, Referendum for women only. If men want to vote, then all children will be afforded equal rights to food, housing, education, health at federal expense. That should separate the fiscal (political - riding the train for free) conservatives from the “true believers”.
The county tax on my vehicle is much higher than the property tax on my 4 bedroom home and 12 acres of land. Please reduce or eliminate tax on vehicles.
We support Ukraine.
All US lawmakers who asked for pardons for the Jan 6, 2021, attack on our country have self-incriminated. None of them are constitutionally eligible to run for re-election. Keep them OUT.
Sad day for girls, women and their families! Republican appointed majority of Supreme Court Judges strike down 50-year old decision allowing a woman’s choice to have an abortion, leaving legislation up to the individual states. South Carolina Republication legislators, your government service days are numbered if you start anti-abortion legislation! South Carolina, to protect your rights, current and future, you must vote out current Republican legislators and future Republican candidates! The Republican purge at the polls begins!
So that separation of church and state stuff was all a lie. Kinda like liberty and justice for all, right?
I wouldn’t hold your breath on politicians giving you another stimulus check. Next time if you want inexpensive food to put on your table, cheap gas for your car, and money to pay your rent, and other bills. VOTE TRUMP! Frosty!
May I make a suggestion for your husband, unless he has tremendous upward mobility at his job, he should go to Chick-fil-a, and fill out a job application asap! I have yet to drive by a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Columbia that doesn’t have a sign outside that says their hiring starting at $15 per hour. Simple math shows that is $160 (40 hours) more per week, which turns into $8,000 per year! Remember no one is forcing your husband to work for $11 an hour. Frosty
Recovering from an eating disorder in a world so entrenched in diet culture sometimes feels absolutely impossible.
I remember when the 'Rant and Rave' wasn't filled with 95% political riffraff! Youre killing me smalls!
Remember the Alamo!!!
Anyone wanna turn in a couple of guns for Alex Murdaugh?
Why don't they put turn signals on cell phones maybe more people would use them in this day and age!
Turtle has a comment about the sadly recurring issue of mass shootings; hopes and prayers will nor bring back those killed by military styled weapons. These are not "hunting rifles," but were designed for killing other people! They should be banned from purchase by civilians! Congress get off your asses and outlaw these killing machines!
The people on the right side of the aisle blame everything on Biden and those on the left side blame Trump, but the blame really goes to the oligarchs, ie. the rich bastards controlling everything. Three beef monopolies set beef prices. Three chicken processors control chicken prices and lets not leave out big pharma, big oil and big agbiz. Cameron Curmudgeon is just saying.
The Rant & Rave is like a blizzard full of snowflakes
Class clown steals another joke. "Why didn't Han Solo enjoy his steak? Because it was Chewie!"