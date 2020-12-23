Rant and Rave: Giving up beer, starting fires with this newspaper, COVID-19 disputes

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I've decided to give up drinking beer. So I think I'll take my growler and start a jug band.

This is why I use your newspaper for firestarter on my grill. (Laughs) Y’all suck.

Almost 350,000 have died from COVID-19, yet people still refuse to wear masks in public ... wear a mask people, it's not that hard and it doesn't hurt. I'm a Nurse and because of people like you our deaths will soon top 400,000. Have some respect for those around you!

Phase 2. That's what I'm ranked to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to age and pre-existing conditions. If possible, I would rather have a teacher get my shot(s). They need it. They deserve it. I'm so proud of you all.

In SC, COVID cases are up, COVID deaths are up. I am just fine with jailing the people who don't wear their masks covering both mouth and nose. Do it.

SOBER OR SLAMMER, y'all.

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. I hope I get a fruitcake this year. But I want it made with Fireball. Yeah.

I see people seem to be worried about where little baby Donny, almost former Crybaby in Chief, is going to live when removed from the White House, ESPECIALLY after it seems his neighbors don't want him staying full time at Mar-a-Lago. Well, I imagine maybe a penthouse at the Trump Tower Putin might allow him to build in downtown Moscow, or maybe Putin already has a pleasant little Dacha for him at a Russian Resort area.

We’ve had it a little rough. But the one lesson you need to learn in this life is do not open your mouth in front of your in-laws. It saves a lot. (Laughs) Thanks. Bye.

Hey, no-maskers. I reckon y'all are anti-vaxxers, too. My friends and family salute your sacrifice for the common good. Oh, I'm sure you know that we can still be vectors. Glad to share with you fantastic American citizens.

What is wrong with Lexington, S.C.? Why are there no mandatory mask mandates with enforceable fines as there are in Columbia? You don’t have to be scared of the governor, he is just a Trump puppet and Trump is HISTORY. Save our city. Show some kahunas. Do your part to contain this horrible virus.

This is a blanket apology to those amongst you who are changing your pronouns and expecting me to keep up with it. The main problem is that I don't care.

SC AG Alan Wilson, please continue your effort to deny the presidential victory of Mr. Biden. At noon on January 20th, 2021, DJT must leave office. Our constitution requires that the office is never vacant. So, if Biden is not seated who becomes president? Why, Nancy Pelosi of course. Chew on that, you igmo.

To the person who STILL doesn't know what fake news is. It's when "news" organizations deliberately leave out context of a story or completely ignore a story. That's called propaganda or having an agenda. Not that hard to see if you want to see it. They are the ones guilty of election interference. WAKE UP!

Just now turning left from a two lane roadway in my automobile to a two lane roadway, the jerk to my left did a two lane turn from his left lane into my right lane as too many people do. Fortunately, I was able to avoid him. Why do people do that? Looked like a Trump supporter to me.

I was saddened by the death of Dr. Don Fowler. He was a professor at the University of South Carolina in political science. He was a very kind and respected man.

I am stunned at how many people can be so stupid as to not be able to see what a pile of dung Trump is. He is tearing the country apart for his own twisted ego. I don’t expect in my lifetime to be rid of the damage he caused.

Interesting idea. Normal people lose a given election only ONCE! However, by being an immature crybaby, Trump has lost well over 50 times this single election, actually beginning with his erroneous declarations that the only way he could lose is if the election were rigged. Now, twice just in the SCOTUS!

You know, you have to rave the weather in South Carolina. It’s not a long period, but I’m in the yard with shorts on. In December. But if you pick up The State paper, don’t you dare forget what state you’re in. There’s a South Carolina lady, a Gamecock lady. She has the shirt to prove it. With a mask on, and her nose isn’t covered. Don’t you dare forget what state you’re in. 300,000 people dead. I guess I’ll just stop right there. Don’t you dare forget what state you’re in.

Yes, monkey see, monkey do. Like father, like son. Just follow the orange man over the cliff. Joe Wilson and Allen Wilson and all the others who are following Donald Trump, you should think about it. A third grade bully knows not to follow a person to the principal’s office when they’re totally wrong. So think about it GOP Republicans. Let Donald Trump go quietly in the night, so Biden can take over. I’m out.

I hear ‘em say it’s a miracle that we got the vaccine this fast. What they're really saying that they didn’t want to say was God was helping us. It’s only with God that things are possible. Without him we can do nothing.

So Governor, you say this is what South Carolina can do. How it’s so innovated for the future. But we still have Senate leaders who want to take jobs away from the blind and give them to private vendors illegally by obtaining permits and kickbacks to procurement, and oh yeah, the 10 percent to Sheriff's Association. Oh, so that’s innovated, huh? It’s called illegal. And to get our commissioner, Darlene Graham, to agree upon it, is also an illegal move. She overstepped her authority. Now she knows it.

I see Senator Mitt Romney finds it extraordinary that Trump hasn't mentioned the alleged Russian Hacking. Maybe because, as in 2016, President Putin told Trump it didn't happen, and Trump prefers to take Putin's word over our Intelligence services that it DIDN'T happen, and Trump believes Putin because Putin LIKES Trump? Unlike a large proportion of AMERICANS?