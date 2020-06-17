Rant and Rave: Get out of this together

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

{hr /}I’m always seeing and hearing that we’re all in this together. But can we all get out of this together? And soon? Please?

When Trump is finally out of the White House, it will take decades to repair the damage he wrought. A heck of a time to have a total moron in charge.

A carotid restraint (pressure applied to the side of the neck) is a maneuver taught to police? That technique denies the brain of oxygen. Are the trainees informed that it is deadly? The officer in Minneapolis demonstrated that on George Floyd. It looked like murder in cold blood to me.

Using Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, both of them children, as senior advisors to the president has not been a good choice. Neither of them knows much about anything, it seems. And the guidance our leader is apparently receiving from them seems to be poor advice. Fire the children, President Trump!

One thing I’ll never forget is that I took care of two gentlemen who were on the beaches at Normandy. One guy hunkered down behind a hunk of metal and said Germans shot at him for hours, all day and all night.

The U.S. wants to blame China. Russia wants to blame China. Italy wants to blame China. Brazil wants to blame the world. Africa, India, Asia, Europe, North America. It’s all the same and will be the same as long as humanity s#!ts where it eats.

Rant and Rave, Katrina Shealy. Check the email servers.

Here’s a lesson on how talk is cheap. Trump claims to love veterans, but he hated Mr. McCain. Talk is cheap. A con man just talks and talks and talks.

I take this as a sign of the pandemic slowing down. I got kicked out of an Applebee’s.

I used to think Darius Rucker was Hootie.

Preach Jacobs, all he knows is racism stir bait. That’s all he does.

I’m tired of wearing my MC Hammer pants.

Hey, I love Rant and Rave. A lot of people who got drafted into Vietnam went along with it because their friends and neighbors had been drafted into Vietnam.

Was Lindsey Graham at the Battle of the Bulge?

You know, 100,000 deaths is terrible, terrible, terrible. That’s like four small cities. But the other thing that’s terrible is that, right now, kids are going hungry. Kids are going hungry in America.

Yesterday I was on the bus, and a passenger, who obviously had COVID-19, was in front of me looking very sick, coughing into his hand. He wore no mask. I guess it was his personal choice. In fact, most people on the bus were not wearing a mask.

Every morning I plan to make pancakes, but I keep waffling.

What’s that bug doing in your soup? Looks like a backstroke.

A barrel of oil is $25, a third of what it was six months ago. A barrel is $25. Gas at the pump is $1.71 per gallon. There’s a lesson in economics 201.

The Bear asks the obvious question: Why do red states get 75 percent of their COVID-19 help, whereas blue states get between 20 and 25 percent? Also, small businesses should not include KFC, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Wendy’s. They may have less than 100 employees at any given sight, but they employ hundreds of thousands worldwide. But somehow, some of them got their money before the genuine small businesses got theirs, if any.

Hey folks, sometimes the news at noon just sucks. George Floyd was already in handcuffs.

Why would I want to put a sticker on my vehicle that says “A soldier for life” and they won’t let me come on Fort Jackson but two days a week, Tuesday and Friday.

This is for the folks out there who still believe that our leadership, from the top down, has done such a wonderful job of handling this pandemic. Consider that our death rate is 400 times the death rate of several eastern nations. USA! USA! USA!

As I sit around during this quarantine, I think to myself, “I could have had a V-8.”

Did you hear about the crazy pancake? He just flipped.

The Bible says, “I’m fearful and wonderfully made. I don’t need people to tell me that.”

The righteous walk and experience the blessings of royalty. The rebellious stumble and sense that destruction that is the direct result of disobedience.

When I first heard about Tropical Storm Bertha, I thought, “I used to have a girlfriend named Bertha. She had other sisters, Betty, Bella and Bethesda. Yeah.

Tropical Storm Bertha did end up hitting Charleston. What a butt.

Hey, Richland County, open your damn libraries up. We are paying for the damn thing. You ain’t gonna get sick giving us a book.

I would like to thank that young black woman at Publix on Gervais Street. When I forgot my debit card, she paid for my groceries. I’d like to thank her publicly, and God will reward her for that. I love her. Thank you.

Hitler loved the youth, because young people tend to absorb things differently than older people.

Someone came in here and was talking about Lindsey Graham. I asked, “What’s Lindsey Graham say about healthcare?” and he didn’t know what to say. He turned and walked away.

Intuition has been documented to be correct. If you think something is totally f#!ked up, then it’s totally f#!ked up.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce chief of staff should be fired immediately. There are thousands of people out here still seeking their unemployment. If you can’t do the job, someone else needs to do the job for you. Bring in someone who is competent. Print that, Free Times.

It won’t be too much longer before the Taste Buds and I eat out at a nice restaurant. We’ll have to do social distancing.

Jesus loved the children. A whole bunch of kids have cancer, and Trump wants to take the teeth out of the EPA.

All I have to say is, if you like Trump, keep voting for Trump.

What’s on my mind is that whoever is a member of the electoral college must have a mighty, mighty small mind. Whoever they are, they have very, very small minds.

I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has been engineered by the world’s governments, who are trying to cut down on the world’s population for the food supply. They are getting rid of the elderly and the children.

We are in the middle of a pandemic, and in the middle of June, the City of Columbia is still going to find time to inspect every single cab in the city for your safety. But still no Uber or Lyft inspections. Isn’t that amazing. Think about it.

Did you see the movie about the hot dog? It was an Oscar wiener.

The Cameron Curmudgeon says that it is now time to evoke Article 25. The orange one in DC shows he is incompetent and unable to lead this country. We’re making America suck.

Donald Trump is the best president in this country, well, ever.

I’ve rescued pups from all over the Midlands. If I tell these dogs to put their heads down so we can talk to the Lord, they do it. Never fails.

During the demonstrations at the Columbia Police Department, I do not understand why the police just let rioters tear up the Vista, and places like Blue Marlin.

From the beginning, I have applauded Colin Kaepernick and his courage in KNEELING AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY. Unfortunately, the haters co-opted his action to say that Colin was against our flag, against our country, against the police or against our government. Do y’all idiots get it now? There is police brutality rampant in the USA, and we need to STOP POLICE BRUTALITY.

Referring to the murdered resident of Minneapolis, George Floyd, the prez told us that that [June 5], was a “very good day for him.” How low, vile and disrespectful to say what a good day a dead person was having.

We must remember to vote the poor state treasurer out of his second-class state office (and paycheck). How dare we spend taxpayer money on taxpayers!

After he gets the fences built higher and gets fully militarized troops surrounding the White House, 24 hours a day, our president can get back to agitating our country and inciting violence.

As a white person myself, if you are a white conservative and you “hate” Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama, you helped kill George Floyd.