Rant and Rave: Gas station woes, thoughts on college basketball and I-77

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
The headline tells us there were 14 timer violations in Major League Baseball’s opening day. BAH HUMBUG! Between the insane notion of a CLOCK in baseball and the looming threat of robo-umps, it seems they have really gone out of their way to destroy a perfectly good pastime, one that is supposed to symbolize America.
I lived in the Spring Lake section of Lexington, now it’s not quite there anymore, because they cut all the trees down along the Interstate of I-20. And I found that because they cut it all the way down, probably sold to the loggers. But the noise pollution is at a higher rate than normal. It is irritating. It shakes my home, and I live a mile away, and it shakes my house day and night. I can’t open my windows because the noise just keeps me up at night. I say, you want to build an interstate wider than you put up sound barriers, say it.
You know, I just left the Pit Stop at the corner of Park and Elmwood and the Circle K at the corner of Park and Elmwood, and neither one of them, even though I spent $3.50 for a gallon of gas, neither one of them would let me use the bathroom. When I asked them why, they said because of the homeless population. So they had to keep their bathrooms closed. When I said something to the lady about maybe letting local law enforcement know about this, she just got smart with me at the Circle K.
I saw a sign saying ‘slow, children playing.’ Why don't them kids speed up? Yeah.
Our neighbor, NC, is going to be the 40th state to expand Medicaid for its lower paid working folks. They think of it as a low-cost investment in their working folks. And it is. Now is SC's time to follow suit.
Ole Lindsey has taken "victimism" to a whole new level. We are now supposed to feel sorry for the Trumpster because he is running out of money? Seriously?
I was watching the Virginia Tech Hokies. I said, ‘what the heck is a hokie?’ Yeah.
To whomever needs to hear this: It is forever to thee, not whenever to thee.
When I was 11, my mom took me and my younger brothers to Florence (Italy) to experience art, architecture, history, food etc al. We did see Michaelangelo's David. Much sniggering on our part, of course. We learned sculpture, art, anatomy, religion, history. Not porn. Get a grip, you censorists.
Florida. De Santis. Ban AP African-American Studies? Surprised? We need to offer it in SC. After all, until 1920 African-Americans were the majority in our state. Oh, you didn't know that? And now Republicans want to ban fact-based history?
If, maybe, private schools allowed ALL students to attend- including kids with physical disabilities, mental challenges, emotional issues, different/no religion, all sexes...No. Hell no! No public money for private schools.
Here's an example of dichotomy. Republicans cost 1,000s of US lives and 100s of billions on an illegal Bush/Cheney forever war invading Iraq yet now they don't want to spend money on helping defend a friendly country from imperialist invasion. Why is that?
Thanks, Eli Lilly. Thank you for reducing insulin prices by 70%. You and other big Pharma companies were gouging Americans for decades until the government required you to lower your prices. You and your cohorts show how buying elections is such a super investment.
Hey, this is Nick, the Eastover tightwad. I just noticed that I’d heard of shrinkflation, and seems that the manufacturers of V8 juice have invented water-flation. Seems like over the last year or so, their juice just keeps getting thinner and thinner and thinner. It’s much more cost effective if you want thick juice is to buy a can of Hunt’s pureed tomatoes, or whatever brand, that other brand that comes in a red gold, comes in a big orange can, much thicker, much yummier, so. By the time you add vodka to the things, it’s so damn thin you don’t hardly get anything. OK, goodbye.
The Gamecocks were not outplayed, they were out coached. Staley really needs to take the race card out of commission, she was out coached, big time.
Billy Garret, R, Greenwood, if a black/brown man came in your church and murdered your fellow parishioners, would that not be a racist attack? I was there when your Senate subcommittee heard survivors of Mother Emmanuel testify for a hate crime law in SC. You had not the decency look them in the face. Look in the mirror. Dylan Roof was (is) racist. So are you.
How is it that our state has paid parental leave but not for teachers? Another reason teachers are leaving the profession.
Alpha Gal syndrome. Heard of it? Caused by Lone Star tick bites. I have it. No red meat for me anymore. I eat healthier now. I do miss bacon, though.
Recently we visited to another country. Rented a car. Choked on their high gas prices but marveled at the road quality. $1 billion is needed just for SC bridges. Raise our extremely low state gas tax. You get what you pay for, right?
Bear says I only took one semester of economics in college, but I saw then that the Fed is on the wrong side of logic. To tame "inflation" the gov't should tax windfall profits on food, oil and other true causes of inflation. The Fed's main job since day one has been to protect bank profits, consumer be damned! Profits over people is the mantra of giant multinational corporations!!
Let me see if I got this right. The cop's dog ate the evidence money? Turtle had to ask...
What’s up with all the idiots working in Five Points. All the bouncers are so arrogant, especially at Pinch.
A pun from the class clown: I want to tell you about a girl who eats only plants. You probably never heard of herbivore.
Turtle sees where the Dems are accused of demonizing the far right. That is unnecessary, as they are doing a good job of demonizing themselves!
The song "One way or Another " by Blondie....Official song of the FBI...Yeah…
The problem with Trump is it is difficult to get anything to stick to slime.
I just heard that South Carolina has no restrictions on who can openly carry a gun and no training or a permit is required. This ain’t Dodge City and we are not Wyatt Earp. Be prepared for more gun deaths. If I see someone carrying a gun, I’m leaving.
This is a rave, R-A-V-E, for foreigners, and I don't really, not keen on that term, but people from other countries to me are just a wonderful blessing. And that’s exactly right, they are a wonderful blessing. They think differently. They talk differently. I love them. People from England, I went to school with people from England, Wales, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, and the point is, you know, this weekend is the Masters golf tournament. Every time I see Rory McIlroy on TV, I appreciated back then, if you go back to his interview on CBS, he said that he won't play golf with Donald Trump.
Tennessee crashes the latest rankings of totally unhinged, wacked-out evil states: 1. Florida 2. Tennessee 3. South Carolina 4. Texas
Governor McMaster and Lindsay Graham should both be voted out of office for supporting sorry, corrupt, lying Trump. Are they just as corrupt as he is?
If Trump is so wealthy, why is he begging for people many times less wealthy to pay for his legal defense? Once a cheat and a thief always a cheat and a thief. I don’t remember Clinton begging for other people to pay for his legal defense and he had nowhere near Trump’s money.