Rant and Rave: Gamecock football and thoughts on Taylor Swift

You know, I drive a taxi here in the city of Columbia and I worked Thanksgiving day. Ubers and Lyfts were getting four and five times what the taxis were charging to give people a ride around the city — surcharging on Thanksgiving day. You know they say they do that to entice their drivers to come out and work? Yeah I came out to make a little money but I also came out to help people get to where they were trying to go to, their families and etc. Ubers charging that much money, when did everything go so wrong?
A proposal for gun control in the US: Confiscate all weapons from law-abiding gun owners and send them all to Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Syria to help “promote democracy.”
Well apparently the news, and I’m not sure I’d take that to the bank, says that there’s more than 14,000 classrooms in South Carolina, I’ll repeat that, 14,000 plus classrooms in South Carolina without a certified teacher. More than 14,000 classrooms in South Carolina do not have a certified teacher and I think the best thing to say is what Lord told Noah, “Keep doing what you’re doing, but you’re letting these people drown.”
USC has just created a new internal currency: taking the field after a win costs $100,000 and is according to “Harris of Pastides” a no-brainer. I’ll keep that in mind in future financial conversations when we are confronted with roof leaks, inadequate AC in class rooms and a third world Wi-Fi on campus
Happy Thanksgiving. Two critters walked, two to go, but if you voted for Mr. McMaster in South Carolina be sure to read that little flyer in the City of Columbia water bill.
This is the Columbia yeah guy. I went to the dentist the other day wearing a yellow shirt. I said “Doctor, I have yellow teeth.” He said, “Yeah, it matches your shirt.” Haha.
My wife has a giant spread for Thanksgiving and my cousin said “Do you have any tofu?” Yeah.
My friend loves this time of year, he goes indoor skydiving wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. Yeah.
Trump is one of three presidents who declined his salary. He brags about it. He didn’t need it. He made far more ripping off taxpayers. He gave the rich, including himself, a large tax cut. He used his campaign funds for personal use. He charged the US government exorbitant amounts for Secret Service agents and foreign dignitaries to stay in his own hotels. He skimmed campaign funds from the campaign funds of other Republican candidates. And he signed legislation that benefited his own businesses. No US president has ever had as much opportunity for conflicts of interest as Trump and he took full advantage.
Little kids in debate class, your governor Mr. McMaster, who was reelected said he supports veterans, so explain to me why veterans are calling Harvest Hope to get a meal. That’s beyond disgusting, but keep voting these people, reelect Mr. McMaster please. He loves the veterans, but if they can’t find a meal at Thanksgiving, they’re calling Harvest Hope food bank.
I live in the United States, and I am deeply concerned about "our democracy" and "promoting democracy abroad" in places like Russia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, et cetera. I love "democracy" despite the fact that I live in a constitutional republic and have no idea how my government actually operates! I thought the members of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of government were just supposed to do whatever the deep state tells them to do and stop listening to the ignorant, uneducated, proletariat masses!
I have a question for one of your Democratic readers who wrote in last week about the Lauren Boebert being defeated in the Colorado congressional race. Last I heard, she won. My question is, to your Democratic reader, who’s stupider than who?
More breaking news, CBS News also confirmed yesterday that astronauts actually landed on the moon in 1969. Who would’ve believed that?
Breaking news, after more than two years of denial so that the big guy of the Biden crime family could be elected president of the United States in 2020, CBS News has finally confirmed that Hunter Biden’s computer, which they had until yesterday had insisted was only Russian disinformation, is actually Hunter Biden’s computer. Who would’ve thought?
Well good morning, taxpayers. You’re getting screwed every day as you work your ass off and scrape to pay your bills, especially for the holidays to come up with some kind of turkey dinner. Remember this, while you’re doing that, your local procurement, your county procurement offices, your state procurement offices, they get permits for private companies to work for your public entity, meaning your municipality, your county and state are still making backdoor deals.
When there is moral rot within a nation, its government topples, but wise and knowledge leaders bring stability.
Each year, we seat ourselves — kith and kin — around the dinner table. We hold hands and each says what we're thankful for. Farmworkers, health, weather — all is good. Great tradition, I think. Thanks, Rant and Rave for the sounding board. HAPPY THANKSGIVING, y'all!
I was embarrassed at a Gamecocks basketball game. The fans were booing when the other team came onto the court. I matured beyond that in grammar school.
My friend is 45 years old and he eats Pop Tarts for lunch. Yeah.
What bird falls from the sky with a thud one week and gets mauled by tigers two weeks later and rises like a Phoenix the following week? Our Gamecocks, of course. Gooooo Cocks!
Am I the only one that wonders if Ellen Weaver's masters degree is worth the paper it was written on? If not, she should not be education superintendent. Was Albert Einstein able to get his Masters in 6 months? No.
Taylor, sorry that evil American monopoly screwed up your ticket sales. But ... any guilt about performance prices?
I notice you review places to eat. There is a quaint little cafe on 1128 Devine Street MADRIGAL CAFE Great Deserts, Turkish Salad, Turkish Pizza, Turkish Coffee, Breakfast Pastries. Very friendly family from Turkey. You will not be disappointed. Must try A loyal Pat
Turtle says unless your family greeted the Pilgrims when they 1st reached North America, then you are an immigrant. Remember this as you "build walls" or otherwise disparage against new arrivals.
Cameron Curmudgeon quotes Former Prez Eisenhower: "Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the vital sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed." Think about this as our gov't passes a near $ trillion military bill. Feel safer now? Still hungry? Still driving on unsafe roads and bridges?
Class clown recalls a pirate trick or treater that came to my house a few weeks ago. I asked him "where are your buccaneers?" He said "right under my buccan hat!"