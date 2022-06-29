Rant and Rave: Former lovers in Texas and Biden's bike blow

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Conservatism is an infectious disease that is destroying the country. It gave us Trump.
Dare I say that if a bird is on a rotisserie it has been mistreated?
It is past time for our country to get over the loud orange real estate guy from NY.
Since people in various parts of SC, including me, have spotted Eastern cougars, it's time for them to be taken off the list of extinct animals. They were simply hiding, y'all.
Have a picnic.
His brand is lawlessness. It's a game. He must love it because he keeps at it.
My son was driving a truck through the Midwest. He called me and he sounded alarmed. 'You would not believe this,' he said. 'I just drove through one thousand miles of corn.'
It's rough for Yellowstone Park that they've just had extreme flooding. I must, however, extend my admiration to the house that jumped into the Yellowstone River. That house knows how to do it!
When the politicians are trying so hard to disarm you, the question you need to ask is: What are they planning to do to you that you would shoot them for?
Republicans! To help you better understand why everyone is upset about your BIG LIE about the 2020 election, just imagine the 2020 election was a NASCAR race. Now imagine Trump had a car in the race. Trump wanted to stop the vote counting while he had the lead in several key states. That’s like having the lead early in a NASCAR race while the other cars are gassing up and changing tires, then declaring yourself the winner well before the last race laps! Or how ‘bout this! After the pace car lap, Trump’s car, well in back of the pack, immediately heads for the winner’s circle and Trump declares himself the race winner!
Here's a shout out to the brave men and women who serves as police officers. They have a very difficult job due to the many drug addicts in our streets.
Need a job? The IRS is trying to hire lots of people.
I love these has-been artists in town. Podcasts about their record label experiences? You have to have been signed more than 6 months to have any experience? But "nickelback of columbia bands" label is perfect though. When you are a jerk to others, this is what you get and others beware of this foundation charity schiester group.
Unbelievable. My state agency that provides crucial services to citizens of this state can barely pay its employees a decent wage and hire qualified new hires because of the low pay. But then I learn that South Carolina public TV has enough money to send its president and staff to Barcelona, Spain to watch movies and socialize. How does this work. I am trying to keep families safe and fed and doing it for a lot less than I deserve. How does this happen?
Why would anyone in Ukraine need an assault rifle? If they can't kill the Russian army with one bullet, they should not have a gun.
Has anyone noticed that the guy in the Liberty Mutual ad who is fishing and catches a submarine full of “Minions” is holding the fishing rod upside down?
After watching clips from the last hearing I honestly hope that the 45th president will have the human decency to apologize to Mike Pence and his immediate family. It’s just troubling that he still has followers that really want to kill Mike Pence over a lie. That’s my rant and rave. Thank you.
Hey folks, I’m over here trying to sleep but this is a rave, a gigantic wonderful wave for good parents and tomorrow’s Father’s Day. My dear pops is in Heaven, but he always had us on skis. Saturdays and Sundays and sometimes in the evenings after he got off work we’d go water skiing. In the winter, we were always on snow skis. If we weren’t on snow skis, we were on water skis. Isn’t that just amazing? You should’ve seen my dear brother lay back on the ski on the race course on the side of the river in Columbus, O.H.
This is a rave R-A-V-E for Captain Penny. Captain Penny. After Switzerland, we moved to Columbus, O.H. and Captain Penny was on TV at noon, it was a kids show all the way. But Captain Penny would say, when he signed off, he’d say ‘You can fool some of the people all the time, all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool mom.’ And my mom had gray hair and we went to the Eiffel Tower twice, came back from France out of the horror on an SS United States ocean liner.
I see that Joe Biden took a spin on his bicycle. Apparently one of the training wheels fell off.
All my exes live in Texas.
Hey Free Times, I was wondering what was stinking so bad in Columbia today. It wasn’t just the water smelling like a stinky fish, then I realized Clyburn was in the parade downtown. What a bunch of stinkin’ mess.
I mean don’t you just love it when you’re sitting in a gas station and it’s busy and everybody at the gas station is inside shopping while all you want to do is get gas. I mean, just want to get your gas, get in and get out, but everybody just goes inside and takes their time, leaves their car at the pump. That’s really, you know what that really is, really disrespectful. Thank you very much and have a nice day. Think about it.
There’s one good thing about the price of gas being $5 a gallon is that I’ve used my credit card so much in the last few months that I have a free vacation in the Caribbean. Just saying, just saying.
The cowardly Republicans are spineless and soulless. Democrats seem to be weak and the rest of us are too decent to have anything to do with politics.
To the Supreme Court and to the Republicans who make stupid laws, it’s irrelevant. We have done as we always want to do and we will continue to do that so you can take all those stupid laws that you make and put them right where they gave from, where the sun don’t shine.