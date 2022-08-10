Rant and Rave: Five Points flooding and Beyoncé's new album

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Here’s the basic trajectory for the production of any given Beyoncé album …hire committed of 10-20 people per song to come up with the lyrics and music, submit the finished product to Beyonce, have Beyonce change one word or phrase on each song, give Beyonce a writing credit, pay every mainstream media outlet to praise the album no matter how mediocre it is.
To the poor suckers who think they will get rich by taking our ancient buildings, do cosmetic reno, and raise the rent 30%: you can paint a turd, but it’s still a turd. A coat of paint will not keep the buildings from sinking, and the water/sewer system should have been given the last rites years ago. Good luck.
Yikes! A new hotel may be built in the Vista near the Girl Scout Leadership Center. There are no height limits for developments of this type (and maybe other types) in the Vista. The planning commission has the authority to examine the zoning ordinance to include such limits. Lower rise commercial development should be encouraged in the Vista. Such a policy would encourage preservation of the historic ambience of the Vista. The Columbia Development Corporation could take a leadership role on this issue.
Instead of censoring conservative views, Facebook needs to stop allowing so many scams to advertise on their platform.
I really don’t want to hear about how South Carolina values “life” when 30% of SC counties do not have a practicing OB/Gyn within their borders. That’s not right to life- that’s turning a blind eye to a serious need for health care for the women of this state.
People living in the United States who believe that "racism," "misogyny," "white supremacy," "homophobia," et cetera are causes of most or all of the problems in their lives have an external locus of control and most likely fit the diagnostic criteria for narcissistic personality disorder.
The new “Well Pets” building in Irmo is horribly ugly . It looks like an Army barracks at Fort Jackson! Just saying….
IRONY. THE OPPOSITE OF WRINKLY
The sign in front of First Nazarene Baptist Church on Gervais Street continuously implores us to "pray for Ukraine." How about you and your flock of sheep for the current regime "pray" that the Biden-Harris administration stops using our tax dollars to arm neo-Nazis in Ukraine as means of fighting a proxy war with Russia? Better yet, how about "praying" that the establishments of both political parties stop sending our tax dollars to the Islamist dictatorship of Saudi Arabia and the Zionist ethnostate of Israel?
The late Ivana Trump was buried on a golf course. I hope that's OK with her. It wouldn't be OK with me.
August in the Midlands must be the worst weather of the entire year. It's just too damned much heat.
The opposite of implant is explant. Women are having explant surgeries in large numbers. They are getting rid of their fake cereal bowl breasts.
Our country is now in a panic over drag shows. Why do we need to keep children away from them? Drag is an art form and the performers wear costumes and lavish makeup. Children like that. It is for fun. Do conservatives allow fun or joy?
Why do companies move to SC? Low worker pay, lowest unionization, weak/no employee benefits, way low taxes, anti-worker mindset. Duh!
The Democrats, the party of diversity, are running two white lawyers for Governor and Lt. Governor.
I love celebrities who fly around on private jets to lecture and blame others for damaging the environment. So nice of them to leave their multi-million dollar mansions to do this.
The headline says “communities help each other out in tough time.” Good damn thing. Our elected officials are too busy lining their own pockets (or avoiding jail time), and the churches are too busy judging everyone else and ignoring the teachings of Jesus to actually help anyone.
Big shoutout to Dirty Mike and the boys. Looking forward to the next soup kitchen!
News flash for the person concerned that advertising has gotten too diverse. The “agenda” as you call it, is marketing to the different types of people who make up this country and therefore their market. Get used to it, princess, not everyone is like you- or wants to be.
You know I love Rant and Rave and I’m so blessed like sometimes like 10 or 15 until 12 and sit down and turn on the news.
Hey, you know everybody likes to ask questions ‘Isn’t this state… isn’t this state one of the top states for sexually transmitted diseases?’ and ‘Is this state testing anybody for Monkey Pox.’ You know it’s okay to say it’s not here if you’re not testing anybody, but I bet this stuff is everywhere and I hang out in the hospital and I’ve seen a few cases in Columbia and people keep talking about New York and how many people in New York, I don’t know, millions. But how many people in Columbia?
Why does Snoop Dog carry an umbrella? For drizzle.
My wife had retina surgery. I had to stay home and keep an eye on her. Yeah.
Oh the greatest baseball announcer ever passed away. Rest in peace Vin Scully.
Good morning. I’m not sure how to label this as being stupid or ignorant period. Back in the late 80s the city tore up Five Points period. And at that time I spoke with an engineer and asked why weren’t they putting in larger storm drains and he said that that was a city council situation and they didn’t feel it necessary at the time to make larger storm water drains that would accommodate any storm water period. So tell me, if someone can, why the city in all their wisdom and engineering after tearing up Five Points at that time did not take the opportunity to put in larger storm drains?
I’m sorry, but the first phone call that I made to you had disconnected, I’m just wondering why some of these engineers who are making thousands of dollars to make decisions on how all of us react period. The tearing up of Five Points in the mid-80s was prime time to put extra drainage pipes in.