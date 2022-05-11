Rant and Rave: Everyone has opinions on abortion

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Does anyone know where I can get Marjorie Taylor Greene toilet paper? I just used my last roll of Trump toilet paper.
Hey, book banners. Want to prohibit books with murder, slavery, misogyny, illegal Wars, apartheid, sodomy, racism and depravity of the most extreme in OUR public libraries? Then start with the #1 published book on Earth. The Christian Bible. Then the Quran, Torah and other religious texts. No, you say? Then read what you want; I'll do the same. Monitor your children's readings as will I. Our libraries along with national parks make America great. Be proud.
So, let's see, SC AG Alan Wilson. You spent many thousands of dollars investigating voter fraud in SC. You found zippo. But now we have former GOP representative and Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is registered to vote in SC. And NC. And VA. That OK 'cause he's a Republican? Hmm? Not election fraud?
Assembly Street rail overpass. I'm all for it, but... if they can't finish the north, North Main Paving project then oh, no. City Council, you got a finish date? Really? Let us know.
Over the counter non-prescription birth control pills? About time. Don't want abortions? Fund prevention and education. And dudes, wear your raincoat.
Darla Moore and Angela Davis. Man, I regretted not being able to get tickets that event.
If Politico’s reporting is true, the prejudiced Republican appointed Supreme Court judges have already voted to strike down Roe vs Wade, eliminating a woman’s right to abortion, including rape victims, women and children. After the ruling is announced, the decision to allow or not to allow abortion will be returned to individual States. Note that about 25 Republican legislations have already passed laws against abortion! Looks like our only option now is to be sure that all future elections result in the replacement of Republicans by Democrats, locally, State and Federal!
To all identity obsessed former progressives: losing human rights like reproductive rights for women is the logical consequence of dividing ALL into POC, LGBTQIA and more. Only a progressive left assembled on a platform of progressive ideas and NOT identities can protect women and racial and cultural minorities. Stop the insanity of dividing us - unite us in a progressive movement and spend the next ten years repairing what you destroyed by putting identities before ideas. And start learning the basics of politics in a democracy: majorities rule and only they can guarantee that we don’t find ourselves in a dystopian autocracy from 2025 on.
Republicans are our version of the Taliban.
You see a lot of moronics in Columbia traffic. Just two examples here from the non-motorized road "targets." Pedestrians walking in the road, as often as not on the wrong side, while two to five feet away there is a perfectly good sidewalk built specifically for them. Yesterday I saw a classic. A bìcyclist bedecked in their odd regalia was ambling along in the traffic lane holding up autos wishing to more closely approach the low speed limit, while a mere couple feet beside him, just across a white line, was a bicycle lane established specially, but in vain, for his safety and everyone's convenience.
Here's a thought experiment to try: stand by the side of a busy arterial road (Forest Drive, for example) and count how long it takes 30 people to go by. Not very long, does it? Now imagine an electric streetcar carrying these 30 people - no driver needed. Of course, Columbia would be completely different, very compact, no parking lots, no gas stations, with multi-story buildings crowded against the streets fronted by wide sidewalks. Your travel would be slower, but you wouldn't have as far to go. But of course, you all love driving huge distances and its huge expenses. The global warming problem isn't replacing gas cars with electric cars - it's cars.
Hey folks, Roe vs Wade said you could have an abortion if you needed one, not that you had to. And don’t give me this “thou shalt not kill” crap. Not when this state has capital punishment.
I am terribly afraid of what that sick, lying bastard, Trump has done to this country.
Wreaths Across America - a great way to honor our deceased veterans. By "donating" $15 (more, if desired) we can sponsor a wreath for a veteran's grave. It makes us feel good. But like everyone else, all veterans - whether they served 30 days or 30 YEARS - will die; nearly all from old age. 2.4 MILLION wreaths were placed recently! What happens when we hit the 3 million mark? Where does it end? We ALREADY render honors on Veteran's, Armed Forces, and Memorial Days. Wouldn't money be better spent helping LIVING service-disabled veterans? Signed - "old veteran."
Y’all really need to stop grooming our kids. Stop teaching them to hate people whose belief systems are different. Stop showing them how to use violence against people who look different. And stop telling them that people in power are above the law. This grooming has got to stop!
Ah, my neighbors named their baby girl, Charlotte. I hope they didn’t give her the middle name Carolina. Haha.
This is a thank you for Rant and Rave after two hours of sleep. Anyways. If you don't think, or tell me I'm wrong, CNN stands for Clown News Network. If you don't think the Russians needed a reason to obliterate that steel factory.
At first, I thought music was coming from my office printer, but it was just a paper jamming. Yeah.
I would like to know how the University of Southern California got the USC logo when we were established first. I don't understand.
This is my rant. I believe abortions is immoral and wrong. I believe a woman has the right to choose what's best for her and her life. I believe a woman who makes the decision to have an abortion has absolutely positively have nothing to do with me. Thank you for listening to my rant and rave.
Yes, I see where another South Carolina high school athlete, they were going to another state. GG Jackson wanted to go with Martin and he didn't want to go to Carolina, he should’ve went to U Mass. Give him a year or two, he’ll be coming back to South Carolina transferring like all the other so called superstar athletes who left the state. Thank you, Rant and Rave. Bye bye.
What kind of chair does Snoop Dog sit in? A high chair. Ha.
Johnny Depp could’ve used an Amber alert.