Rant and Rave: Ever see Scanners?

You guys ever see Scanners?

To deliberately accept a higher death rate of older, black and brown citizens as an economic necessity is genocide.

When are you going to change the name of your paper to Pay Us Times? Here we are in coronavirus and for me to read Free Times, I have to go out and get a hard copy?

Freedom isn’t free. it comes with responsibility. So when it comes to COVID and face masks, racial injustice and so on. We all must take responsibility for the greater good. Don’t think so? Ask war veterans. Systemic racism is similar to the checkpoint Charlie Berlin wall of 1989. Sooner or later the wall WILL be torn down.

My friends named their baby girl Mercedes. Her middle name is 450 SL.

With all that’s happening in the world today, don’t forget what happened on D-Day.

The National Basketball Association is going to play games at Disney World. Are they going to wear Mickey Mouse ears?

My good ol’ uncle retired from the Pentagon.

I just got home, and I turned on WIS TV news, which I watch every day, and I see Alicia Barnes interviewing Rev. Chris Leevy Johnson at Finlay Park. God bless them, but Alicia, you were like a foot and a half away from him, face to face, without a mask on. We love you, Alicia.

The speculation from Turtle: If those armed thugs who descended on the Michigan Statehouse had been black, they would have been shot en masse. I’m just saying.

The Bear says, if you find weakness in wearing a mask, does that mean Jesus was wrong when he said, “Love thy neighbor.” The mask is not only for your own protection, but to protect others.

The other day, I had a traffic accident. I had to call Jake from State Farm.

What do you call a drummer without a girlfriend? Homeless.

Hey Free Times, you forgot to include something in your sensationalist he said/she said story about the Riverkeeper [June 23]. You know, the part where Brittany Kilpatrick publicly said Kassy Alia is using her dead husband as a shield and our community as therapy. Do better, Chris Trainor. Bill Stangler has done more for this community than most people even realize and there’s a reason he is nominated for multiple accolades every year in Best Of Columbia. Get your story right and do some research before assisting in tearing down someone’s reputation for clicks.

Firing a nonprofit fundraiser for a personal attack on a community leader, an attack that impaired the fundraiser’s ability to do the job, was the right call. Your story [June 23] on the Congaree Riverkeeper had more crap in it than the Saluda before Bill stopped the Carolina Water Service spills.

I am no Democrat but please note that it is just plain STUPID to say that Democrats want to riot, loot, burn, keep open borders, release criminals from jails and, in general, destroy the United States.

In our Constitution, I am guaranteed the right to “life.” You are infringing on my right by not wearing a mask.

No shirt, no shoes, no MASKS, no service!

When I was a kid, we saw Melissa Etheridge in concert opening for Bruce Hornsby. She was ungodly good. We were in the second row.

The governor of Virginia is a true racist. He can’t disguise that by acting like he’s woke now.

What’s the worse thing to do: Raise kids with money, or raise kids with a mom that works?

If you don’t understand the terminology of “a man without a country,” take a look at Dr. Carson who works for Mr. Trump.

South Carolina’s slogan for COVID-19 is “We are all in this together.” Shouldn’t it be, “We are all in this apart”?

Hey, Henry, my nephew and I went to a higher-end restaurant with our masks on. As did the staff. Not one other diner wore a mask or had 6 feet spread at tables or bar. Mandate masks and distance. Grow a pair!

Hey, this is a big time rave for all of the tough people who stood in line to vote. I think this as the second time I saw someone faint at the polls. I saw that June 9, with a gentleman about 10 feet behind me.

Yes, as a nurse, I worked in Africa during the Ebola outbreak. I was shocked to see the white people who looked like they were posing for a vacation in Red Bank. You guys don’t even stand for your own victims of crime.

Don’t forget, in this state one in five kids goes to bed hungry.

How did Donald Trump ever have any kids? He is always so quick to withdraw from everything.

It is good to have money to buy, provided we don’t fall in love with it.

You can’t change people, places and things, but you can take charge of your own feelings and emotions.

You want to take down all symbols of racism? Then start by taking down the pyramids, because they are racist. They are a symbol of enslavement.

This is BG, the Blind Guy. Does the world care about symbols? It seems like it. But you know what symbol I see right here in Lexington? A Republican senator named Katrina Shealy.

Freedom of speech is more important than your feelings.

Instead of defunding the police, why don’t we defund the Democrats?

Lori Ann! Lori Ann! Night of the Comet is on! Oh, hell!

Hey, fire lanes and handicapped parking spaces are for emergency vehicles and handicapped people! Being lazy and stupid does not qualify you! This note applies to all races and religions.

Sen. John McCain WAS a hero. Trump IS a draft dodger. Word!

Shouldn’t we have spay and neuter clinics for rednecks?

God spoke after the Trump in Tulsa rally. He pulled off an earthquake that shook up the whole damned state. God knows.

It’s good to have Trump rallies starting up again. It hasn’t been enough to listen to him talk about himself from the White House.

In spite of warnings from authorities, there was barely a face mask to be seen at the president’s rally in Tulsa. The president himself looked to be casually getting close to people. Our prez is at risk for virus.

Thank you to the TikTok people and others who punked the president on tickets for his Tulsa rally. I hope you do it for every ridiculous rally he has.

Holding rallies or large gatherings in a time of pandemic is the height of lunacy. Get well soon, y’all.

I wouldn’t get out an electric chair to see the Bastard-in-Chief.

Conservatives think it is their right not to wear masks. I bet they also think it is OK to have unprotected sex knowing they are infected.

U.S. politics have become so toxic that the president needs the National Guard on duty at his rally. Sad!

Let’s get rid of all the F words and speak wholesome words about people, because God has great hearing.

If anyone is in a conspiracy to harm the American people it is our president. Trump and his legion have protection. Doctors, bunkers, safety up the kazoo. Yet he flouts convention and downplays a plague of disastrous proportions for political points! I’m amazed at just how many stupid PATRIOTS reside in the USA.

Yes, history repeats itself. Like the celebrated Civil War when hundreds of thousands died for a right they don’t have. How many will give all for Donald Trump and his friends’ money? They’re not sharing.

We bought American flags for our Fourth of July celebration. Every one of them was made in China. That is the only kind available.

I hope the protests won’t cause the magnolia tree that’s planted in memory of Robert E. Lee on the Statehouse grounds to be cut down. Where else would my dog pee?

Maybe some of the 22 million people who lost their jobs could be employed manufacturing PPE and COVID-19 test kits, training to be lab technicians, or handling the backlog of unemployment claims and small business loans. There’s work to be done, and people who want to work. We need a new WPA.

Jared Kushner, get off your tush-ner! Mike Pence, get off the fence! We need effective, affordable, available PPE and fast tests NOW. People can’t go back to work if they don’t know whether they or their coworkers and customers are sick.

Have mercy and lay off the dad jokes. They dampen our morale.