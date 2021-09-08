Rant and Rave: Even more COVID, Trump and Afghanistan rants

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

After hearing that the state Supreme Court sided with the legislature, Gov. Foghorn Leghorn and AG (Asshole Grande) Alan Wilson over the no-mask proviso, I have one question... Does anyone in a position of power in the State of South Carolina give a DAMN about our children? Or are they so afraid of losing votes that they are willing to sacrifice our next generation?

"We're number 1! We're number 1." No, No — not football. The New York Times has just reported that South Carolina is now the # 1 state in the rate of new Covid infections. I applaud South Carolinians' determination to get Covid instead of a vaccination Since I had Covid in early 2020, I can appreciate what those of you with serious Covid infections are going through to make us number 1. Do you try to inhale and nothing happens? Do you feel like your lungs are full of jello?

“I’m cool because I have a loud car/truck/motorcycle/radio.”

I am vaccinated against COVID, but I support other people’s right to opt out of vaccination. Mandating vaccines violates basic medical ethics and the notion of informed consent. People have the right to make informed choices about what they put in their bodies. If you want more people to get vaccinated, provide them with more information to convince them and dispense with the fear mongering and intimidation

Not surprised that you cowards didn't print this. Afraid of the truth, are we? Protect Biden much? Run along now, little sheep. BAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Why is a state agency like South Carolina Educational Television preparing to move a private news agency such as WOLO into their building that is tax payer funded? Were these studios not built to support and produce Educational Television and not nightly news? Can anyone familiar with the law please chime in on this?

Blessings to the kind soul who paid for our meals at Pita's in Columbia on 8/31. Wish we could have thanked you in person.

To Governor Henry McMaster. Sir, the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) will pay 100% of Medicaid expansion for the next four years. Please use these allocations for over 500,000 South Carolina lower-income residents. What would be your rationale for not using these funds? I wouldn't benefit but I know several hardworking families that would. Care. Act. Be a leader.

First they trashed the oceans with plastic junk. Now they've trashed outer space with satellite junk.

As I feel pain at the photos of my fellow Americans killed on Aug. 26 in Kabul and of our presence there evaporating along with our reputation in the world, I recall a famous quip by Karl Marx applicable to Saigon and Kabul. "History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce." So sad so very sad

Did city taxes go down? Yard waste used to be collected every week. Then yard waste started getting picked up every other week, more or less. Now it's been a month since the last collection, and there's a stump, tree limbs, and two couches halfway in the street. Hard to believe Waste Management can't afford to pay decent wages to staff enough workers. Noticed the little piles of grass clippings in Heathwood still get picked up on time.

Using McMaster/Republican logic, is it parent's right to have ANY vaccinations at all to go to school? Or send them to school sick? Or to let them pick and choose courses to take, say religion instead of science? Where does the public good outweigh private choice?

When I drive on I-77. I think to myself, is this the Darlington Raceway?

Eating cherries is the pits.

One or two times a week I go to the drive thru at a fast food restaurant, and they're not open. I have an idea. Why can't they put a sign saying they're closed? Yeah.

Hey, folks. Over the weekend, Revenge of the Nerds came on. Revenge of the N-E-R-D-S. Revenge of the Nerds came on. But in real life, Revenge of the Nerds' wives is real reality. Mr. Gates hung out with Mr. Epstein and his wife divorced him. Mrs. Bezos walked away with billions. S#!tty moms make s#!tty kids. A billionaire doesn't make you any better.

I thank the Lord for good parents and I thank the Lord, for a rave of, for wonderful Sunday school teachers. Reverend Gray taught all us little kids how to pray in front of a crowd. Oh my goodness, days gone by.

You know in Columbia, South Carolina, two 20 month old twin boys were left in the backseat of a car and died from heat exposure. Hyperthermia. My goodness, what a Freudian would say what? A Freudian would say, somebody did that on purpose. That's what a Freudian would say. Somebody did that on purpose. And if you think that's off track, don't you dare forget the state gave you Susan Smith, up in Union, South Carolina.

Is this is a computer. Hello? Hello. Oh, that didn't work. I guess we'll try that again.

I would like to know, if like the Republicans say, that Biden shouldn't shouldn't have given a date to get everyone out of Afghanistan. If he didn't give a date and started moving 1000s of people out of there, flying them out of there. Did the republicans really think no one will notice that happening?

We are glad we did not listen to Governor McDisaster. We would have, we would have been dead by now. Do not trust this government in South Carolina. They will get you killed.

The United States Supreme Court is now an ongoing criminal enterprise, head mobster Roberts. May God save us all from this cowardly group of nothings.

If you are a female teacher in a red state, run for your life. The Republicans think of you as nothing but a slave to serve them. And you know why they call them a red state? It's Satan's favorite color.

So little Marco Rubio says Biden left the Taliban in Air Force. Every bit of that Air Force was de-militarized. For his pea brain that means destroyed, and to think that that putz sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee and doesn't know that fact. He wanted to be president. Hell, he'll be lucky to hang on to his f#!king senate seat next year. What an idiot.