Rant and Rave: Election results and thoughts on North Main Street

My wife left me. Took the dog. (Sigh) Sure will be glad when they get back home from Edisto.
Hey, our elections were rigged. Oh, wait. I'm not a Republican. Never mind.
I had wonderful parents and I’m an optimist all the way, I might not sound like it. But my pop was a realist.
Have you ever seen a news clip of illegals crossing into a Socialist country? Me neither.
I think that federal judge in Texas put a hold on student debt relief. You be very aware in this country there’s a whole bunch of parasites that live around college towns and they know these kids are buried in debt and they proposition them to help them pay their bills.
I just think that the crypto community deserves what’s coming to them and that this huge crash that’s going on right now, absolutely, was predictable, especially Meta having to fire over 11,000 people. But that’s just my two cents.
For 18 years that I’ve worked for the Commission for the Blind for the state of South Carolina in Columbia, capital city, they finally send a survey to its consumers like me, you know, blind, hanging on to unemployment, living in poverty, the programs they’re surveying, no gainful employment, abusing taxpayer dollars, breaking the public trust, stealing our retirement and can I go on and on? I mean come on taxpayers, this agency has been ripping your taxpayer dollars off and you don’t even give a s#!t. What’s wrong with you? You’re going to end up like Lexington.
Let’s learn from successes in other states in 2022! It’s time to start planning to vote to codify a woman’s and a female child’s right to abortion in South Carolina! Let’s start the process NOW to add this question on the 2024 ballot!
It’s difficult being a Democratic voter in a Republican state like South Carolina! I’m thankful that I’ve had this one last chance for my vote to count before McMaster and his fellow Republican legislators continue to finalize their efforts to decertify future State or National Democratic wins. The only thing I can celebrate this term is the many Democrats in other states who displaced Republicans in other Republican states!
It’s interesting to note that locally owned Grace Outdoor, the electronic billboard company, has a vote now display showing a red (Republican?) check mark in the voting box! Very disappointed that they would purposefully try to sway voters!
This just in: All South Carolina Republican candidates in the November 2024 elections have been declared winners. . . . No need for elections.
Demoncrats promote three things: hate, hate, and hate.
I don’t know if you’ve ever worked on your truck in the driveway and changed the oil and one of your neighbors came by to give you some advice.
I can stop all the voting and people wasting their money driving to vote in line and all that stuff. Just put an ad out and the candidate who’s going for what position, pull their number out of a hat. That’s who wins the candidacy.
Not only was Trump the sorriest president we have ever had, he is a rotten human being.
Whomever needs to hear this: you don’t go into a midterm campaign threatening to take away income (social security) or voting rights. It’s not a good way to make friends.
I love two kinds of music, country and western.
Lauren Boebert is apparently more stupid than her constituents thought and she was and did not re-elect her instead choosing a Democrat. Majorie Taylor Greene’s constituents, on the other hand, are somewhat more stupid than she is and did re-elect her.
What a state! The governor boasts of putting the economy above the health and well-being of the state's citizens and he easily wins re-election.
Is it just me? I love cold fried chicken and cold pizza. Yeah.
The federal government may "not be in charge of local water supplies" but it can surely decide to use tax payer dollars to assist with obtaining clean water for residents of Jackson and Flint rather than dumping $100 billion plus dollars into weapons for a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. I'm guessing the raver who responded to my initial message would identify as a liberal or progressive...and how interesting that a liberal/progressive would care more about sending weapons to a neo-Nazi adjacent regime in Ukraine than about delivering clean water to majority working class AND black cities like Jackson and Flint.
The real reason Democrats hate Trump? He did not give them enough handout$ when he was in the White House.
The best place to start with this, is the Bible. When Jesus was crucified he said “Forgive these people, Father, they don’t know what they’re doing.” Isn’t that something? And I guess, I kept this out of my system on purpose, being in the hospital was easy, and hanging out with these critters and the family, that’s easy, but I turned this on and Mr. McMaster decided about six or seven things he wants to spend money on.
Those who seem to have ultimate power in our world, in fact, only have whatever power God allows them to exert.
You know my child's mother claims to be unemployed since 2016, and the court asking me bout my unemployment during COVID. Even though she getting paid cash through a family business. But they don't care about that
My poor car can't handle any more of the construction on north main. Its ridiculous
Hey, City of Columbia, when the f#!k are you actually going to pave North Main Street? Do you actually call that a paved job? I mean, really?
Anyways, it’s Monday afternoon, but I just noticed they brought the Christmas tree and it’s important to support local agriculture, local forestry and they do what? Go to North Carolina and buy a Christmas tree? I think I’m going to just refuse to look at it. Okay, bye.
Rant: the weather.
It's amazing to see how much pinball there is in Columbia. Where did this boom come from?!
Bear saw where the republican party has a fix for the economy. Supposedly it will halt inflation and balance the budget in one fell swoop. Their plan? Yet another huge tax cut for the already obscenely rich and cuts in Medicare and Social Security. How the hell does that help anyone but the super wealthy? Cut the safety net, let the average Joe hang out in the wind? No thanks!!! Vote them out!
The federal government isn't in charge of local water supplies. It IS in charge of national security. The posters who think Putin would stop at Ukraine are morons. Further, they are more democratic than the right wingers whining about arming Ukrainians to whip Russia for us.