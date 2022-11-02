Rant and Rave: Election fever strikes and rotting pumpkins

No abortions. No gay marriage. You live in the wrong century, Guv. No to you.
Fall back? Spring forward? Stop this dumbassery!
18,000 South Carolinians dead of Covid. Tax cuts to the wealthy instead of Medicaid for the working folks. No vote for you, Henrietta McMaster.
2024 Democratic Party Platform: Intersectional feminist regime change wars! Ultrawoke antiracist economic austerity! Democratic Socialist Warmongers! 2024 GOP Platform: TRUMP! WOKE BAD! Non-woke regime change wars, warmongers and economic austerity!
The US government apologizes to Flint, Michigan and Jackson, Mississippi for the lack of clean water, but “democracy” is under assault in Ukraine!! There is also an urgent need for weapons in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Water can wait! “Democracy” can’t!
I am undecided as to who is the biggest idiot in the House of Representatives, Taylor, Greene or Boebert.
Joe Biden should resign so Kamala Harris can be the 2024 candidate and so that Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be her running mate…because apparently Ukraine is such a major concern to everyone as of 2021! Hey, why don’t we start a campaign for Ukraine to become the 51st state? Oh wait…Israel and Saudi Arabia are next in line.
Racism: when someone says something that contradicts my ethnocentric worldview. Domestic Terrorism: when someone votes for a candidate I don’t like. Democracy: when everyone votes and thinks like the CIA tells them to. Due process: only applies when politically useful to my political party. Fascism: when other people say something I don’t agree with.
Ukraine needs weapons! Quick, send them another $68 billion from the emergency Democracy Promotion Fund! The children of employees at Raytheon and other defense contractors are starving!
Isn’t it amazing that when an actual case of voter fraud surfaces, it is always Republicans.
Republicans have not done much for me. Tax cuts going back to Reagan didn’t affect me much. My wife and I have income in the medium low six figures and I can’t say we noticed any difference in our taxes. But the deficit soared. I can’t believe McMaster sent most South Carolina payers a $50 check after someone in the upstate won $877 million. What good did that do? I wish he had spent that money on roads and bridges. Typical Republican thinking.
Is it just me or are y'alls pumpkins rotting quickly?
Why do so many of the newer condo buildings and hotels in downtown Columbia look plain on the exterior? They look like hospitals.
The first things a would be dictator does is cast doubt on the news media, the legal system and the election process. Sounds like Trump to me.
The City of Columbia parking garage at the corner of Assembly and Washington St is filthy.
Its bad enough that Trump may run for president in 2024, but considering Majorie Greens as his running mate. Good God! Help us.
God elects leaders based on a person’s heart rather than by human standards.
The Bible says that if you need wisdom, just ask the Lord. Wouldn’t South Carolina do better instead of the Biden student debt forgiveness plan and say that we can forgive your debt. I can’t imagine being a new nurse with debt or a teacher, making less money with the debt. They just threw this amendment that they want you to stay in the state. This state needs teachers and nurses, we’ll be glad to forgive your debt. Uncle Sam paid my nursing school.
Today is national tightwad day, I don’t feel like buying anything.
Is South Carolina one of the six states trying to stop student debt forgiveness? I’ll say it again, is this state trying to stop the student debt forgiveness? Now, if you don’t think you can spot a sh#!ty mom, a mom that wants their kids to languish in debt, is a sh#!ty mom. This is South Carolina. Isn’t that terrible?
I can’t believe what I got at the grocery store. A whole aisle has frozen pizza. Yeah.
South Carolina beat Texas A&M. Give Shane Beamer another corndog.
Clemson beat Syracuse. Dabo’s doing the stinky leg.
Hey everybody. Get your flu shot at CVS today. If you don’t have an appointment, the wait time is 45 minutes. If you do have an appointment, the wait time will be an hour and a half.
When I was small, the tooth fairy left me a quarter. Nowadays the tooth fairy needs to leave $20. Yeah.
In South Carolina, a whole bunch of people love the current governor, but are you aware that a whole bunch of kids are extremely sick? It’s one thing if you’ve got a cold, it’s another thing to get hospitalized and you be very aware, kids’ tracheas are an inch wide, maybe. And your governor is nowhere to be found on TV or helping these kids.
I’m hoping college football has a bowl game called the Bucky Bowl and South Carolina can win a beaver trophy. Yeah.
I moved to Spring Lake in Lexington, S.C. for one reason. It was quiet, was. Until they started ripping the trees down on I-20 to extend the lanes so from Garners Ferry Road all the way to Longs Pond Road, I get all the truck noise shaking my house and I’m over a mile away so what the hell, people? We need to be calling the governor’s office and telling them, “Hey, I didn’t move here for this reason.”
In Northeast Columbia, SC Jimmy Mart on Two Notch, they have great hot dogs, chili dogs, great barbecue and they are hiring. H I R I N G, Kroger’s is hiring. If you go to Tractor Supply, they’re hiring. And then CNN says we’re about to have a recession. What’s going on bud? Haha. They’re both in the driveway.