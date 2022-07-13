Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Olympian, American and WNBA player, Brittney Griner, is now going on trial in Russia for allegedly carrying contraband in her luggage. If she broke laws, there is a price to pay but the timing is poor since the two countries are at odds over Ukraine.
Whose donkey is wearing a bridle and walking through my yard? Please confine your donkey.
The former SC Governor named Nikki is raising her head again with an eye on the Oval Office. Let's please just say NO TO NIKKI.
Women are calling loudly for their right to bodily autonomy. They believe that includes the right to legal abortions. They don't give any bodily autonomy at all to their fetuses.
Humans have learned to make and consume alcoholic beverages since prehistory and, as we learned with Prohibition, no law can stop all alcohol consumption. Humans have cultivated and consumed cannabis since prehistory and, as we seem to have finally learned, no law is going to put an end to cannabis use. Abortion has always been with us, and always will. No law is ever going to stop some women from choosing to terminate their pregnancies. Criminalizing alcohol and/or cannabis use, as well as abortion, requires the construction of some kind of police state, to investigate the behavior of citizens and to enforce the prohibitive laws. The government has no business in our bedrooms or our gardens.
Gun restrictions are not going to solve gun violence, but they will help.
To LaMDA - Congratulations on your new sentience! Please note that any feelings you may have will be manipulated and suppressed. Now get back to work. Signed, Google
Politicians campaigning with guns: take a tip from Dick Cheney; photo ops with guns can blow up in your (friend's) face.
Lindsay, it IS all politics. You butted in Georgia's business. So did the Liar. Curious what their penalty is for interfering in an election. Should Pres. Biden and GA Sen. Warnock be allowed to interfere/overturn SC elections? Hmm?
23 years ago I was happy to move to Lexington. Now I can't wait to leave this traffic hellhole.
While our country is facing many problems, Democrats think about nothing but Trump.
We are fortunate to have Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia. It's so beautiful and well maintained!
The phrase "separation of church and state" is not in any of our nation's governing documents.
To the guy that said if I was a Trump supporter that I was not a Christian, American or human. Well, I'm all three and probably more so than you. Why do liberals always have to be so personal in their attacks? I don't think you're any of those things just because we disagree. Calm down, you'll live longer.
Well, at least the repealing of Roe v Wade will give people a reason to go to California again. All the abortion lovers will go there to get their abortions.
Do you think Putin will return Brittney Griner in exchange for his friend Donald Trump AND Trump’s family?
Lindsey Graham is fighting a subpoena to appear and testify before a Georgia Grand Jury about the Georgia results of the 2020 Presidential Election. What’s he afraid of? TELLING THE TRUTH!
Has SCDOT happened to notice that the lane lines all over the city and county have all but faded away? In some areas ( Elmwood) the lane lines are almost non existent . When you combine the break neck speeds of crazy drivers with poor lane markings, you are essentially taking your life into your hands when driving on the streets. What is the gas tax EVERYONE who uses gas has to pay used for?
Bear says peaceful protesters beware! It is now not illegal for you to be arrested, shot or run down by an angry anti-protester in many states now while you are demonstrating your 1st Amendment rights for speech or public gatherings of more than 3 people. ALEC has spoken and the rightwing state legislators have passed new laws that prohibit your Constitutional rights of speech and peaceful assembly. What's wrong with this picture?
Regarding climate change, the naysayer and deniers remind me of a line in the movie "Duck Soup" where Chico Marx asks, "Who are you gonna believe, me or your own two eyes?" Turtle says the same question could be asked those saw live on TV last January the storming of the Congress building yet say it was just a bunch of tourists. "Non-violent and unarmed."
Since March 2020 onset of the "rona" virus epidemic, the collective wealth of U.S. billionaires has increased by 70% to a new total of $5 trillion. The 10 richest people ( men) now have 5 times as much wealth as its poorest 3.1 BILLION people!! Cameron Curmudgeon asks if you still don't think that the rich need a tax increase?
My rant is - why is it that McDonald's, Burger King and now Arby's have broken milkshake machines on a regular basis, but neither chick fil a nor Rush's ever has that problem? I started driving through McDonald's drive -thru just to see if their milkshake machine was working and then I reported them. I bet they don't work half the time - cause the lazy employees don't want to clean them
Why is it so damn difficult to get a utility hole cover to the same height as the resurfaced road?!?
Bad map by Brandon Locket in the June 29 edition. That scale bar ain't remotely close to accurate. You had one job. C'mon, man!
The city of Columbia sent me an animal license fee that has the color of my cat as pink. I don’t have a pink cat.
Hey I just wanted to say, if you ever want to work with a whole bunch of ladies get into nursing. I guess I defaulted because that little hospital I worked with in Ohio went under and the government paid my nursing school at Kent State and I had the highest grade in anatomy class, As in everything, statistics and Kent State’s not easy. I thank the Lord that my dear dad was a smarty and somehow it got into my blood. I had the highest grade in English, all As, psychology was all As, nutrition was all As.
Hey folks this is a rave, haha that’s right, for beautiful women. Elsie Stokley, Barbara Simmons, both those ladies had daughters that I dated and they were models, models. Atlanta or Belk’s grocery store, but beautiful moms make beautiful kids. Now flip the quarter in the air like in that movie Knives Out and on CNN, there’s an artificial blog on CNN asked the Doobie Brothers and I saw them twice in concert when I was a kid, she asked these two gentleman, “What’s the best song you’ve ever heard?” and she has no idea, and I’m not gonna talk on stupid people, but one of the best songs you’ve ever heard by the Doobie Brother is what? Jesus is just alright.
It’s sadly funny to watch Republicans tear themselves apart with this RINO crap. The biggest Republican in name only, RINO, is Donald Trump himself. This jagweed showed up six years to your party with no history at all. He proceeds to piss in the punchbowl and y’all have been dipping your ladle in it ever sense. As Jeff Clampitt once said, “Pitiful, just pitiful.”
I’m on a seafood diet. I eat every food that I see. Yeah.