Rant and Rave: Do not drink

The Cameron Curmudgeon thinks that it is a crying shame that hand sanitizer and bleach have to be labeled “Do not drink.”

People need to stop taking showers and washing themselves. It’s the natural way for social distancing.

Is it possible that Trump’s COVID-19 strategy and campaign strategy assume that the less his administration does will result in the majority of COVID deaths being Democrats? A lot more Americans — Republicans and Democrats — will die before the national election in November as Trump sits back and watches!

Former President Obama had his bases covered nicely. He had people and supplies and a playbook that he gave to President Trump on what to do if a pandemic hits. Trump had to get rid of all that. Holy Moly! What’s that I see coming down the road? No s#!t. It’s a PANDEMIC.

Where is the Republican Party candidate for president? Not Trump. He’s not a Republican. He should run as a Trumpo, exactly what he is. Where is the Republican?

It amazes me that, for the first time, the government said that self-employed, independent drivers, like with Uber Lyft and the taxi drivers, will be able to get federal assistance in these horrific, hard, surreal times. Me and many of my friends have filed numerous times with the SC Department of Employment and Workforce and have been unsuccessful.

I told my wife I was going to get a job at a driver’s training school. She said, “Honey, you need to learn to drive first.”

Hey folks, at school in Switzerland, the kids did not have television. The Swiss say people in America watch too much TV. On TV, problems arise and are solved in an hour.

I think a lot of folks don’t understand that the world is a nightmare. You see these kids affected by COVID. The rash, all of that. If you don’t listen to the Lord, he will turn up the volume.

My cousin is a good girl. She can sit down and play anything. I sent her a flute. She can play whatever.

Is it possible for a liberal person to be a hoarder?

God knows that people in charge or in leadership are held to greater account for their actions.

The good news is they are opening up the massage parlors on Monday. But the bad news is, who wants to get a massage from someone in a HAZMAT suit? Can you say “unhappy ending.”

Why don’t NASCAR drivers eat before a big race? They don’t want to get Indy-gestion.

I guess vaccine or no vaccine, we are back. Which means, “Whether you live or die, I couldn’t care less.”

What would I do without Rant and Rave? Dogs can detect changes in blood sugar and glucose. Dogs can even detect seizures.

I used to be addicted to the Hokey Pokey, but then I turned myself around. Yeah.

During this pandemic I’ve seen more new words than Snoop Dogg uses.

During COVD-19, I doubt that Fireball is the answer. But it’s worth a shot.

This is a rant to Bi-Lo, Kroger, Walmart and any other grocery chains in the Columbia area: Go up on my groceries. I repeat, go up on the price of my groceries if you have to. But please pay the frontline grocery workers, who are risking their life every single day, some extra money so they can be out there for us. Listen to this, corporate America.

The administration knew about this virus back in December, because the intelligence community knew about it.

F#!k you, Post and Courier.

I haven’t worn pants in two months.

I was trying to find the TV remote control. I noticed when I flushed the toilet that the TV came on.

There were no fans at the Darlington race. It seemed like a Furman football game.

Change the channel, there’s NASCAR on! I’m dying.

I haven’t taken a bath or shower lately. I used to have good hygiene. Now it’s more like lowgiene.

Before coronavirus got here, you never heard much of this, “We’re all in this together and we’ll all get through this.” Before corona, it was the haves and have nots.

I was told that my check was being mailed to me. I’m glad I got it out of the mailbox before someone stole it.

White people seem to want to live their white lives without problems from tense black people. OK, fine. You stop killing our people and we’ll be more relaxed. OK, fine.

I am at a loss. What can I do? If I hang my head in shame and cry rivers of tears, will it help? Y’all white people stop murdering black males. Just stop. STOP.

My giant magnolia tree is blooming with flowers bigger than a lunch plate. My gardenia bushes are crazy in love with aromatic white flowers. If there are magnolias and gardenias, we must be lucky to be in the South.

It has been brought to my attention that not all babies enjoy that status. If you’ve got a sour baby with a bad attitude, it could be that fundamental problem: Does not enjoy being a baby. The condition is for a limited time only so even if you like being a baby, you can’t stay one forever.

My brother and his wife were visiting a small town in Kentucky. They were both wearing masks. A man not wearing a mask confronts my brother and asks, “Are you a Trump hater?” What disease have we wrought upon ourselves?

I can’t believe how utterly stupid people are! Wow. NBA, Disney World. Duh. ABC and its underling ESPN are owned by Disney and they control TV broadcast rights, and the loss of profits by them without round ball is enormous. It’s, like always, not about health and safety but, wait for it, MONEY. Duh.

Ever noticed that most right-wingers breath out of their mouths?

There are wet markets all around the world, including the USA. The “wet” part is hosing down the filthy slaughter place with water. That water sprays the animal blood and waste all around in the air and all over everything including the people and the meat. Filth.

[In reference to Rant and Rave, May 20] Air Force One trips cost $187,000, what is your point? Did you have a problem when Obama flew it to Hawaii for Christmas vacation?

Where are all these people who are starving out there? Surely not in America! People may go hungry, but starving I don’t think so! I can’t recall seeing an emaciated Americans recently!

Did you see the giant green cabbage that Oprah picked from her garden? Let’s make some slaw, y’all. Summer slaw. Oprah’s giant cabbage!

Do I have to send my stimulus check back? It doesn’t have Trump’s name on it. Also, how much did it cost for this administration to come up with a flag for the Space Force? I had to type that last one because I can’t say it out loud with a straight face.

Attorney General Bill Barr, and United States Attorney John Durham are getting ready to expose all the corruption in the Obama administration. From the unnecessary Mueller investigation, which was started for bogus reasons, to the unmasking of General Flynn with leaking to the press of what was unmasked! Also, how General Flynn was set up, and railroaded into pleading guilty to crimes he didn’t commit! All of this was orchestrated by the White House! Hopefully heads will roll! Frosty! KAG! TRUMP 2020!

China says they want to be part of the world, yet they let this virus out of the Wuhan province by allowing infected people to fly internationally.

All well and good that “first responders” are being recognized. They perform invaluable services on our behalf. But who thinks about “last responders?” The medical examiners, their technicians, record keepers? Don’t forget the background folks: The driver for that last ride, the backhoe operator and the man with the shovel? They’ve been working for us too, or will be…someday.

I am stunned by all those protesters waving American flags and wearing MAGA hats claiming it is their right to have everything opened back up. It’s my right not get COVID-19 from them.

Until the Wuhan virus, President Trump had the economy hitting on all cylinders. The stock market at an all-time high! This country had the lowest unemployment for all people. He helped create over 4 million jobs with a GDP growth rate of 4.2, by getting rid of useless government regulations. The middle class income had risen.