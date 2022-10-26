Rant and Rave: Dangerous Columbia pedestrians and the State Fair reviewed

I rarely read Rave and Rant, but it proves that Democrats are always protesting and b#!ching and are totally, totally malleable people. Start reading history books and you’ll see that we’re heading on the wrong path.
SC State Fair director says only "Jesus" controls the weather. Really?
Columbia's pedestrians at night — Dumb? Detached? Or, Death wish? In the street, often even with a sidewalk mere feet away. Wrong side, back to traffic. Distracted (detached) with phone screen. Dark clothes. No light. No reflectors. Jaywalk across street in dark area between streetlights. Step out from behind parked cars. Still and all, many nightime bicyclists are worse!
Though I'm a vegetarian I prefer to be called a cornivore.
An officer does not "trade sex" to drop a ticket. It's not just coercion. It's called rape. Do f#!king better CPD. Arrest that a#!hole.
My family and I went to the South Carolina State Fair, but first we had to remortgage our house. Huh.
Winter 73/74. Spent frozen nights waiting in line for gas because of Saudi Arabia/OPEC embargo. 9/11. Watched in horror as Saudi citizens destroyed the WTCs. WaPo journalist murdered at Saudi embassy. And now (with Russia) reducing output/raising prices. Not our friend or ally. Get our troops out of Saudi Arabia!
Former teacher here. Teacher shortage is a nationwide problem. I think every person in a District's Administration who has/had a teaching certificate should substitute once a week. Same pay. Is there a downside?
I hitchhiked to SC July 4th, 1976. No passport. No car. No money. No family. Just a job waiting for me. Folks could tell by my accent that I was not from here. They were mostly nice. I did well. Wife (also an immigrant), kids, houses, education, the American dream fulfilled! Thanks for welcoming me, SC. PS- I'm an old white dude from NC. Be kind to other newcomers.
This is your visual test. If you look around and you cannot see, your quality of life has been diminished during the last two years…THEN you are BLIND!
Yep, our "best friend" Israel will not give, sell or loan the Iron Dome anti-missile system to Ukraine because of its good relations with Russia. The US paid billions to help develop it. Why do we give billions to a rich, apartheid nation?
They announced at the Poor Person Campaign that 500,000 people in South Carolina don't have health care. I want to know why? In this day of Obamacare, why is this true if it is?
When Republicans are in power the income gap increases making it more difficult for low income families to educate their children. Republicans like to keep their constituents ignorant. Do you remember Republicans attempting to eliminate Obamacare yet they never once offered an alternative? Not once.
I must have missed the shoutout from Henry McMaster/Joe Wilson for Biden/Washington/Democrats and their funding of I-26 construction through the recent Infrastructure Bill.
Shout out to the people at SCETV and SCPR for being super nice and awesome to talk to at the fair!
I'm super proud that we as a city are taking more action to help the homeless with the rapid shelter program and our two new hires that hit it out of the park with their resume! I can't wait to see what y'all do!
Hillary Clinton must be brain dead. She still thinks the 2016 election was stolen from her.
What is wrong with parents these days? Allowing kids to take firearms and knives to school? This is a parenting problem. When I was young, most people did not own firearms except for sporting purposes and they were locked up and stored unloaded.
This is a rave, R-A-V-E, everyone’s asleep here, for Sam’s Club. I got three monster pieces of pizza, for everybody, to feed six people, for less than $6. But the issue is everybody’s asleep and I turn on the TV and I can tell people, call me a liar, Craig, you’re a liar, but why this TV defers to CNN, I’ll never know.
I was at the Columbia Airport the other day and saw my friend. I said, “Hi Jack.” A bunch of security personnel jumped on me.
I’m not sure if you guys take music reviews, but I wanted to call about the new The 1975 album that dropped on Friday, August 14. I want to let everyone know that it’s absolutely stellar and amazing. The best songs on the album are All I Need to Hear, Part of the Band, I’m in Love With You and Wintering, maybe When We Are Together, too, but I don’t want to rate the whole album.
I think terrible is the correct word, wouldn’t it be terrible to be married to a lady and every day she would say “You know, I bet we end up divorced? I bet we end up divorced, if not this year, next year. Maybe we’ll get a divorce next spring.” Why are you fussing at? And they go get a divorce next fall, but every day you would hear her say, “I bet we get a divorce. We’ll probably end up having a divorce” every day. Sit down, have a cup of coffee, WIS is what popped up on my TV and you don’t know who’s talking.
I notice that you uninformed and biased Democrats and Leftists are criticizing McMaster. This is one of the best governor’s this state has ever had, start getting an open mind and you will become a better credit to society.
The dear pup hushed, but I want to say, Herschel Walker is not new to the Republican party. If you go back in time, that ex-senator Ralph Shortey, he got busted with a kid in a hotel room. Hadn’t the Republican party become, and I’m technically independent, I voted for Mark Sanford, but hasn’t the Republican party just gone to hell?