Rant and Rave: COVID talk and bus system blues

Can anyone explain to me how one company controls almost half the flow of fuel on the East Coast? Haven't seen monopoly like that, since Dominion Energy. Brings back memories.

How do you call the highways in Hawaii interstate highways? Yeah.

It is indeed refreshing to see kids so eager to get the vaccine, when their adult role models still want to wait and see what happens. As the Bible says, the children shall lead them.

In a raffle, my wife won a Korean karaoke machine. Oh, no.

I'll never forget what's his name.

Every time I go to watch the weather report. The but lady constantly gives me but. One but for a good day. That was today. And then like seven or eight, nine butts, and we have rain. So bring us on more butts. Then I go and I change the channel. And everybody's saying the word but. It's like the virus. Everybody's got it coming out of their mouth. Constantly but.

I can't wait to go to Disney World this summer and see my cousins, Goofy and Pluto. Yeah.

We have the most screwed up world class bus system, allegedly, that robbed us of our tax money. That's robbed us of our money, period, and they've shut the damn bus down by three hours on every schedule. They never show up on time. They're under new management. This is f#!ked up and somebody needs to investigate it because I hate this bus service. Every day, it's a hassle just to get from one place to the other on this bus service. It sucks.

The Cameron Curmudgeon wonders if and when the banana Republicans will come back to reality. Stop with the conspiracy theories and start working for the American people. I'm talking about gun laws, voting rights, infrastructure, and urging their followers to get the damn Corona vaccines. Thank you.

I'm telling you, I'm about to lose it. I'm about lose it. Blank the CDC? Blank the governor of Florida. I need a cruise and I need a cruise now!

In the State House, bills have to make the crossover deadline. So you have a whole bunch of bills that didn't make it. But one that's so discriminating and taking jobs with blind people and shows no respect at all for the taxpayers dollar.

So the latest thing from the CDC is fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks. So how in the hell are you supposed to know if somebody is fully vaccinated? Are we gonna start putting a V tattoo on people's foreheads or what? I mean, come on, we can do better than that.

Yes, to answer the question, just because the country is systematically racist, which the United States is, does not mean people of color should stop trying to enter. People of color. They are trying to enter for the same reason, so called White people are trying to enter. For a better life.

I don't get sick very often. But when I get sick, I get really freakin sick. I swear to God, my frickin sinuses are so backed up. I want to take a frickin power drill to clear amount. I got this pressure in my head. It's ridiculous. I'm utilizing the Irish method. You know a little bit of Jameson with a beer back. Oh, I know. It's horrible. My baby feels for me. It's alright. You know? real bummer though. I heard there's that old man cold kind of thing. I don't know. Maybe actually get some chicken noodle soup at some point.

This is a Columbia Yeah Guy. I taught my nine year old granddaughter I was gonna go to the store and buy some cheese. She said, 'Grandpa, why don't you just let the milk spoil?' Haha!

Tax billionaires. Their money comes from the labor of others. Their companies use the roads, the bridges and the airports. They should pay their fair share. You've probably can lower their taxes, but trickle down has never worked.

The pitstop on Augusta Road and I 20 yesterday and saw a Richmond County Deputy Sheriff throwing up his patrol car. So I pulled up next to him and I said, God bless Richmond County Sheriff's Department. And he just looked at me with a look of pure meanness. I mean, what's up with that? I was just trying to be nice, Mr. Deputy. I don't know what that's all about. Maybe it's the times I don't know.

Oh, I'm sorry. That was the pitstop at Sunset Boulevard on 20. Different place, same face. Thank you very much.

The class clown wonders if you heard about the jockey that went to the stable and ask all the horses. If anyone wanted to go for a ride. They all said neighhh.

My family moved up Brazil, but I found them later on. Yeah.

I tell my boss I wanted to feel wanted, he put up my picture in the post office. Yeah.

I wanted to agree with somebody who just posted about the new abortion laws, that they are actually forced birth and we are making women pretty much do unpaid labor. So if the legislature wants to force women to give birth when they don't want to they need to provide a salary and support, so I want to see some money to come along with those abortion laws.

AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and Jamaal Bowman say “abolish/defund the police” but are “present” on $1.9 billion in funding for the Capitol Police because “Orange man supporters bad!” and upper middle class, wealthy members of Congress are under attack!

I was just doing some online polls that had to do with voting in general and the last election specifically. I am stunned that nearly half the respondents believe the election was fraudulent. IT IS ABSOLUTELY IMPOSSIBLE TO RIG A NATIONAL ELECTION IN THIS COUNTRY. It would require years of planning. It would require thousands of people and many millions of dollars. No one has offered any explanation how it could be done. Someone would have to be in charge. Who? It would be impossible to cover up.

McMaster, I am very pro-choice. Only Old Sparky and target practice? I say no. Behead, hang from the yardarm, draw and quarter, bludgeon, swordthrust, chainsaw, bombblast, hemlock, stiletto, garrote, keel-haul, flaying. Ooh, burying neckdeep at low tide! Now those are charnelhouse options! (Televise 'em; we wanna watch!)

Hey Contractors- when you work at a multi-unit housing site and have your choice of many parking spaces, try not to choose the one spot that blocks the handicap ramp. We could have had you ticketed, but we didn’t- this time. Thanks.

So, the redheaded sister has been harassing me with anonymous phone calls for two years, sneaking around my house at night making noises and now stealing stuff from my yard. Yes, I know it's you. Pathetic.