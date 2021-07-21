Rant and Rave: COVID-19 thoughts keep coming

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Cindy Boiter rant. I didn’t realize that the editor of an art and poetry magazine was a virologist! No? Is she an epidemiologist? No? How about having a medical background of any kind? No? Why is this woman given a public platform to spread misinformation about Covid variants causing more severe symptoms when there is no actual evidence of such? Why doesn’t Free Times have an actual expert write about health matters?

Yes I can read that, Super Fool! It says, plain as day, "KlpzyxM"!! Ahhhh, shit!

I read that a nose piercing ranges in cost from $30-$90. What happens when you sneeze? Do you just let the mucus fly? Or do you courteously cover your snout and let snot spray out the $90 blowhole? Would $90 buy several meals for a hungry child? Or maybe school supplies for next semester? Or pay the rent?

I am puzzled (aghast, really) that the same folks who lauded Operation Warp Speed are now anti-vaxers. If 45 had won the election — he did not, by the way — would you be inoculated? He got the shots. Why not you?

So, Henry, you don't want DHEC peddling their Covid protection door-to-door 'cause the B. Man says it will save American lives? Well, how 'bout hiring ice cream trucks to offer it? Repeating jingle like, say "Tutti fruitti, do your duty, get your shot, don't hurt a lot, Guv. got a vax, them's the facts..."

Trump is a legend in his own slime.

Why is it that drivers swerve left as they’re turning right ? Is it a political thing?

Trevor Lawrence, former Clemson quarterback and erstwhile pro QB. With his long, lanky figure, flowing locks, and aquiline profile, my teenage granddaughters call him "the Disney prince".

It makes me sick to my stomach to think that my tax dollars are being used to pay the salary of a police officer — someone paid to SERVE AND PROTECT a diverse population — who could be a card carrying member of a white supremacist group. And is proud of it enough to display their “gang signs” on their vehicle. Barf.

Regarding the new and unsightly steel telephone poles going up everywhere in Irmo, especially Harbison Blvd., were underground cables even considered, or was a contract just awarded? Was the project put out for bids or was a sweetheart deal made? Inquiring minds would like to know! I suppose that underground cables would be cheaper, once the wooden poles were removed and replaced with steel poles which look awful!!

Why do I have to unsubscribe from emails I never subscribed to in the first place?

If Trump actually cared about the country, he would graciously concede that he lost the election as did every president before him who lost. It would do more to unify the country than anything he did while occupying the White House. He is smart enough (barely) to know he lost it fairly. He is just dragging it out for the attention he gets.

Common sense and wisdom says this gentleman is an engineer. And he's investigating the Surfside condo collapse. He blinks, he almost seems blind. Blind b-l-i-n-d. His first name's Alan. I just caught this guy. I've seen him a couple times on TV. But at some point you think if somebody gets put in a position to write this all off to where the state of Florida doesn't have to pick up the tab for this terrible accident? It's not an accident.

Like the mechanics say, you better say it now, because once you’re dead it's too late. So I've got to put my two cents in before I go to heaven.

The pandemic started almost a year and a half ago. When's Governor McMaster going to get a haircut?

I'm a 75 year old male, former Republican. I take offense to McMaster. Somebody please relay this message to him. You're a ignorant, stupid bastard. Take your executive orders and stick them up your fat ass. You're an enemy of democracy.

I can define Donald Trump in five words. I. me. my. fuh. you. You're welcome.

The new Britney Spears song. *sings* I want my money back. I want my money back. I don't want to live in a shanty, don't want to wear no panties. I want my money back. I want my money back. I want to shave my head. I wish my dad was dead. I want my money back. And that ain't all.

Brandon Martin was gonna play basketball for his dad at the University of South Carolina. That'd be like Bob Knight's son playing for him back in the day. Why would you want to do that?

Yeah, I've been reading about all the raves for the convention center. Build the convention center and they will come. How about get your happy little butts down there by the river and do something with the Riverside. That's where it's at. That's where people will come, build it at the river and they will come. Kind of like Greenville.

This is a rant to The State newspaper here in Columbia. Every Sunday they have two pages of a comics in black and white. Shouldn't I get a refund?

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. I'm proud of my niece. She's been in junior college six years. She's about to graduate. Yeah.

The former basketball player at USC, A'Ja Wilson, is owning the world. She's the MVP of the WNBA and even has a burnt wax candle company. Yeah.

I got a question for all you white supremacists marching in the streets? How come so many you motherf#!kers are being led by clowns named Duong, Tario and Fuentes. That doesn't exactly sound like Smith, Jones or Clark to me. So if you're into this whole white supremacy bullshit, you might want to get your ducks in a row. Oh, that's right. You're all f#!king idiots. Case closed.

Dead people don't vote. The one proven illegal case in Florida was by a Republican who was identified and charged. Republicans are using this myth to restrict voting. It's wrong.

Hey, McMaster, you thought you were going to get away with stealing these people and employment money. But you deal with the goddamn world class action lawsuit is coming at your ass. Out of the 50 states in America, why do we have to end up with the dumbest f#!king governor you ever will see? Somebody who don't want you to get vaccinated against the shit.

You know if you keep thanking folks for calling, they're going to call back over and over. But my question is, is politics, this is a question, is politics behind all these department heads here in South Carolina and making five times what a teacher makes? I guess that put the question mark right there. Is politics behind all these department heads getting $86,000 raises and 50% raises?

I like to congratulate Joe Biden, Donald Trump, all of Congress. It is so great when you hear us buy 600 more nuclear weapons. Brand new, guaranteed to take out the world. But at least we'd win and it only cost us a discount of $100 billion. Wow, that's pretty cheap. I think gotta buy a couple for myself.

I sit here watching the news and I see all this about outer space. But everybody wanting to make outer space affordable. Space tourism. But then I drive through the streets of Colombia, and I see so many people sleeping on sidewalks in the middle of the 95 degree day. So where do you think my morals lie? Let's help the people here. Let's worry about space later. It's all I got to say about that. Thank you.

My friend tried to send his dog obedience school. And his dog refused to go. Yeah.

Turtle will not be silenced by bullies, nor intimidated by ignorant outrage but will continue to use his/her first amendment right to speak. Speak what needs to be spoken. Continue to watch this page in the future for more of these rants.

Hey folks morning. You know WMAM is not a radio station. WMAM is white middle aged moms. And if you think a white middle aged mom cannot be filled with hatred. Take a look at Marjorie Taylor Green, trying to persuade people not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which can save lives. She's trying to persuade people not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And I hate to even bring it up.

I don't know why they call Columbia — Soda City. When they don't even make soda anymore. They don't can it, they don't bottle it. But they surely do sell it. And all it's doing is wrecking people's health. Brown, clear, it doesn't matter. Soda is not healthy.

Well, it's time to stop all the hand wringing over people not getting vaccinated. The fact that the vaccine will take care of those that get it. Natural selection will take care of those that don't. It's a win win.

I'm trying to figure out what to buy for myself this summer. Maybe I'll buy an underwater treadmill? Yeah.

One of our co-workers is not able to put much pressure on her foot due to surgery. We now call her Eileen. Aha!