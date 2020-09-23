Rant and Rave: Congrats A'ja

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

{hr /}

Former USC player A’ja Wilson is the player of the year in the WNBA. Congratulations, A’ja.

Just read the article [Free Times, Sept. 7] where the Black Rooster and Bourbon are reopening! Yeah! I hope Kat will still behind the bar making her tasty concoctions, especially the Old Fashioned!

Somebody’s confused. The president stood in front of a burned-out building and told us that this is what America will look like if we elect his opponent. Hmm, excuse me? This is what America looks like under Donald Trump as president.

The Cameron Curmudgeon asks, what veteran would still support our beloved leader after he denigrated those laying at rest at that cemetery in France, calling them “suckers” and “losers”?

The Turtle is calling in response to the caller [Sept. 9] who said he had never heard the phrase “Bible-believing Democrat.” I beg to differ with that opinion. I am a liberal who not only reads his Bible daily, but teaches Sunday school and sings in the choir. Has that person read his Bible daily, or even recently or ever?

If you talk to people overseas, it’s almost common knowledge. There is not a sense of denial overseas. My neighbors, some of them are pure military, and some of them won’t talk to me when I tell them that Lindsey Graham had to know the Russians were paying cash to kill American soldiers.

A fear of God must guide our decisions.

Ah, South Congaree. I spent a month there one day.

I have a question for the academic leftists. If you hate the free enterprise system so much, how come you are living off of it?

Hey folks. My Pop went to Penn State and Harvard. He told me, “Don’t you argue with these dear people.” You turn on the TV and there are two different Jerry Springer channels in South Carolina. It will sink in at some point. Maybe when Trump gets re-elected and you have no social security.

This is for the Free Times. My friend is weird. She broke her shoulder playing miniature golf. Yeah.

The great irony of the group Black Lives Matter, which is an admittedly Marxist organization, telling everybody they are for Black people, is that, under communism, nobody matters.

The University of South Carolina board allows the sale of beer at Colonial Life Arena and Williams-Brice Stadium. That’s real good when Dick Harpootlian wants to shut down the bars in Five Points.

My wife has more nicknames than Shaquille O’Neal.

My wife was admitted to Prisma Health with a stroke. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses. They are everyday heroes.

Trump says, “I don’t think science knows about climate.” Good grief is he stupid? And his supporters can’t see it. How stupid are they?

I chuckled reading a reader’s biblical quote about no work, no eat. [Rant and Rave, Sept. 2] Here’s another quote from that morality piece of human fiction: It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man entering the gates of Heaven.

When I was a kid, I used to lay on my belly and read the Sunday paper. I was reading The State and it said Lindsey Graham’s salary comes from his pension and his congressional pay. Then it said he made $2.1 million last year. I thought senators made $174,000. If you can make up that difference from the National Guard, you tell me where to sign up.

Leon Lott has lost his usefulness and credibility as the boss at Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He just fell on his sword about a deputy abusing a prisoner six months ago, when even cops in the same room didn’t say a damn thing, when reporting about abuse of force is supposed to be mandatory.

Mr. McMaster has been saying that a vaccine’s coming, and I’m not sure if he understood that there was a spinal problem for somebody who took a trial vaccine in the last week.

For 50 years I’ve been hearing we are going to clean the swamps. We’re going to clean the swamps, right? About 20 years ago we were talking about $800 hammers in the military contracts. This has not disappeared. Every time I turn around everybody wants a little cut or percentage.

Please boycott Palmetto Cheese. The owner is a blatant racist. Go with Dukes; it tastes better anyway.

If not for coronavirus and weather, WIS News would have nothing, they certainly don’t report anything else.

Hear ye, hear ye, let us all vote twice. That’s what the prez wants us to do. No matter that it’s illegal. Why would he care about something like that?

I heard something on the news about a national mask burning. I want to say, to all the people who do that: F#!k you. That’s me being nice. The masks save lives. Wear your mask, social distance. The number of infections are starting to go down. It’s your life, it’s my life. Save lives.

When it comes to the religious right, evangelicals and politics, whatever happened to religious people’s ability to have a come to Jesus moment and deal with truth and sin in an elected leader?

Rudy, you used to be a hero with 9/11. Now you are only a zero with the big orange turd.

I’m probably wearing this line out. Right now in Switzerland and England, our president is being outright mocked.

Hey, if you think lying is new to this president, if you go back in time, to when his casinos are being shut down for bankruptcy, he was saying everything was fine. It was really something to see.

So, the exodus of the cities into the suburbs, will it cure COVID? No. It will just make realtors richer.

Taxpayers of South Carolina do not look at heir total tax bill. When you look at it, you wonder, “Why are my school taxes so high?” or “Why am I being taxed on a landfill?” That’s because the procurement offices that produce contracts throughout your county and city have to get their cut.

I wonder if I’m alone in my frustration over those CHOSEN for us all to vote for? Come on. Trump? Biden? Graham? Harrison? Hillary last time? Money equals power, and power equals influence for the privileged few, while the vast majority still only have the choice of the “lesser evils.” Our poor voter turnouts aren’t laziness, it’s no choices!

I gotta laugh at you. You get into an affair with someone you know is married. The marriage breaks up and then you get hitched with your person. Then you expect him/her/them to be honest and faithful. Well, ain’t you a hoot?

Strange. odd. Unintentional? I suppose it’s Lindsey Graham’s inability to state on the record he disagrees with Trump on ANY issue. Romney has. Collins has. But not Graham. And come to think about it, McMaster hasn’t publicly disagreed with the narcissistic president. Guess it takes one to know one?

You really want to know why Trump won’t release his tax returns? He is embarrassed by the tiny amount of charity donations. I bet that most Columbians give more money to charity than Trump.

Joe Biden has been mocked by his opponent during the pandemic for supposedly hiding in his basement. That’s a hoot. Joe Biden has been busy in online meetings discussing policy development and implementation and raising lots of campaign cash. It’s called work, not hiding. Meanwhile, the Orange One is watching hours of TV every day and rage tweeting his petty bulls#!t. Go Joe!

What would you call a grandma sheep? Baa Nana.

President Trump has offered a temporary halt to the collection of payroll taxes to put a little more money in people’s pockets now! Again it is temporary, I believe until the end of this year. President Trump has no plans to whittle away any of your government benefits. Remember government benefits are really your money. This is nothing more than a scare tactic using the same old Democratic propaganda!

S#!tty parents make s#!tty kids! Couldn’t agree more, just remember the three s#!tty kids who attacked the s#!tty kid with the rifle! S#!tty kid one used a skate board to the head, and s#!tty kid two had a handgun! Turns out the s#!tty kid with the rifle was running away from the confrontation when three s#!tty kids chased him down to do bodily harm! Turns out s#!tty kid with the rifle was just defending himself.