Rant and Rave: Comedy nights at Art Bar and thoughts on Dawn Staley

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Turtle wonders if the Banana Republicans will blame the "Socialist" administration in Washington for engineering the Delaware bridge collapse to advance the infrastructure bill. They are blamed for everything else.
Dear Parents and Teachers: Yes, some books are explicit. You know what else is explicit? The INTERNET, to which your children have more access than you think. The NEWS- shootings, war, riots, scandals. RELIGION-check out the good book for your faith. It’s full of explicit behavior. And LIFE itself is explicit. You may not think your child is ready for information, but if she’s looking for it, she’s ready. Get off your high horse and get off the book burning bandwagon. Before it’s too late.
The only people who are uncomfortable, dislike or object to reading about the “stuff” that (my fellow) white people did in history ... are the people who want to do it again.
GOOD GRIEF! Charlie Brown has lost his voice! RIP, Mr. Robbins!
I agree with my Asian American brothers and sisters about the toxicity of anti-Asian bias in the United States right now. And unfortunately I have witnessed people of all racial self-identifications, not just white, speak negatively about Asian Americans and immigrants from the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia and the Pacific Islands. The people of South Carolina and the United States need to unlearn the toxic racialist ideology purveyed by leaders of both the Democratic AND Republican parties.
I had the Virus in January 2021. I got fully vaccinated in August. I’m 35 years old. I got the virus again two weeks ago. Once again, for the cheap seats the vaccine does not stop you from getting the virus.
I'm real happy for your freedom to reject masks, distancing and vaccines. We've been doing Covid since 2019. Everyone I know has Covid now, has had Covid more than once or has died from Covid. Yea for freedom!
I hope all these no vaxxers realize that once we reach a million people dead in this country from COVID that would be one and almost say 350 people dead not sick but dead from COVID. One in 350. You still think it's a hoax?
Because clearly, it would be in direct competition with their "MOONSHINE INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX" whose sweeping legislation they amended just last April, to make it easier for moonshine still operators to stay in business.
Tricky Nikki is on her megaphone again. She's spouting more nonsense. Please be quiet and then go away, far away, Nikki. Thanks.
I get it. Haters gotta hate and crooks gotta crook. But don’t mess with Waffle House! These folks perform a public service and there are plenty of other places you can go to do your crookin’.
I read that Howard Hesseman from the show WKRP (and others) has passed away. To me his most famous line on that show was the one word he was forbidden to say at a prior gig- Boogerrrr!
Nothing tops a plain pizza.
I was sorry to hear about the death of the singer Meat Loaf. I remember watching his videos when MTV showed videos. Yeah.
In America, a whole bunch of people apparently cannot spot bullshit, but it's right under your nose like a mustache. Dawn Staley is a beautiful coach that talks the truth. I've known some awesome coaches in my life, ran high hurdles four forty. Killers in football, we did our high school football team. I've known some wonderful coaches in my life. Dawn Staley those ladies get cheated every day they hit the court because they don't pay those ladies what they pay the male basketball players.
My relatives had a mustache growing contest. My Aunt Edna won. Yeah.
The head guy of SLED Mark Keel is a dinosaur of the first order. His stances on the medical marijuana and open care legislation expose what an anachronism he is. Keel belongs in the state museum with the rest of the relics. South Carolina will never be more than it is or has been with people like Keels and McMaster in office.
Alright, the news article will read "City of Columbia wastes millions of dollars, excuse me millions of gallons of water by letting it go down the drain." Period. I have called the city of Columbia Water Department about this for at least eight times over the last six months and they've yet to fix it. It's right at the corner of Waccamaw and Saluda. If you'd like more information on this, and where to listen for the water rushing down the drain I'd be happy to give you that information.
This is Columbia Yeah Guy. It was some Friday in Columbia on Friday. I've watched seven Hallmark TV movies. Yeah, the weather and Columbia have been cold. Chilly today, hot tomalley.
I think the money should change from college to K-12. That's where the education is and that's where it's needed most because school buses, teacher salary, think about it.
Tim Scott and Nancy Mace are no, no, no. Republicans. They voted against safe drinking water, extended child tax credits, increased medical benefits, expanded broad brand, and other business benefits South Carolina's South Carolinians could enjoy. Do they have any interest in making life better for South Carolinians? I say vote them out.
If you would like to hear Donald Trump's real supporters see Jordan Klepper's videos on YouTube. They are true scholars of our time.
I haven't seen the Free Times in probably a month. I've been super busy being in the hospital, where the point is that if you forget what state you're in — a Chapin high school kid, male molested a 13 year old girl and is not going to do jail time. It got bartered down to some kind of assault. And he has to pay for her therapy. Don't you dare forget what state you live in.
$1.5 trillion in tax cuts for the already obscenely rich...stimulates the economy! $1.5 trillion for infrastructure...inflationary and a waste of taxpayer money! Your vote decides whether we support the oligarchs or enhance the country for the common good. Cameron Curmudgeon advises you to consider this when you go to the polls next election.