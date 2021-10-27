Rant and Rave: Colin Powell thoughts, SC State Fair and predatory lending

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Almost every accident could be prevented with less speed and more patience. Think about it.
I figured out why people drive so fast, they're all late from sitting in the Starbucks' line for 20 minutes.
I just realized that the games at the State Fair are rigged!
To the cretins at the Unbalanced news station, please note: the Covid 19 vaccination does NOT cure cancer. What it does is try to give cancer patients a little immune system help. The rest us up to us, to protect the vulnerable from exposure by vaccinating, distancing, and masking. General Powell deserved better than the shabby way you used his death to promote your lies. Real patriots don’t do that.
The infighting currently going on inside the SCGOP reminds me of a bumper sticker I saw years ago: ‘Rugby Players Eat Their Dead !” Just substitute ‘Republicans’ for ‘Rugby Players’. Any chance these folks will grow up and act their age instead of their ????? !!!!!!
Why do dog owners think that it is okay to put their dog’s poop in a plastic bag then leave it in someone’s yard waste pile? On my walks in my neighborhood, I note that 50% of the yard waste piles have little blue plastic bags of dog poop on top. Yard waste gets shredded for compost. Poop and plastic are not acceptable items for compost. Take your plastic bag of dog poop home and dispose of it in your own garbage bin.
If by some totally impossible circumstance, the 2020 election was overturned and that ignoramus Trump was reinstated, there would never be any reason to ever vote again.
The earth is now unravelling. Remember "the lungs of the earth," the Amazon rainforest? It is now collapsing, drought-stricken and burning, producing a net 1 billion tons of CO2/yr. Well, at least there are extensive forests in Canada and Siberia, right? Wrong. They are drought-stricken, being finished off by large fires and insects no longer killed off by winter cold - more CO2. Meanwhile, permafrost melting is accelerating, even (ironically) threatening the Alaska pipeline - more CO2 and methane. Bye, bye, habitable planet.
Only you can prevent shoe poo. Please do. Thank you.
Well, Big Mac, you were warned. Either you take care of your people or the feral gummint will come in and do it for you. But did you listen? Nooooooo………
Had a lovely Saturday afternoon at the Pride festival EXCEPT for the presence of white straight men standing on a couple of corners grasping their microphones a little too tightly as they cursed the crowd and threatened the wrath of God on the lot of us. You know, standard Christian hate. After being called a pedophile-twice- it occurred to me that the only pedophiles I know are not homosexual, but-wait for it- white straight Christian men. Perverts who live in glass houses…..
Scoppe needs to scope it more. Masks don’t work! Do the research! And humans all over the planet are not faring so well(US, Israel, Gibraltar) after the clot shot! Scope it better!
Don't hate. Participate. Donate. Advocate. Liberate. Facilitate. Cohabitate. Stimulate. Cultivate. Orate. Educate. Celebrate. Don't hate.
I was very sad when General Colin Powell passed away.
You know this is a rave already for the Bible. In the bible they say stay away from double minded people. You stay away from double minded people. Now last week, the state paper was all about five firefighters getting fired for sexual harassment at the station on Atlas road. I guess even the fire chief there.
What did one Firefly say to the other? You glow girl.
My friend went to the South Carolina State Fair. Three times. Needless to say, he's broke as a joke.
This the Columbia. Yeah, guy. When it comes to the '80s, I love the '80s music and temperature. Yeah,
We need to break. Larry David for President.
$2.2 billion that the state has in emergency funding for COVID, sitting there. Approximately one month ago, all the representatives went down to the capital city and nobody could decide what they're going to use it for. Or what do you think you should use it for? Maybe use it for, you know, offsetting people's costs. This is money given. We have to pay it back anyway.
I'm so old. I still have a flip phone. Yeah.
It is hard to pity anybody who loses their job because they won't get vaccinated. It's a hell of a lot better than me losing my life after being infected by one of these fanatical no-vax misanthropes.Get your head out the sand or wherever else it is. Get the jab and keep the job.
There have been drive thru teller services at banks since the 1920s, I looked it up. So why do people, after waiting in line for half an hour, wait until they get to the window to 1) find the check 2)root around for a working pen to sign it and 3) pull their wallet out to get their ID. You’ve had half an hour to do all that!
Our apartment complex uses a contractor I like to call “Whiplash Carpet Cleaners.” They drag in their gear, I say “hey y’all” and before I can turn my head I’m saying “bye y’all.” Carpet dries in 15 minutes. Stains reappear in 25. And they get money for that.
Just got a new credit card offer with a purchase annual percentage rate of 21.99 percent. Such a deal! Can you spell corporate predatory lending?
So, Lexington County elected Republican officials want a forensic audit of the county’s ballots for 2020 even though Trump won the county with 64% of the ballots. Pardon my French, but these IDIOTS need to be replaced after THEY PERSONALLY PAY FOR THE AUDIT AND THE EQUIPMENT TO REPLACE THE JEOPARDIZED AUDITED VOTING MACHINES!