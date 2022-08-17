Rant and Rave: Car for sale and locals lament the loss of The Whig

I love the WNBA, but hate that their programming is so elitist-many games are behind one paywall or another. I wonder how many current players would have had the family resources to watch these expensive games when they were kids. It’s a disservice to little girls everywhere. But they didn’t ask me.
Let's see. Gas is coming down, wages are going up, everyone that wants a job can get one, inflation is lower than in over 100 countries, head Al-Qaeda guy dead. Biden's fault? Maybe. But, corporate profits have risen enormously in the last two years. Britain is instituting a 25% windfall profit tax. Are we? Nope. Know who the enemy is. It ain't the prez.
Something is rotten in Swansea. And it’s been here so long most people don’t even notice. The finger pointers are running out of people to blame.
Racism is ugly. Do you believe your race to be the best one? Well, sorry, it's not. There is no best one.
Even babies can quickly learn to hold their breath under water and learn to swim. Everyone needs to know how to swim. Take lessons. Be safe.
Alex Jones is a piece of slim.
Correction, Alex Jones is a piece of slime.
South Carolina deer hunting season opens on August 15, and runs through the end of the year. Let's reduce the overpopulation of deer. I cannot eat venison but you can eat venison. Be safe.
I was always told that a found penny was good luck only if it was heads-up. So if I find a penny tails-up, I flip it over so someone else can get a chance at good luck. Heaven knows we could all use some about now.
Those who don't know what a woman is, also don't know what a recession is.
Grass is not green. It requires large amounts of water, pesticides and herbicides which end up in our water supplies. Grass also requires mowing with mowers that have no emission controls. Grass is one of the main sources of allergens as well. Get rid of your grass.
If you steal from your employer then yes, the cops can come and recover the goods and arrest you and take you to court. Should it be different for ANY president?
I had cancer removal surgery last week. Fentanyl and morphine were injected into me. Sure glad they didn't give me Medical marijuana. I wouldn't have wanted to be addicted with that Reefer Madness!
Most businesses in South Carolina are looking for good employees but cannot find them.
Tolerance and cancel culture cannot co-exist. Choose one or the other.
Conservatives just don’t have a clue. The definition of “conservative” is basically no change. Just the way it has always been. Well, guess what. There are going to be more and more of us and we are not all the same. We are different colors, different religions and from different countries. Wake up.
Does your workday involve time on the phone, providing numerical information/phone numbers to customers? If so, please consider this suggestion. When you leave a voice message that includes spoken numbers PLEASE do two things: 1. Pronounce numbers clearly; slowly. Do NOT run the numbers together in an incoherent jumble. 2. When you have finished step 1, repeat step 1! Why twice? A listener has time to get a pen, and allows confirmation of the correct number; avoiding the need to replay the message. Remember - some people have hearing problems, bad connections, old phones. Effective communication showcases your professional competence.
The Whig...closing? Nooooo!!!!
RANT for the motorcycle place on 2-Notch with the HUGE sign up, "JAP BIKES WANTED". Jap?!?! How can this sign even exist in 2022?? Call them and tell them you don't approve of this 803-779-3110
Is the former Yesterday's spot in Five Points available for the Whig? Tacos!
Well, hey folks. I don’t know if anybody saw this, but it’s on this Dish Network and the local channel every day forever. In the hospital, I’d see it at 7 in the morning and 7 at night, but if you know anybody that went to Camp Lejeeau and lived there for a while there’s an excellent chance they’ve got cancer or trouble with their thyroid.
You know I thought I’d make you do the math because I can do the math. In our swimming pool in Northeast Columbia we use an algaecide that is 33% stronger than last year and we’re using it three times more than we did last year.
I get home and in less than 30 seconds, I thank the Lord for Rant and Rave.
No wonder this state is number one in car wrecks, I just drove from exit 10 to exit 1 on I-77. The speed limit is 60, I’m doing 70 in the right lane. Cars, trucks and even semis are passing me like I’m sitting still, doing 80, 90 and sometimes 100 weaving in and out of traffic, no law enforcement to be seen.
You know I thank the Lord for good parents. This is a rave for exquisite parents. We weren’t rich, we ate bologna sandwiches, but we ate good hamburgers on the grill.
My wife uses Beacon body wash, what the hell is that?
So the chicken says “the sky is falling, the sky is falling,” I think she failed meteorology 101. Yeah.
This may seem different, but this is a rave, R A V E, for this Bissell Pet vacuum cleaner, which may seem totally off the wall but we’ve had this vacuum cleaner for two years now. We have a great pyrenees and a lab and you would not believe how much this great pyrenees sheds.
I’m calling with a comment. This Cindi Ross Scope, whatever her name is, that does the editorials for you guys, she is horrible. I mean she’s so out of touch. I mean, I don’t know why you guys continue to have her there. Can you not find somebody that is more current? I mean, really, there are plenty of writers that I’m sure could do an editorial better than this woman. She is horrid, I mean, I can’t just ugh. Get rid of her please.
To the rent-a-cop at the Department of Employment and Workforce who ran me off the property, you and your bonafide look alike don’t own sidewalks. If I want to look at the property and see how bad somebody screwed up all my hard work which was earned from blood and sweat, I will. Stay inside and sit behind the desk. You sure as hell couldn’t handle real work.
Yes, my name is Vic Mills, I live in Augusta, G.A. I bought a new Range Rover about a year ago, and I’ve had someone throw a stone through my windshield and it’s got a crack in it, across the whole thing. I’d like to arrange for someone from Columbia to go and pick up the car and take it back, I live in Augusta. It’s a 2021, full-sized Range Rover.
Mother Nature can take only so much abuse before She strikes back. Beware higher temps, more storms, floods and droughts. Its all in the Bible. An advocate for Our Mother. P.S. I am a Christian.
How hypocritical are the pseudo-christians and right wing-nuts when they "save" the unborn, but deny help once they are born? The inquiring mind of Turtle would like to know.
Papa Bear sadly reports that the human assault on Mother Nature has recently passed another grim milestone. The total mass of plastics now exceeds the total mass of All living animals. That is a clear indication that we've crossed a critical boundary. WAKE UP people!! What does it require to take action to stop this Insanity?
"Make all [females]...that could be raped to be on birth control pills"... By that logic, the OBVIOUS solution is to have every male sterilized at birth. Man up, and go get them cut. Snip snip.