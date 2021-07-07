Rant and Rave: Can't quit Trump talk, plus a lot more rants

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Let's see here. Just because a person has a disability doesn't mean that they can't work. We have been in South Carolina and other states fighting for our rights, just like everyone else wants to cry out. But we have laws and legislation behind us that are totally ignored by the state counties and local governments, taxpayer dollars that are invested for years and making legislation to get people who are disabled off their ass and into the workplace. But no respect at all, especially Lexington County. Richland County.

Hey folks, if you can't tell the difference between wisdom and knowledge. Domino's Pizza has some kind of delivery vehicle that may be natural gas or electric. But if you can't tell the difference between wisdom and knowledge, wisdom said, “Domino's you should just make your better pizza.” The last pizza we got from dominoes was just terrible.

When people like Trump and Marjorie Taylor Green refer to “our country,” who is included in “our”? It isn’t me or 84 million others. Trump and Green’s “country” is a fascist, racist, nondemocratic, autocracy led by megalomaniac idiots who could care less about the country and its people.

Many people are protesting for justice when what they want is vengeance. They are poisoning race relations and moving backwards.

Is anybody besides me getting tired of various utility type companies sending you a bill due in ten days, which you send an online payment out from your bank for, within three days, and then get hit with late charges, because they can't process your payment for ten BUSINESS days? Meaning there is no way you can pay on time, unless you use THEIR on-line payment system, giving THEM access to YOUR bank account?

The FBI thinks Ivanka Trump MAY have perjured herself? Come on. She’s a Trump. Trumps lie if the truth will work better.

So Mr.Pillow, Mike Lindell, insists that a Covid vaccine will magnetize you. Don't think so, you right-wing lugnut! I am not sticking to my frig!

Hey, Food Lion, when are y'all going to start carrying lion food? Signed Tiger King

You should not believe posted so-called facts on the Internet. Signed Abraham Lincoln

Estimate — about 800 million civilian weapons are in the world. Half are in America. We have highest civilian on civilian massacre numbers of over 200 nations. Coincidence?

Earlewood Park is a lovely, multi-use urban destination. It has an unused ten-acre wooded tract bordering Sunset Drive and connecting to the Bark Park. Should the walking trail be extended to Sunset and a crosswalk provided, Keenan Terrace folks would have walkable access. Fairweather access, certainly. But it would be a low-budget tree-filled woods bath in the city.

There is one thing dumber than speeding, tailgating, and weaving in and out of traffic; and that is doing all that in a company truck with your phone number on the door. Someone is getting a rude surprise when he gets to work today.

The national election had to be rigged. There is no way 75 million people would vote for that fat fraud Trump.

The city council is trying to make Five Points family friendly. Yeah. I can't wait to see that. Yeah.

What's on my mind is they want me to take my mask off at work. And I'm in the service industry where I wait on customers and check them out. And they're going back to their nasty ways. They take their mask off and now they're coughing in your face again, they're yawning in your face. They're coming near you and talking in your face. Nothing has changed. They're digging in their nose and they want to touch the buttons. They're nasty.

Hey, I hope you can hear me okay. But a Freudian says that things don't just happen by accident. People do things on purpose. And I guess the question is, did Senator Tim Scott declare his re election run on the same day that what 100, 110,000 people lost their extra unemployment benefits?

My people, my indigenous tribes. You Canadians, you're just like the United States. You killed us. You killed our children purposely. You are murderers.

My friend is making punch for the Fourth of July. He'll probably add some Fireball.

My wife wants to give away one ply toilet paper. She got a lot during the pandemic. Nobody seems to want it. Yeah.

Never blame someone else for the road you're on. That's your own ass fault.

While I see President Putin doing a q&a for hours. We have not had a standing president doing q&a for a long time. Why? Because you're afraid of the answers. Are you afraid of what came out in Wikileaks? Yeah. Free Julian Assange.

The Turtle is amazingly surprised that the MAGA Heads (phone static buzzing for five seconds) stirred up at the end of the detention.

I think I'll have a fifth on the fourth. Yeah.

Yeah, I'm gonna have a rave even though I could have a rant but I have a rave. Happy Fourth of July, Free Times and all that. I'll see you through good and bad times and everything like that.

Hey, this is a super duper. I guess I'll start over, this is not a comical time. And this is a super rave for the ladies at the animal shelter in Columbia, South Carolina, we rescued a pup dog, not a pup, two or three years old. And even the ladies at the bank helped feed this critter. I helped. But eventually, the animal shelter put out a trap, a dog trap. And we capture this booger. But he is just too wild.

Hey, that dear lady with the curly hair in New York. Susan Necheles, who's Trump's attorney. She talked for 10 minutes. And then she finally said he may have made some errors on his tax return. She just bullsh#!ted for 10 minutes, but then she finally said "Oh, he may have he may have said he may have done something wrong with his tax return." Ain't that amazing.

I was just at the Food Lion on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia and an Uber driver was in the loading zone, sitting there, eating his lunch. And then this young pregnant lady came out with a whole thing full of a whole cart full of groceries. You know, this guy just sat there eating his lunch and didn't get out and help this lady at all. When I said something to him about it when I started helping her myself, he just went off on me.