Rant and Rave: Buc-ees is open in SC and political polarization is high

Supermarket shelves are getting stocked again. That's reassuring but, hell, look at those prices!
Here comes the fifth wave of Covid. We are so tired of this! I still wear my mask. Do not hassle me about it. Thanks.
My fired Joe said ‘you shouldn’t drink carbonated water, it’s full of carbs.’ Yeah.
President Biden wants us to pay attention to monkeypox. I never heard of it and I don't know how to pay attention to it.
Women seem to be wearing clothes that leave nothing much to the imagination. They are pretty much naked. So, when will men get on board with this trend? I am eagerly waiting for that.
What can we do to end the Russian war against Ukraine? War is hell.
Recession! Recession! No soft landing! Here's a little economic history lesson for the media. When has a "soft landing" ever fixed inflation? Never. What caused the roaring 20s to roar? The depression of 1921, which sucked the 45% WWI inflation out of the economy. How did big (6'6") bad Fed Chair Paul Volcker break the back of inflation in 1981? By intentionally causing a recession, with 20% interest rates and 10% unemployment for 10 months, followed by a long period of prosperity. We need an occasional recession, to control prices and clean out the speculators.
How 'bout that one-time Democratic Congressional candidate who indulged in sexist rants against coeds in his Uber vehicle, racist rants against the names of his African-American passengers, claimed to be a bestselling author with his self-published books, who got suspended from his day job for promoting a scam artist on social media, and now claims he has a mental illness? Gee, ya think? Payback, b#$ch.
Glad that our SC legislators are addressing the really important stuff instead of getting sidetracked by addressing unimportant things such as gun violence.
When I was a kid traveling with my family the overpriced, well-placed roadside oasis was called Stuckey’s. Now they have Buc-ees. Tomato/tomahto, it’s all the same to me.
Please tell me why the law has passed that "slow drivers" in the passing lane will be ticketed, and they are not? Even if driving speed limit when others need to pass for whatever reason... they should move to the right, but they refuse like they're right!! And some speed up because they don't want you to get ahead of them STILL going slow! How do we get them ticketed? Please!
Does anyone doubt that white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and all those people who took part in the insurrection January 6th voted Republican?
We've had more fires in South Carolina this year than all of 2021. What should you do? Be ready, of course. What to take? Pppp. People. Pets. Pictures. Papers. Important ones. Nothing Else Matters, really.
Love. So much harder than hate. Tell the folks you love before they pass. Friends, family, acquaintances. It is important. Free your heart from hate.
Let's see. Mother Emanuel had a white boy shooting black parishioners in their Church. El Paso. Another white boy shooting a bunch of brown folks. Buffalo. Another white boy shooting a bunch of black folks. No hate crime law. Like Wyoming. Only those white boys crucified a gay dude on a barbed wire fence. Not always proud where I choose to live.
I am so old that I can remember when cars in Columbia stopped for red lights.
From the class clown, have you heard about the sick chemists? If you can't helium and you can't curium, then you'll probably have to barium!
Class Clown says, I recently read a book about anti-gravity and helium. I couldn't put it down. I'd tell you a joke about infinity, but it doesn't have an ending.
Ah, my friend was 8 months pregnant and saw some body she knew at a restaurant. They said, what are you havin?. And she said, “chicken.” ha ha!
You know not every day, every say I say a prayer, more than once say the Lord’s Prayer. But Frequently I thank the lord for rant and rave. My brother’s in heaven and you guys are filling the gap. But if you flip on the TV, and we’re going on being up all night and day, and you see this dear gentleman in Michigan that had his house lifted off of the basement in Michigan.
I like staying at the Motel Four, we leave the lights off. Yeah.
You know I really wasn’t much of a Trump supporter, but then Biden became president. Now inflations up, gas is up, the war in Ukraine is still going on, COVID is coming bad and for god’s sake we can’t even get baby formula. Maybe we should have given Trump another chance, just saying.
Hey folks, this is a rave for the Post sand Courier. That’s really a god paper. You go up the beach a little bit and there’s the sun news, that’s a good paper. I’m an old paper reader when we get out of town. But you people have more pull, but somebody should publicize the fact that there are place in the state without a grocery store. I think in Whitmire right up here, I’m not sure that’s the correct pronunciation, up near Newberry the last grocery store shut down.
I went to the new Buc-ee’s in Florence. It’s like a Cracker Barrel on steroids.
So let me get this straight, the United States of America has to fly baby formula here form Switzerland. You got to F-in kid me. This is the United States of America people. Let’s solve this baby formula problem for our babies. Really.
F Nick Saban, I’m pulling for Jimbo Fisher.
In over seven years, why did not one of our idiot legislators realize the medical marijuana bill was brought up in the wrong chamber in the legislature? And now it has to start all over again. They won’t legalize it, but they damn sure must be smoking better shit than I have.
I told my granddaughter I was going to buy some dirty rice. She said ‘Grandpa, I want clean rice!’
Even though the sea trees have no blossomed and there are no grapes on the vines, even though the olive crop fails and the field’s lie empty and barren. Even though the flocks die in the fields and the cattle barns are empty, yet I will rejoice in the lord. I will be joyful of the god of my salvation.
Ah I guess there has to be UFOS, because I can’t even explain what happens in Columbia’s Five Points each day. Yeah.
I don’t trust my stairs, they’re always up to something.
Hey Free Times, or Post and Courier/Free Times. Just want to let you know this Saturday is Armistice Day, or Armed Forces Day, as it is on my calendar now.
Time to announce last year’s yellow journalism awards. Of course, Fox would be international, national, regional and local award winner again this year. Second place winner? The small community websites. Example? Sandy Raw News. Award winner locally of the yellow journalism award.
