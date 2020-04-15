Rant and Rave: Boo-boo'd on the romaine

{span class=”print_trim”}Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

{/span}This is Red Bank Rhett. I hope all the toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, etc. hoarders die of coronavirus and rot in HELL!

During the coronavirus pandemic the Presidential Medal of Freedom goes to a guy who calls COVID-19 the common cold, and Dr. Fauci gets police protection.

Going to church during a pandemic: Culling the herd or promoting herd immunity? We will see.

Thanos believed destroying half of life would save the universe. Dr. Russell believed Godzilla and the Titans should destroy most of humanity to save the planet. Trump believes he’s doing a good job. Two of these are fictional.

I miss the days when the only thing we worried about was who boo-boo’d on the romaine.

I wanted to walk my dog, but I needed to practice social distancing. So, I put a leash on my dog with a drone. Yeah.

So that’s what people have to do to get lower gas prices. Think about it.

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. Since I’ve been stuck at home, I’ve been wearing a lot of 30- and 40-year-old clothes. I went from looking like John Travolta to looking like Brad Pitt.

I have a rant against NBC News. Are they so afraid of what President Trump has to say against the Democrats? Are they that afraid to hear what he’s got to say that as soon as Attorney General William Barr goes to the podium they cut away?

My favorite NASCAR song is “You picked a fine time to leave me, Loose Wheel.”

People can’t go to work, can’t go to school, sitting around the house bored, don’t want to do social distancing. I’ve got a great idea: Why don’t we all go back to work and go back to school and pretend none of this is happening right now and, if you get sick, you get sick. If you die, you die. Shelter in place, people. Shelter in place.

We need a crossing light at 378 at Lexington Medical Center, at the driveway there near I-20. Denny’s is on the other corner. It’s difficult to see with the cement dividers there.

South Carolina and its citizens gotta be the most stupid people in the U.S. I’ve lived and worked in Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia and these lazy asses take the cake!

He jutted out his jaw and told us it was the latest hoax by the Democrats. Then he held a bunch of campaign rallies. Then he played golf again and again. For two months, precious time was lost and it has caused the deaths of many of our fellow Americans who didn’t need to die.

In no way am I implying that Gov. McMaster is an ass, because I dig the s#!t out of him.

There’s an entertaining show coming from the White House briefing room every day. When will the POWER GRAB by Donald Trump be presented?

Here’s a crazy idea. Let’s take half of the defense budget and use it to pay the salaries of the U.S. citizens that are getting put out of work by this pandemic. Use the money to keep us from a recession that will ruin this country.

Since the virus was not gone by Easter, does that mean Trump will start calling it “Fake 19?”

A big shout-out to U.S. jet fighter pilots for flying low over Columbia to provide periodic mini air shows and reminders of what freedom sounds like. You are inspiring a new generation of future pilots. Thank you for your service.

I’ve been stuck in the house so long, I read the book War and Peace.

CBS, ABC, NBC and FOX now welcome their new network partner: CDC — The Corona Disease Channel. On 24/7. Please don’t touch that dial!

[In reference to Rant and Rave, March 25] To the self-proclaimed genius who referred to me as the brilliant fellow criticizing Pence, let me explain. Pence actually believes that man and dinosaurs walked together on this earth. If that doesn’t illustrate what an idiot he is, how about this: He actually believes everything Trump says.

My son Eddie signed up late coming to home school, and our dog Wolfgang looked at us like, “Why the hell is everybody at home?”

Is this what it means to double down? Our dear president puts us in debt when times are good. Now times are not good and we are looking at $5 trillion in debt in two years. Now, who’s going to pay that back?

The best way to save the children is the retroactive abortion of their parents.

Trump initially suggested everyone go back to work at Easter, while the coronavirus was at its worst. Is it only because he’s looking at his financial interests?

The Carolina Panthers released Cam Newton. I thought he quit playing like three years ago.

My wife and I have been quarantined in the same house for so long that I look like a short Korean woman.

I’m not making a lot of money right now, but I am still working and I’m getting a whole lot of “thank yous” from people. Let’s do the best we can to make it through all of this.

My friend recently won a vacation to Seattle. Noooo!

The Turtle would like for the populace of South Carolina and the readers of Free Times to contact their senator in Washington and urge them to get off their behinds and pass bills for the people, not for the oligarchs and the multi-national corporations and the banks. For the people. We need help.

Hey folks, we were raised playing cards. Now when you play cards and say, “I can trump that,” everybody at the table gives me the finger. Playing cards used to be fun.

When I look at the Olympic rings, I say, “Shouldn’t they be practicing social distancing?”

Hello, about your new format: It stinks. I definitely miss News of the Weird and Crime Blotter. You guys aren’t liable for that. I’m an engineer by trade, and you’ve got to show me proof. Put that stuff back in there. We know all the activities coming up are canceled. That’s life, we’ll deal with it.

People can’t even stand to be alone for two or three days to self-isolate. What a strange world. People are so spoiled. They have so many entitlements they don’t know what to do with themselves.

Yes, I’m curious: Can the COVID-19 virus gestate upon one’s genitals?

To the ranter that wanted a list of Trump’s lies [March 25]: There’s not enough room. It’s easier to list the truths he’s told.

In the March 25, 2020 issue of the Free Times, in Rant and Rave, someone warned “Be very aware that there is a large percentage of pilots who drink too much.” I don’t have any way of knowing where this person got this information but it is absolutely not true. Pilots drink no more than any other demographic and I would say less. I am a pilot. Most my friends are pilots. My father was a pilot and my brother is a pilot. An airline or military pilot has to undergo a thorough physical every six months. A DUI means no more pilot’s license again ever. Airline pilots are subject to random breathalyzer tests and at some airports it is mandatory for the entire crew.

There could not be a worse time to have a corrupt and incompetent president.

How about we let the scientists run the country for the next 6 months instead of the politicians.

My friends cover the whole range from right to left politically. My left leaning friends tend to listen to the voice of science concerning the coronavirus pandemic. My right leaning friends tend to listen to the voice of politics. Why is that? The same applies to right and left attitudes about global warming.

Started reading Free Times years ago when I moved to Columbia. Thoroughly enjoyed the local writers’ articles and editorials, as well as the articles about food and entertainment, the Crime Blotter, and, of course, Rant and Rave. R&R contained a lot of fun, ridiculous readers’ thoughts and very few political comments. Then Trump came along! Surprisingly, in addition to some ridiculous comments about Trump, a lot of readers are expressing some serious concerns about Trump comments, actions and policies, hoping someone in the media is listening and can further address their concerns with future articles. Is anyone out there who is listening and cares or are we wasting our time?