Rant and Rave: Barber shops are open

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

South Carolina barber shops are open. Why doesn’t the governor get a haircut?

If you’re driving on Devine and make a left-hand turn onto Ott you’re an asshole, no matter the hour of the day. Yes, it’s legally allowed at certain hours but you still block traffic in that poorly designed intersection. Plan ahead — or just drive through and turn later.

I can smell the rot from the White House from here.

White conservatives and uneducated Southern rednecks are going to kill us. Trump is an ignorance enabler. He couldn’t care less about the country. He is incapable of understanding the concept of country. He is in it strictly to satisfy his own twisted ego. AND HIS STUPID SUPPORTERS CAN’T SEE IT. STUNNING! IT IS BEYOND OBVIOUS. How did this happen to the wealthiest, most advanced country in the world? Twenty-four hour news, Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, wealth gap, greed and lack of compassion. All about “me.”

Wear the damn mask, or stay home! And those of you who don’t like to wear the masks, you’re really going to hate wearing a ventilator.

To the person who blamed Obama for all manufacturing jobs leaving the US, you are wrong. All the large furniture manufacturing plants in NC and Virginia went to China 20-plus years ago. Bush’s fault.

I am no Democrat but please note that it is just plain STUPID to say that Democrats want to riot, loot, burn, keep open borders, release criminals from jails and, in general, destroy the United States.

Choose not to wear a mask? Monty Python gives you my response: ”I fart in your general direction.”

Immediately prior to the SC secession in 1860, then SC Attorney General James Petigru said, I quote, “South Carolina, too small to be a republic, too large to be an insane asylum.” Governor McMaster on June 12 said, ”There is a lot of stupid floating out there.” No masks required? Jump in the pool with us, Henry.

Now that Republicans have largely rolled over as Donald Trump has failed to deliver on his campaign promises of 2016, good luck with the 2020 platform of Trump is better than Biden. We are the same voters and we can see with our eyeballs that there is no wall paid for by Mexico, no beautiful and affordable new health insurance, no focus on crumbling infrastructure, no respect for our Constitution and no unifying leadership for our country. We see the deliberate alienation of our allies as embrace is offered to adversaries such as North Korea and Russia. Orange and impeached, good bye. We have got to rescue the USA from the clutches of Donald Trump.

Mental health experts say that police murders of unarmed black people are having a bad effect on the mental health of black people. WRONG. Police murders of unarmed black people are wrecking the mental health of our whole country. STOP POLICE BRUTALITY NOW.

It is stunning to know that so many people believe 24-hour “news” channels are, in fact, news. They have a two-minute story and devote the next four hours to a panel of commentators rendering their opinions. Their opinions don’t matter. I believe the great division we are experiencing in the country today is directly accountable to 24-hour “news.” If you really want news and not just a bunch of bloviator like Rush Limbaugh telling you what to think, just watch the half-hour nightly news. Buy a newspaper and read it.

You know, as we have had all these protests at the Statehouse, do they realize that there is a statue of one of the biggest racists in the history of the South right there on the Statehouse grounds. He was also very instrumental in the founding of Clemson University. So, why don’t we take his statue down and close that university?

Tim Scott is talking on CNN. I don’t know what to say. As Americans, no one can think. This gentleman is just reading.

Hey, I just thought I would throw in my two cents and say that our dear president had how many deferments? What is worse than a coward with authority?

At the State Fairgrounds they have a giant crayon. Why couldn’t they keep it a giant rocket?

I think the suggestion would be to go to Myrtle Beach and go to a condo sales weekend. They feed you and do a bunch of stuff. You can stay almost for free. Or, you can go to Georgia and look at a mountain house and do the same thing.

Oh, just FYI there are a lot of counties in South Carolina that are named for people from the Civil War and other events around that time. Maybe we should start renaming those. In fact, why don’t we rename the state from “South Carolina” to “That State Below the Mason-Dixon Line”? Oh, wait, there’s the words “Mason” and “Dixon.” Hell, y’all figure it out, OK?

What kind of example does Donald Trump set for America? He kind of reminds me of that uncle puffing away on a Camel while saying, “Hey kids, don’t smoke.”

Hey, this is a big-time rave for any woman who can cook, from eggs to the grill. You can’t beat a good woman who can cook.

You know you are getting old when your joints become more accurate than the National Weather Service.

Well, let’s see, COVID-19 in South Carolina. Our governor says [caller puts on an exaggerated Southern accent], “Our people are smart. They do the right thing.” Well, let’s see. Over 1,600 cases one day, over 1,700 a few days later. If they are smart, I want to be dumb.

Besides Fox News being the most fake news, Trump is the biggest liar and will lead people into more COVID-19 viruses for his political gains. Think about this, people.

I think I’m ready to go back to work. I got up early 85 days in a row, putting on my work clothes. Let me go to work.

I take back everything I’ve been saying about the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. I finally got my check, after three months. Good luck to the rest of you.

In South Carolina, I think the grand dragon used to live in Gaffney.

I have a boa constrictor. It’s hard for him to social distance. Yeah.

Hey, when I was in high school I actually dated a police chief’s daughter. He was a great big dude. His wife, Barbara, was a baby doll. I loved them and I used to hang out with them day and night.

Thank you to Rayshard Brooks and George Floyd. You exposed police brutality and opened this old white man’s eyes to what Black people really have to face. It is appalling and I am with you. Now I understand.

For Mike Pence to believe in evolution, you would have to believe that he came from a long line of Hellman’s jars.

This is a rant against the media for making everything negative that happens to Black people and claiming it’s an act of racial discrimination.

During this pandemic, my wife is spending so much money that she even tips a guy at the toll booth.

If you have any problems with what you see, then you need to go to the one who put it there, which is God almighty. I have nothing to do with that. The problem is not with me. It’s with God almighty.

Leave room for vengeance, says the Lord.

If we would just get wisdom and walk in it, we would be all right.

To those of you who still refuse to wear a mask, it is your constitutional right to catch corona and then die. I wish you wouldn’t exercise that right, for the sake of others who do not wish to become infected. This is The Turtle.

You know, if Trump would accept Obamacare and the DACA kids and put some nice regulations on immigration, he would have no trouble getting re-elected.

People who love money are tortured. That’s out of the Bible.

I think we have some infiltrators in our law enforcement and our government.

Who would have ever thought coronavirus would have people out here trying to take one another out?

To all my Christian brothers and sisters out there, don’t let nothing separate us from the love of God.

I wonder if a quarterback ever thinks about the times he licks his fingers and throws a ball to someone and they throw it back to him and he licks his fingers again and throws it back again. All those germs he’s taking in.

In layman’s terms, who is the s#!ttiest man?

I’ve been watching Judge Judy lately. I notice she never takes anyone’s counterclaim.