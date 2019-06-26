Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
To the person who felt bad for geese getting hit [Rant and Rave, June 19], they’re basically the avian version of a giant f#!king rat. They settle in urban areas, shit everywhere and attack people because they’re just assholes. Plus, they’re overpopulated already.
The death of Five Points club culture/college nightlife is nigh. The Harpo has succeeded in closing down clubs. Now these properties are up so for sale. Who will come in a buy them? Who was Harpo working for? It seems like it is all part of a plan. Follow the money.
I can’t wait to get the next Free Times to see what the Cool Care dog is wearing. Awwwwwww!!!!
Goodbye our dear, dear elephants, Robin and Belle. Thank you for all the memories with my kid and grandsons. We’ll all miss you. So glad you’re retiring to a herd with lots more friends like you deserve. We’ll always remember and hold you in our hearts and cherished memories!
If seeing someone pushing a grocery cart on the side pisses you off so much you have to tell somebody, you got issues. Chill! Life ain’t that serious!
So the Richland Library just did away with fines. So how are they gonna pay for the clocks that been 12:00 for the last two years? Maybe no 4 percent increase this year. LMAO.
It is time for a mental evaluation of our president. Lord, please guide us to stop protecting a man who is clearly out of control.
Good thing I got to the second and final closing of Cellar on Greene before OOOOHHHHHH, they’re still open.
Jeffery Long and Craig Witherspoon are sinking Richland One like the Titanic. Schools operate all year long with a shortage of teachers. Classes double in size, student behavior goes off the chain, and the three-ring circus begins. There is no structure or order in HR. It takes months to get hired through the red tape he requires and if hired, it takes longer to get a contract. Teachers are going to other districts in droves.
First, the lowest form of life on the planet is a developer. Ever wonder why there is no movie where a developer was the good guy? They are all scum and are intent on destroying the planet. They hate trees. We need to put serious restrictions on development. Far too much of our economy is based on development. Most is not progress and is not necessary. No one has as much impact on your life as a developer. Not a president. Not your senator or your congressman. Not your clergyman or your grandmother. And we have no control. Municipal government exists to make it easier for those piles of dung to ruin our lives.
Pages 30 and 34 in [the June 12] Free Times are identical.
Can someone please step up and create a website to find food trucks on the daily with one needing to be a social media detective?
He has a “very strong relationship” with the “very smart” Kim Jong Un. More likely is that the brutal North Korean dictator is playing the U.S. President like a fiddle.
Now the asshole is talking again about the six years his supporters will have him in the Oval Office.
The revolution will not be televised. It will be tweeted about by the Ultra Woke on Twitter and funded by the Ford Foundation and Gilead Pharmaceuticals. You can also stream it on Netflix, purchase it at Walmart, or see it in a movie theater near you. Vegan, gluten-free, and ketogenic options are available. #WokeConsumerism #CorporateWokeness
Jurassic Bark still makes me cry. Every. Single. Time. And has since 2002. If you have ever had a dog as your best friend, you’ll know why.
How did Maurice’s BBQ not even make the list for Best Of Columbia? They have the world’s best mustard-based sauce, and pitmaster James has been working there since the 1950s. The man has cooked more pigs than the number of people you will ever meet in your lifetime. His ribs are even better than his BBQ. Maurice has passed on, can’t we let the media boycott of his restaurant die too?
Columbia is infested by lawn mower terrorists: They wear ear protection for themselves and then — every week — they mow for hours. And when they are finished with mowing they switch to their arsenal of blowers and weed wackers to continue their acoustic terror! There is so much more you can do with grass, like watch it grow or smoke it.
I’m thoroughly convinced now that had Putin became Trump’s little buddy, one of two things would’ve happened: Trump and Putin would’ve ruled the planet but unbeknownst to us or Putin would’ve ended up begging the KGB to please use a nerve toxin on himself because he could not stand to listen to another boast not one more day.
[In reference to Rant and Rave, June 12] Um, if you were, as you say, on I-77 “near Lexington hospital,” I’m not sure it’s the other drivers that we need to worry about, but what’s one more lost, confused, slow, pill-hazed self-righteous driver on the roads of our wonderful state?
Next year please rename the “Best Gun Shop” category in your Best Of Columbia contest to “Best Murder Supply Store.”
I rave for Sarah Huckabee Sanders to relocate to Whales and take Mitch McConnell with her.
In my breast pocket I have a single folded paper which is a secret agreement I made with Mexico. Do not be concerned that Mexico claims to have no knowledge of this agreement. Keep your attention on me and when I am good and ready I will stage a big reveal of my secret. Yea for ME!
Here are some of the side effects of the expensive prescription drugs you see advertised on TV, advertising that you pay for: nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, constipation or diarrhea, gas, indigestion, sleep disorders, problems breathing, dry mouth, serious allergic reactions, bone and muscle ache, tiredness, headaches, pancreatitis, vomiting, decreased appetite, weakened immune system, bone thinning or weakness, eye problems, bronchitis, injection site reactions, weight gain, swelling of hands and feet, itching, rash, skin thickening, depression or thoughts of suicide. Feeling better?
ROME! What a city! Brought to you by Little Caesars.
Please quit calling gun owners “people.” They’re gun accessories, and they’re as dangerous as hell.
Alcohol can be devastating to some people.
I’m only part Irish. Can I pretend to be Hispanic to woo voters also?
That fake tanned buffoon just admitted that he would accept foreign help in the next election. Can’t wait to watch the Republicans including SC’s Lindsey Graham tie themselves into knots to cover his ass.
Do what you want. Do what you can. You will not change the fact that the brown people of the First Tribes have been in this land for 12,000 years. The immigrants from the south are also brown people native to the Americas for thousands of years. We whites have been here less than 400 years and we are all about our big selves. Good luck.
Pissed that the library is getting rid of overdue fees. How hard is it to just return the borrowed material and check it back out? Maybe it’s my lack of confidence in the general public, but soon the library won’t have anything left to borrow.
The Army calls it PROSELYTIZING, but in their practice, it is more like FORCEFUL BRAINWASHING.
I would love to be able to satisfy a 35-year-old woman.
I asked my husband to estimate how much time per day he spends NOT THINKING ABOUT SEX. He said 10 minutes.
It’s a rave for me. I have finally connected the dots. Like our moon, Robert Mueller’s brain is part of Mars.
Is WIS even trying to provide a signal for those of us who still use rabbit ears? Normally, I wouldn’t care, but I just missed a great tennis tournament (the French Open, starring Rafa Nadal), thanks to WIS’ half-assed signal being down, as it often is, for a week or more. WOLO-25, WACH-57, and channel 47 all have reliable signals — so it can be done.