Rant and Rave: Anger over the Texas school shooting

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Southerners be like WE HATE (circle all that apply) Biden, trans kids, foreigners, Pelosi, gays, blacks, liberals, other. Then when someone shoots up a school you wring your hands and say “how could anyone be so hateful?!?” You taught them. You sow hate, you reap hate.
In the aftermath of the Uvalde, TX school shooting I will say this: Our nation's congressional leaders, the women and men duly elected by the people to legislate the laws that will keep us safe, owe our country a heartfelt apology for their utter failure to do that. Their reluctance to pass sensible laws that would restrict the manufacture and sale of lethal weapons which should only be in the hands of law enforcement is shameful. The rhetoric of "guns don't kill people, people kill people," simply skirts the issue.
It’s Tuesday, May 24, 2022. As of 10:31 p.m. 19 children and 2 teachers in another Texas school have DIED at the hands of another gunman! We’re sending billions of dollars worth of weapons to the Ukraine so that they can fight to retain their freedom while American Republican legislators use their freedom to receive billions of dollars from gun lobbies to fight for gun owners’ freedom to go into American communities to KILL innocent children, men and women!
Who needs enemies? We have Republicans.
Maybe it would help if we go down to the state house and wave around replica 7 year olds and wearing signs that say “stop killing children.” Just a thought.
All for guns and guns for all. How’s that working out for you?
USA # 1!! In gun deaths. And obesity. And education. Oh wait! I meant last on that one. Please tell me, patriotic folks: what EXACTLY makes us #1?? WW2? That we ASSISTED in winning? Almost 100 YEARS ago? GTFOH
Lightning bugs. Fireflies. All male that you can see. No mouth. No anus. 1 penis. They live two weeks. Really, really need to get laid. More than me when I was in my 20s. Be kind to those boys.
Did you hear the AR-15 ad on a local Fox radio station the very morning after the mass murder of children by said same? I did.
We cannot eliminate assault rifles while we have open borders. That is why gun control does not work in Chicago.
So wonder why Roe v Wade is really on the table? The Supreme Court now has six Catholic justices, two Jewish, and one Anglican/Catholic. So see how the Pope denied Pelosi sacroments for her position on abortion? You don't think the Pope has sent word to the Catholic Justices that they better overturn or they too will be denied sacroments? Biden is a Catholic, but the Pope knows he is useless. Figure it out — who is really pulling the strings....
Whoever came up with the acronym “UAP” to replace “UFO” has apparently never heard of Cardi B.
I think when God needs a laugh, he looks at the 10 day forecast. "Really? That's what you think it's going to do? HA!"
Bjorn, Just. Shut. Up. Haven't you embarrassed the library enough??
The queen of alternative facts has a new 500 page book out about her time working with Donald. No, thanks. I won't read that.
Something is off. I provide you with content at no cost and you charge me money to read it.
Inflation occurs when corporations pay more taxes and then raise the prices of their products accordingly.
All we need are more guns, more Christians and more right wingers. Throw in a few cases of Bud Light and we are all dead.
Yes, Lashonda McFadden needs to be removed from the board. If she can't speak clearly and just use cuss words, that's not right. She needs to go back to school and learn from good words so she can speak and people can understand her. You don't have to cuss to get your point across, that just lowers your level.
Hey Preach, just because you’re an artist doesn’t make you have bad credit bro. That’s from not paying your bills, haha. I’m an artist, too, I got good credit because I pay my bills. You stiff people, you get bad credit.
All this abortion rights discussion is useless. What we need to help solve many of society's ills is RETROACTIVE abortion.
Somebody needs to investigate why the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, SCDHHS, is spending hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars, refinishing, refurbishing and re-furnituring a building at 1801 Main St. that they don't own. And some of the projects were only done three years ago, and now they're redoing the floors, ordering lights from Amazon, and thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of furniture to house DSS. These are taxpayer dollars that are supposed to be spent for the most vulnerable and the most indigent of our population.
My wife shops a lot. She calls it retail therapy. Yeah.
I just drove to the Lizard’s Thicket on Beltline Boulevard in Columbia and the sign said they were closed because of a labor shortage. I'm like, oh nobody's working because they're all out driving around. Where am I gonna get my fried flounder at now? Oh? oh, the humanity.
Hey folks, I appreciate you putting up with me. You know a term that is forgotten sometimes in psychology is displacement. The boss yells at dad and dad comes home and yells at the mom and the mom yells at the child and the child kicks the dog — displacement. If you look at all the I didn't even use the word hatred, I was not raised with hatred or malice or spite but it’s out there. And if you look at all the hatred and us vs. them in America and for the politicians pushing down and the governor of Texas is guilty of pushing hatred against immigrants, but the point is, to get back on track — all this hatred gets pushed down and the politicians push it down on the adults.
At my favorite restaurant I ordered a deer burger. My nephew said “You’re eating bambi.” Yeah.
Until a politician’s child is murdered in school the laws will not change.
How does an American citizen be able to buy body armor without a red flag going up or bells and whistles or restrictions or something? You should only be in law enforcement to purchase body armor just Lord, God, help us.
Good evening. I'm wondering why the state and the city have been dragging their feet on the stealing of thousands of dollars from the employee at a school district one, period. I do know two investigators that worked for the city working in forgery and fraud that would have had these people, including the ones that drug their feet for six months on not reporting this crime and that those two retired investigators would have all these people placed in jail. Why are the people here dragging their feet on putting a criminal in jail? Thank you for your time.