Rant and Rave: Alex Murdaugh trial and the Chinese balloon

I have a question about the $3.5 BILLION accounting error in the state treasury. If the error was discovered at the start of the pandemic (2020?) why did we not hear about this until now (2023)? Just wondering.
The Alex Murdaugh trial would make a great board game.
I just sat down and this TV kicks into ABC. I hate to be harsh, but I was raised with discipline and it’s okay to be harsh. Americans are just lost on the balloon.
The people living in Elgin are so excited, their only stoplight is getting a turn signal. Yeah.
A reminder to employers: When you hire someone as an at-will employee, you are explicitly telling them that they are expendable. However, you may not realize that the employer in an at-will employment situation is also expendable. This is why so-called job hopping has become the norm now — it is a perfectly reasonable adaptation to a job market in which employers refuse to promote internally, to improve work environments, to increase salaries, to recognize dedicated employees, or to provide job security.
Blue Bikes are sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of SC. They do not rent helmets along with the bikes and I think they are drumming up business.
Then...Rosie The Riveter: "We Can Do It!" Now...prepubescent girls bawling on the internet because they can't get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.
My friend thinks Old Navy is a branch of the military. Yeah.
If you go back to Mr. Biden, his talk last night, and he said that teachers should get more money and behind him on the right side, Mr. McCarthy didn’t stand, didn’t applaud, didn’t do anything. You be very aware, Mr. Trump said it best, “We love stupid people.”
Nowadays when you order a Lil Pig Plate at Maurice’s they give you a kids meal.
Hey Free Times, Post and Courier, I hope this is still the Rant and Rave line. In 2024, there’s going to be one of the most historic events that’s going to happen on this planet, especially in the breakdancing community. For the first time in history, the Olympics are going to allow breakdancing. And some people don’t consider breakdancing a sport, even myself as a breakdancer however when the opportunity arises, we rise to the occasion. It’s going to be in France I think from like July 26 to August and the boys and girls are going to be doing their thing. Anyways, I’m leaving the comment to say, one, come all, we need you.
After President Biden’s State of the Union address, Republican Marjorie Green called him a liar. She states she would not applaud a liar! But she applauded the biggest liar in the history of the presidency, Donald Trump. Green is no stranger to lying herself.
Kareem. LeBron. Great athletes. Positive attitudes. Philanthropists. Role models. Classy dudes. Great Americans. Thank you.
My wife and I bought a new hybrid SUV. Seen several dealers. Getting them to disclose all the fees that nickel and dime us to death was like pulling teeth. Not surprised that SC Consumer Affairs dropped a good faith disclosure requirement. Thanks to SC Automobile Dealers Assn. and your Republican lickspittles we purchased our vehicle in NC. Hope it starts a trend. Caveat venditor!
It’s BG, the Blind Guy, let’s send 10,000 balloons over to China and see how they react. Can you see me now? Can you see me now? How many days has the balloon been over the United States? Nobody knows, was it taking pictures of naked politicians?
Just got finished President Biden’s state of the union address. Wow, just goes to show this old dog can still hunt.
According to the Sarah Huckabee Sanders GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address, due to the Biden administration, violent criminals are free to roam everywhere! Really? Doesn’t she and her fellow Republican state and local legislators realize that violent criminals are roaming our streets will powerful, deadly military assault rifles that the Republican legislators continue to allow criminals to retain access!
My son started taking karate lessons, the instructor said “Have you taken lessons before?” My son said, “I’ve practiced on my sister at home.”
I saw a man struggling to deliver barrels of beer to a bar and grill. It must not have been light beer.
Many people are criticizing the Biden Administration for not shooting down the Chinese “spy” balloon earlier. If it had to be shot down it needed to be done over water so the payload could be recovered relatively intact and studied. But it had to be done before it reached international waters in this case off the coast of South Carolina. It first entered U.S. airspace in Alaska then entered Canadian airspace. We have no jurisdiction over Canadian airspace. I think the administration realized it could not be a serious security threat. After all, China as well as the U.S. and other countries, use satellites to do their real espionage in space above a country’s legal airspace.