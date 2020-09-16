Rant and Rave: Air Force One

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I’ve heard that Trump and AG Barr said there is a plane load of thugs flying around the country. They are absolutely right. It’s called Air Force One.

This is a rant, plea, challenge to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. PLEASE address the speeding cars, trucks, and motorcycles and their loud exhaust systems racing on Marina Road. One driver has passed two different people despite the whole road being marked with double yellow lines. Also, a question: Why is the speed limit 40? The road, for the most part, is zoned residential, not commercial. St. Andrews Road and Broad River Road have 40 mph speed limits, and they are commercial! Help us before someone is killed!

I can’t wait to vote twice as the president has instructed us to do. Can I vote three times? How about five times?

Destroying or stealing other people’s property is not social justice. It’s just evil.

Someone had the audacity to ask the question as to whether Lindsey Graham is married. Yes, he is. To Tim Scott.

This is for the members of the honorable Republican Party: Shut your mouth, you are letting the stink out. Remember what you said.

My wife wears strong perfume. Where’d she buy it, Woolworth’s?

What’s on my mind is this commercial I’m watching that says not to drive distracted. If you see somebody please speak up. When is that going to happen with the face masks? I was in Myrtle Beach this weekend, staying in a Marriott Hotel, and there were people who were not worried about face masks.

My wife got a letter asking if she wanted to join AARP. She said, “How do they know I’m 50?”

During the pandemic, I can’t believe that snack machines now sell face masks.

I’ve had pizza farts with more backbone than Lindsey Graham.

Hey folks, I just wanted to reinforce the idea that my dear brother went to Heaven, so I’m using you for my outlet.

When I was a boy, my father took me to Lowe’s. But now that I’m a married man myself, I go to Home Depot.

Does Black Lives Matter have a Marxist orientation? One side thinks it knows the answer, the other side is afraid to ask the question.

Dr. Linda Bell. She’s our Dr. Fauci. Thank you!

I just want to say “Thank you” for this great publication y’all do. I do have a question. Are these people who actually support Trump for real? I hope people will wake up and go vote. Please.

Here’s the rave: I love your paper. Here’s my rant: Dump Trump before it’s too late, y’all.

COVID-19, one way or another, has been a contributor now to more than 180,000 people dead.

You know, I’m an old runner. I used to listen to Paul Harvey, the commentator, when I was running. He’d always say, “That’s the rest of the story.” Right now they are saying that the unemployment rate is dropping, but do you see a correlation between the unemployment rate dropping and the increase in COVID deaths?

How can you tell President Trump is lying? His mouth is moving.

There is illegal vending in our public buildings. Look out, man. I’m about to file a lawsuit.

Hey, I went to school in Switzerland, and if you talk to people overseas, they believe Russia pinpointed American soldiers for money. They understand that.

Bear asks that the evangelicals re-read their Bible about what it says a good man is. Not an adulterer, a liar, a bully, a thief. That’s not in my Bible.

Morning, this is a magnificent rave for all the rescue critters out there. We rescued a pup who was four at the time. He was in the house for seven and a half years after that.

A cardiologist once told me he was a painfully slow learner. Our dear president does not understand how someone could fight and die for their country. He had five deferments. Soldiers have fought and died, and they are an abomination to him. He doesn’t understand someone who won’t lie for him, or someone who makes a sacrifice.

The University of South Carolina is number one! (In COVID cases.)

I think it was Emily Dickinson who said that she could tell you something and tell you something, but until you see it, it’s just wasted time. You can tell people not to drink or smoke, but until they see it, you are just wasting your time.

Movie theaters are open. I’m still not going.

Why do they call it Labor Day when most of us don’t work? Yeah.

Talk about an elephant in the room. In American politics, there is an elephant or two in every room.

Well, I see no marches in Lexington County or downtown Lexington, even with racist emails dating back to 2012.

Y’all forgot about white poor people who live in poverty and have a history with the police.

I guess my friend didn’t get the message. You’re not supposed to wear white after Labor Day.

I’ll tell you what’s on my mind. I turn on the TV and see college students all over America not social distancing or wearing their mask. I’m an older man, supposed to be retiring this year. I can’t travel anywhere because of people like that. They are shutting down everything.

What’s on my mind is the protests and riots. I don’t remember any riots before the thieves who stole the election.

Hey, if you can, check into something. My dear old neighbor is retired on a fixed income. He tells me he just lost $700 on his property tax exemption.

It just irritates me when people say they want to fundamentally change the United States of America into something else when it is the best country in the world and I don’t think anybody can argue with that. You think you are going to change it to make it better? I don’t think so. It’s just going to go downhill.

He calls himself a “law and order” president, but he’s not. He’s a violence and chaos president. Crime rates have gone up in recent years. Some people think he has kept his promises. He said he’d release his tax returns. No, he hasn’t. He said he would decrease the trade deficit. No, he hasn’t.

The turtle asks the evangelical Christians out there who still support the president to please open their Bibles and re-read Proverbs 6, verses 16-19.

The Loose Cockaboose had 400 students at once on Thursday night, no masks, no social distancing. Shut them down permanently. Chasing dollars can’t be worth the health of the citizens.

Columbia needs to put the hammer down on USC. Cola has given them a lot, and they’ve insisted on bringing students back for tuition and then asking City of Columbia police to corral and manage USC’s students. No! USC gets the money, USC should either be disciplining their own students using code enforcement and USC PD or admit defeat and send the kids home. Don’t try and make this about Columbia. Watching your “COVID tracker” being updated once a week and doubling every time is freaking me out. I guess 1,000-plus infections is “doing fine.”

A person told the president that a plane was flying and it was full of thugs and rioters and arsonists. Oh my goodness. Where is the man who, of course, can save us from that?

President Trump keeps hammering at us that the 2020 election will be a fraud and it will be rigged. Now he urges people to VOTE TWICE. OK. Then it’s going to be fraud.

Sure, no problem. We all think it is perfectly normal for someone to show up at a street protest with a semi-automatic rifle, especially a white person. When that person kills two people in the street, we are cool with that, too, especially Donald Trump. It is hard to believe what our country has become. Lord, help us.

King Donald Genius Trump should be removed from office now! First he tells his voters to vote twice, in a serious sarcastic attempt to win re-election. Then he directs the states through his CDC to prepare for a vaccine Nov. 1, days before election. If this doesn’t rise to election meddling, what does?

As a dedicated Trump supporter, I agree to participate in Trump’s new COVID-19 herd immunity program by not wearing a mask and, at every opportunity, attending super spreader events, resulting in my joining approximately 230 million Americans who will contract and suffer from exposure to COVID-19.