Rant and Rave: A proposal to get rid of all debt — even mortgages

Rave to Murphy Express for good gas prices. Rant: Good lord DO NOT go inside. Prices inside are ridiculous. Most things are at least twice normal prices. Good luck.
Does the "Inflation Reduction Act'' reduce inflation? Not exactly. Will it provide a $7500 rebate on the purchase of electric cars? Not exactly. Will it enable Medicare to negotiate drug prices? Not exactly. Will the environmental justice provisions support environmental justice? Not exactly. They will mostly support fossil fuels. In other words, the media deserves an "F" in reporting on this bill. They are supposed to examine it - not just repeat the press release. Senator Manchin and the Democrats totally monkey wrenched this bill, a gift to environmentally destructive mining and drug companies.
So, Sen. Lindsey Graham loses another court appeal to avoid testifying in front of the Fulton County Grand Jury reviewing efforts to overrule the results of Georgia’s 2020 Presidential election. Graham’s efforts don’t sound like the efforts of an innocent man that Graham claims to be! Lindsey, you and your fellow Republications aren’t accomplishing anything for the electorate right now! Trump’s having trouble getting good lawyers now and I’m confident you can get a better paying job (and golf benefits) working for Trump!
The Cindi Ross Scope comment from last week is amusing and telling. We can sure read something and feel completely different from another reader. My family really likes Cindi Ross Scope’s editorials. She researches her subjects well and reveals connections in current events you never knew existed. When The State newspaper, in a series of cost cutting moves, removed her from the paper, years of deep knowledge of the politics of state government was lost, so I am very glad to see her reappearing in print. What will she tell us next about the goings on behind the scenes in the drama of South Carolina politics? Now, I do not always share her opinions for or against whatever is discussed, but I do appreciate her knowledge and editorial skills.
When will Liz Cheney begin her new gig on CNN?
Rave: Thank you good Samaritans who came to my rescue and called 911 and comforted me after I was rear-ended on my bicycle while waiting to make a left on East Lake Sammamish Pkwy and the entrance to Marymoor Park last Saturday. I was in plenty of pain. Broke 5 bones. I was I could thank each and every one of you personally. THANK-YOU!!
I am having lunch in a popular micro brewery here in Columbia and this young woman has kept up this constant prattle with a voice that seems to carry above all others and she says, “Like” every other word.
It amazes me that Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans and other ethnic Americans have done what they have for this country despite how we European Americans have treated them. They are true Americans.
You asked, “Should it be different for any other President” Well Hillary took furniture with he, that she had to give back, Billy Bob hide sensitive Presidential tapes in a sock drawer that were never ever returned. Remember the people who raided President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-lago residence are the same people who brought you the fictitious Trump-Russian Collusion Hoax, presented fictitious documents to a FISA court so they could spy on the Trump campaign, transition team, and presidency, in order to get a duly elected President to resign. The same people who destroyed Lt. Col. Michael Flynn’s career.
The prices at the grocery store are hard to swallow but they're here to stay so lets eat more beans and carrots.
Smoke and mirrors. Rep. Joe Wilson pretends that he’s a supporter of everything military. Let’s remember that he just voted against the Burn Pit legislation for veterans exposed to continual toxic substances in Afghanistan. No money for the veterans. Smoke and no cash! He’s free with money if it goes to big defense contractors who give to his campaigns but not free in benefits for the literal ground troops. Let’s play “Taps“ for Wilson.
Have American tourists completely stopped going to Mexico because of the violent drug lords? Maybe their armies are coming into the US.
Used to be the Republicans who would complain about the nanny state. Now they ARE the nanny state, telling citizens how to live, worship and vote, and telling professionals like doctors and teachers how to do their job. It’s disturbing.
Shout out to Glenn Price, long-suffering band director for Kershaw County schools who bagged an Order of the Palmetto for his efforts. Now retired after 48 years of teaching, he shepherded thousands of students through the magical world of music, and our world is a better place because of it. You done good, Cecil!
Forgive student debt! Anyone making $124,999/yr is a victim! How about forgiving mortgages? Help keep home prices high. Finally, forgive our national debt! If we need money, let Treasury print it.
King Saul’s treatment of David can be compared to that of Trump to Pence.
I guess this is a rave for debate classes because I learned God knows, 6th, 7th and 8th grade in Switzerland, that was just a part of the curriculum. But I thank the Lord for that attorney in my family tree, which is really a nice thing. If you don’t think attorneys are parasites, if you don’t think attorneys are parasites then you sit down and turn the news on and think ‘Oh my god. These people lie.’
Hey, I used to be a big contributor there when Dan was there and Eva Moore. This is Sheldon Wright. I’m also a book author now, my book is called “Tiger and the Queen of Sheba: No More Dogs for me.” It’s got a wonderful cover and it’s got a little dog on there.
No wonder Rush’s on Sunset Blvd closed their store, who can live on $10 an hour? They’re advertising “now hiring” but they’re not getting anybody. You can’t live on $10 an hour when everything in the economy is going up. Look at Walmart, I spent $.50 for an item for 15 or 20 years and all of a sudden the item went up to $.74. That’s ridiculous, on $10 an hour. Raise your pay, Rush’s.
I enjoy watching pickleball. I also like watching paint dry. Yeah.