Hey Rant and Rave, I just read in the [Oct. 2] Free Times that America has a gun problem. Hell, no. Columbia’s got a mayor problem. We need a real mayor. How’s that?
My friend loves cheese. He loves string cheese, cheese balls, cheese puffs and Cheetos.
Why is it that the thugs of the NFL are exempt from the laws of our country? That, along with the American flag incidents, are the reason I don’t watch the NFL anymore. I hope Antonio Brown goes to prison and the NFL goes bankrupt.
[In reference to Rant and Rave, Oct. 2] Schnitzels, brats, bier, doing good for the community. Prost! Jesus loves you, everyone else thinks you are a judgmental t#!t biscuit.
I don’t care if they are Republican or Democrat. They work for us.
I just received an invitation from the Democratic Party to submit a question to be asked of the candidates during the next debate. Here is what I submitted: “Which of you candidates is willing to kick Moscow Mitch in the balls, bend him over and shove a baseball bat up his ass?” I can’t wait to watch the debate and hear my question asked!
We ought to kick them in the ass. It’s time for the young ones to rise up and take over our government. We need to start a revolution.
Southern charm is fake bulls#!t. it is an extension of catching more flies with honey than vinegar. It's disingenuous and manipulative. It’s about greed, power or religious purposes. At least Northerners are honest.
Well at least we know what NBA stands for: “Nothing But the Almighty $.” Many Nazis were “deeply offended” by Jesse Owens breaking five world records in the 1936 Olympics, the Russian government was “deeply offended” by the boycott of the 1980 Olympics after they invaded Afghanistan, the racist South African government was “deeply offended” by the anti-apartheid boycott. This isn’t rocket science, but a shameless sellout of Western, democratic values and ideals on the altar of neoliberalism where nothing trumps the value of a dollar.
Sorry, Will. I’m changing the name of the Gamecocks to the “Gamesnots.” Not only are there teardrops falling all around you, but your team sucks.
South Carolinians pride themselves on their love of the military and their Southern heritage. Yet they support a draft dodging carpetbagger. Thanks, y’all. Bye.
As a kid, I went to school in Switzerland and still talk to people overseas. Everybody thinks that Putin owns Trump and Trump owns Lindsey Graham.
You think maybe if the University of South Carolina called Dabo and asked him really, really nicely and sweetly that maybe we could borrow one of Clemson’s quarterbacks? Just saying.
My friend looks like a cross between Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.
Just finished watching Ken Burns' eight-part retrospective on country music. I need a drink!
One thing that keeps me up at night is the problem of corruption in Ukraine. As we keep our focus on America first, let's not address corruption in Ukraine. How about the corruption in our State House in Columbia, S.C.?
It looks like our president is a professional victim. Everything is a "witch hunt" against him. Who has done him wrong today?
A patriot, by definition a person who loves and zealously defends his country and its interests, doesn't suggest a civil war to destroy it if he were to be legally removed from office. Trump, however, has a tantrum and makes threats whenever anyone in the US doesn't zealously defend HIS interests.
My friend didn’t like me talking about him in Rant and Rave. He said, “At least nobody reads it.”
Hey, folks. Gosh, I’ve been on a million jets. But, if you follow this Boeing 737 MAX, when things went haywire, all the lights went off in the cockpit. Pilots are the coolest bunch you’ve ever met. They don’t sweat. But you can’t handle 100 warning lights.
[In reference to Rant and Rave, Oct. 2] To the person who wants to know why Obama won’t endorse Joe Biden. Obama even told Joe he didn’t have to run. Obama knows just how crooked and stupid Joe really is. I think Obama is afraid that Joe Biden may expose all the corruption that went on while he was president! For example, all the recent negative publicity on television about Hunter Biden concerning the Ukraine and China.
Dear owner of Dollar Tree on Rosewood Drive, I get that someone drove a car through the front of your store, but can we at least recycle the 8-foot tall and 16-foot wide and FULL dumpster of cardboard on the side of your store? It looks trashy, pun intended. Sincerely, Your Neighbor.
Stupid kids are a long tradition here. First, we had an epidemic of stupidity-inducing hookworms, which our ancestors contracted by walking barefoot through each others' feces. When the Rockefeller Foundation took away our hookworms, leaded gasoline arrived. There was so much lead in auto exhaust that we were practically vaping it. Then they removed lead from gasoline, not because it damaged kids' brains, but because it clogged catalytic converters. Our latest effort to enforce mandatory I.Q. reduction continues, undaunted by accumulating scientific evidence, (which cannot be discussed — I've tried). No science please! Keep it stupid!
[In reference to Rant and Rave, Oct. 2] The sand under your feet used to be the bottom of the ocean. The sea level was much higher than it is now long before man created the internal combustion engine.
To all you racially motivated, vanilla pudding/chocolate layer cake thinking MFs: You one day will get your just desserts.
Traffic guy here. I would like to know which moron or morons came up with the yellow flashing arrows at the intersections? They used to be red or green. Simple. Go or stop, but now they are a yield signal when flashing yellow. Unfortunately, the moron who failed to yield in front of me caused a wreck the other morning. As I was picking myself up off the highway he said: "I had the right of way." DUH. As most of us know, most of the drivers here do not know how to yield or merge. So, thank you to the moron or morons that came up with this idea. I can't wait for the next one. Our government can't change an idea even if it proves to be a poor one. Welfare, the post office and the VA all run in the red but are not revamped or updated.
I’m watching Channel 19 news at 5:30. They are talking about a glass being half full or half empty. Well, that all depends on whether it was empty to begin with. If it was empty, and you fill it half full, then it is half full. If it was full to begin with and you empty it, then it’s half empty. So, it all depends on the perspective of whether it was empty or full to begin with.
I am a patriot and I support President Trump 110 percent. He has done more for the United States while in office than any other president. In spite of all the Democratic and deep state witch hunt bulls#!t.
Trump is a wannabe, tinhorn dictator, and those in his party who unconditionally support him are banana Republicans.
Hey Mayor Benjamin, you do know there are white people who live in Columbia, too? How about getting some white bands to headline the New Year’s festival every once in a while.
How can you tell Trump is lying? It’s when he opens his mouth.
Irmo Okra Strut needs to let you know on their advertisements that they hate dogs so you won’t come from Timbuktu with your dog, then get turned away at the front. Thanks.
Hey, here’s another comment for Tug Baker. Tug, you must be against the military. Whenever you talk about the wannabe Oktoberfests it drives me crazy. You wouldn’t have Christmas in August or Easter in September. So, why in the world would you try to push Oktoberfest back into September. You never make mention of the military. Bar none, the best Oktoberfests are at military bases.
There’s a lot going on in the Ukraine that we don’t know about. It’s like the Battle of the Bulge. Joe Biden and his son ought to be investigated. There’s some white collar crime going on. White collar crime at its best.
This is Figaro. Hey BG the Blind Guy, you can kiss my ass.
What’s on my mind is the electoral college being corrupted. Already I’ve learned that it has been. Unfortunately, Orange Crush will probably be our dictator.
Is there any government on earth that is more socialistic and commune than all the branches of the United States military? If so, I don’t know what it is.
Trump derangement syndrome has finally metastasized into impeachment. The Democrats are crazy.