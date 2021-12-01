Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
For the reviewer and attendees of UofSC Theatre’s "Tiny Beautiful Things" performance who experienced "bobbing heads and drooping eyelids" during the performance, permit me to suggest that y’all forgo the 2nd and 3rd glasses of wine at the pre-performance reception! I found both the play's content and acting riveting, and was shocked when the play ended because I had lost all track of time since the play was so engaging.
What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus? Claus-trophobic. Yeah.
1801 Grille should just completely switch out their menu with the Harper's menu. They could call it "Harper's 1801 Grille". Everyone would love it.
To Joe Wilson who claims that Putin is/will be the illegitimate leader of Russia, let me take a page out of the Republican playbook and say, “Stay in Your Own Lane !!!”
The governor has issued an order relaxing safety and paperwork trucking regulations in light of the supply chain emergency, whatever that is. A friend remarked that some politicians would like to see ALL safety regulations repealed. Except, of course, those that allow for safe abortions. We still must regulate the uterus at all costs.
A small town newspaper reports that a car was stolen from in front of a residence. According to the owner, THE CAR WAS LOCKED but the windows were open and the keys were in the ignition. Words fail me.
Got a bogus voicemail on Sunday saying I had a suspicious charge on an account I no longer have. Twelve times. Same message, twelve different phone numbers of origin. Fortunately it was on a phone we rarely use, and we keep the ringer turned off. What a cluster scam.
How small can a lynch mob be? 3, I reckon. Need a rope? Nope. Can you trust the law? Maybe, after certain officials are removed, retired or recused. Did Ahmad Aubrey get Justice? No. He's dead.
If Kyle Rittenhouse have been named Kwame Robinson, do you think the brother would have walked?
When will they quit digging that Vulcan hole? When they get to China?
There are some religions that refer to the day Christ was crucified as “Black Friday.” Today I have gotten over 30 emails with “Black Friday” in the subject line. Why don’t the stores call it what it really is- “Profit Friday” and keep Jesus out if it.
How many times have you said "I need to get back in touch with 'X' "? A sibling you argued with, about some dumb thing. Perhaps an old school classmate, or a shipmate or battle buddy you served with? Find them NOW. The clock is ticking so very fast.
Does anyone else find that Rejuvenations Medical Spa commercial as annoying, as supercilious, and as bougie as I do? "You owe it to yourself... you'll love it... I should go... I'm gonna go!".
Believing that Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, BLM and the Democratic Party are "socialist" is like thinking that Castro, Mao, and Stalin were some kind of vanguardists for the working class. Nothing could be further from the truth. These people are not socialists or communists. They are propagating STATE CAPITALISM and pervert the original critique of political economy from Karl Marx for their personal, political, and financial gain. The Right and Left in the United States both incorrectly see global capitalism and so-called big government as antagonistic towards one another.
I can remember when a flash mob was when a group of people gathered spontaneously in a public place to sing and/or dance to the delight of onlookers. Now flash mobs are terrorizing retailers by creating mass shoplifting events. Sigh.
Send in the clowns. Don’t bother-they’re here. So long Stephen, you done good, Bubbe.
Congratulations, Mr. Mayor. I expect to see fiscal accountability and transparency. Show us where the money goes. Fix the Canal and Finlay Park. Deal with the homeless. Support businesses. Greatly expand the convention center. Accomplish those needs and I will vote for you again. Signed, a progressive independent.
What do you call cheese that's not yours. Nacho cheese.
I don't quite remember how to throw a boomerang. But eventually it came back to me. Aha!
you know, the church that I seem to go by has a sign out front and it says, 'Are you going to be full on Thanksgiving? Or are you going to be thankful on Thanksgiving?' And we have a lot to be thankful for in America, as sometimes people look at things in different perspectives. But I'll just stop right there, except for I will say the front page of The State paper says turkeys are all time high.
What do you call a reindeer that smokes marijuana? Rudolph the red eyed reindeer.
Ben Crump, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson. All the people that, you know, through blood, sweat and tears finally got justice for Ahmaud Arbery his family. All those three guys were found guilty. And now it's justice for Ahmaud Arbery even though we can't bring him backand all.
My friend is weaker than circus lemonade.
After Thanksgiving dinner I had fireball and pumpkin pie. God bless America.
My friends asked me which Christmas songs should be retired. I said most of them.
Clemson opened a can of whoop out against USC.