Rant and Rave: a lady named Memphis, loud leaf blowers and Holocaust guards

For my Gourmet Shop waitress (and I use that word loosely). Young lady, I'm 50 and frequently sleepy. I stare off into space often. I assure you, I wasn't looking at you. Also, tell your friend not to vape indoors...it's very tacky. Almost as tacky as her snakeskin purse. *Ahem*
When I was in school, the term “genius” was reserved for individuals of extraordinary talent or insight, often accompanied by years of training. Now, if you figure out that putting an ice pick in your ear gets rid of tinnitus, or if you boil lemons you never have to dust furniture again, you are called “genius.” The bar has been lowered. A bunch. This explains why everyone with an opinion is an “expert.”
While standing in a garage does not make one a car, merely spending an hour a week in church does not make one a Christian. (Many of these self-proclaimed “Christians” are going to discover this to their dismay on Judgement Day – and I want to be there to gloat !!!!)
The person who invents a leaf blower that does not sound like a dentist’s drill will make a fortune. I know of NO ONE who likes the sound they make. And while you’re at it, see if you can tone down chainsaws and mowers. Many thanks.
I saw a lady on TV with the name Memphis. At least her name wasn't Chattanooga. Haha.
No message that makes any point. I've tried every choice in your directory and no one answers. It leaves the impression that maybe you're just a small small company. And you have one phone number, everything goes to one number and no one is at that phone.
They say a sucker is born every day. And that's just what lying corrupt draft dodging Trump is playin his supporters for. He could care less about you and will throw you under the bus in a second.
Turns out the right wing justices on the Supreme Court of the United States do not see their job as protecting the Constitution as they swore to do, but rather, our state's rights protectors, allowing states to subvert the Constitution and restrict the will of the Americans who in fact overwhelmingly support the right to vote and the right to abortion. Thank you.
Okay, let's finish the joke from last week. How much does a pirate pay to get his ears pierced? A buccanEAR haha.
This is a rave for wonderful Sunday school teachers and rave for wonderful psychology teachers. If you look at this gentleman from Kentucky, Rand Paul, and watch that gentlemen, take a good look at him. Be very aware. And Mr. Fauci, Dr. Fauci be very aware. Envy and hatred go hand in hand.
I missed Rant and Rave, but if you guys are shutting down that wouldn't surprise me. But the news on ABC this morning, I just turned this on. Thank God for Folgers Coffee. But they're calling it the President's pandemic. Well, half of South Carolina refuses to get a vaccine and they put this on TV or ABC as the President's pandemic.
I thank the Lord for Rant and Rave, because sometimes you have to scream at people and I screamed at the refrigerator guy this morning in Columbia, South Carolina.
Teachers and nurses should get the same amount of money. But the last thing South Carolina wants is a bunch of smart people running around. Mr. McMaster wants to give teachers $2,000 a year and they probably spend that much to feed kids in their classes. There's no shame in South Carolina. White trash has no shame. The KKK has no shame. Miss Green out of Georgia that houses people after a funeral. These people have no shame. That's a good day for these people. A good day for Mr. McMaster is to rent an apartment full of roaches, that's a good day for these people.