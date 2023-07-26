Rant & Rave: Sushi, sashimi, crack pipes and a purple tiger

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Guilt helps people make morally upright decisions. Empathy-based guilt encourages people to live co-operatively. Could be a bad idea to raise kids to believe they should not experience guilt in life.

So nobody knows about the widespread Percocet shortage. Cancer patients are having to scramble to keep their pain under control. Post operative patients are being discharged with prescriptions that may or may not be fillable depending on the pharmacy and the day. But shhhhhh, it’s a big secret. And people are suffering.

That "cheating" Tim Scott is talking about during the 2020 Presidential election, it most certainly was Trump's attempt to destroy the Postal Service to curb the use of absentee ballots.

Conspiracy theories are only “theories” until they become conspiracy FACTS.

Why does everyone confuse sushi with sashimi?

New interpretation for RIP, formerly Rest In Peace: REPUBLICANS IMPLODE PARTY!

So, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson, and 18 other Republican State AJ’s, want access to OUR health records. WHY! What are they going to do with them? How do we guarantee that the AJ will not use these records against us or to void our rights to equal health treatment despite our current health condition, race or sexual orientation? Will hospitals, physicians and other health services forget about HIPAA rights of the patient and also the Hippocratic Oath to provide their services to ALL people needing the benefit of their training? Why isn’t the local and National press not asking these and more questions? Physicians and hospitals, help us fight this!

Ok, Cola City Council, I applaud banning crank/crack pipes. But bongs? Gimme a break. How about enforcing DUI laws? Do something about drunks driving away from bars at midnight. Ok? Daily clear and present danger.

Clemson's colors are orange and purple. I've never seen a purple tiger. Yeah.