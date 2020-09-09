Rant and Rave: Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I’ve been accused of being a ”bad boy” during a mischievous life. I suppose I could describe Lindsey Graham of being a “good ol’ boy” as representative.

USC, shut down campus. More than 1,000 students tested positive in a week and a half. Mayor, governor and President Caslen, are you waiting for the students to start dying? Shut it down now.

POTUS has much to say and seems to have strong feelings about football. Does he ever consider that the US has more deaths of mothers in childbirth than any other industrialized country, by far?

Yes, as an older Black female, I’ve heard rude comments from our side also.

Wise rulers realize that an allegiance to God is the first requirement of an ideal king.

Hey Rant and Rave, I’ll be glad if I look at the Free Times and see this in print. First of all, Trump is a provocateur. He’s a pathological liar. The man is insane. This guy is a total lunatic. He went to Kenosha and said the governor and mayor didn’t want him to be there. Then, somewhere along the speech, he said that the governor finally said, “Yes.” Bulls#!t.

This is the Redneck Liberal aka the Man Without a Country. We know the election will be rigged. We can only pray that the third law of gravity will control it.

Morning, folks. When I was kid I went to school in Switzerland. I love the Swiss. Everywhere you went was a 30 degree walk. They are healthy people. They are animated people and hard-working people.

This is a shoutout to my wife, who was persistent in my getting a prostate exam. The manual exam not the blood type. Most young doctors now don’t want to do the finger. I did get the finger. I came out clear. We found out Rick Henry has prostate cancer, Ron Rivera has it, and Chadwick Boseman died from it. Me, listen to your wife and go get the checkup. Ten seconds won’t hurt and it could save your life.

You are a woman. You have dignity. You have a place in this world. Please tell me why you want to put out photos of yourself in your underwear. Or naked. Or your bare ass. Or your plastic breasts. Your boss, your neighbors and your children DO NOT need to see all that.

The violent nature of the left has been on full display in American cities recently. A Trump supporter was gunned down in cold blood in Portland. Make no mistake, this was a political killing. And Nervous Nancy declared Trump an “enemy of the state.” This declaration sounds an awfully lot like incitement to violence. I think the Secret Service should pay Nancy a visit.

Can we get the guy that stands at the intersection with the abortion signs and join him up with the guy that drives around Lexington in the two-bedroom pickup truck with all the Trump flags together? They make such a great team. If we were in 1920.

Another thought on the flashing yellow arrows at the intersections. Basically what this is is exactly what we had decades ago. You pull up to the green light in the left-hand turn lane. You make your turn when the traffic is clear. What a great way to spend our tax dollars on something that we did before without the arrow. Thanks from the Traffic Guy.

The Cameron Curmudgeon has a few observations on the Republican National Convention. Healthcare: bad. COVID: good. Clean environment: bad. Pollution: good. Democracy: bad. Totalitarianism: good.

All of these kids pulling out rifles and shooting people. I hate to be this blunt, but s#!tty parents make s#!tty kids.

Guaranteed income for all? The New Testament says, “He who will not work, neither let him eat.” I think God knows better about human character than the Democratic Party.

Personnel at the University of South Carolina want to change the name of the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center because of who he was. Plus, some of the other building names. Are they going to change the name to personnel who were involved in the civil rights movement?

It still amazes me the amount of people who get Ubers and Lyfts and the cars show up with pizza delivery signs on them, cable and satellite service signs, skull and crossbones and all kinds of other stuff on their cars. And people ride with them! It amazes me. Take professional transportation, people.

The Bible says you can tell people by the fruit they bear. After four years of Mr. Trump, and if we have to go another four, Medicare will be weaned back, Social Security will be weaned back, and Obamacare might be tossed out. You can’t beat the Lord.

Aren’t telephone operators the original call girls?

I want to know why public officials think they own public buildings. Tell me that, Katrina Shealy.

They always say, “Don’t forget history or it will come right back around.”

It’s not right for the Republicans to be criticizing Joe Biden for not criticizing the riots and looting going on in cities and states run by Democratic mayors and governors. He’s been in the basement of his house for six months listening to CNN and MSNBC. He doesn’t have a clue what’s going on.

One phrase I’ve noticed you never hear is “Bible-believing Democrat.”

This is Sheldon. I’m not a really big fan of Gary Barboza at WVOC. When Keven Cohen was on there I didn’t like him or his show. It seems like Gary kicked him off and now he is at the top of the helm and I really like him less and less.

This is for Black Lives Matter. I think it is the most racist organization I’ve ever heard of in South Carolina.

This is a rant to the Department of Transportation. Why bother having speed limits on the interstates? Most every day I drive in a 60 mph zone and I drive 70 mph in the middle lane. Cars are passing me on both sides doing 80,90 or 100. No law enforcement anywhere.

Why is it that Donald Trump is so desperate to hide his income tax returns? Does he have high debt? Does he have investments in Russia and China?

Whether you vote for Trump or not please contact your congressman and representatives about the proposed payroll tax changes. This is your retirement that they’re making changes to. Yes, you’ll have some cash in your pocket. But are you going to save that money for your retirement in 10, 20, 30, 40 years? A stimulus check doesn’t affect your retirement. So tell him to send you another one of those.

Person, woman, man, camera, TV. Person, woman, man, camera, TV. That is the test. I’ve got this. Oh, yeah.

I will be busy next January, so if the prez needs help getting out of the White House, I will need y’all to take care of that. Thanks.

I’ve been reading a lot of comments here on the upcoming election. There is a difference between absentee and mail-in ballots. Ask yourself who is actually trying to rig it? One particular party is trying EVERYTHING they can to win. Just recently, someone said they need to start denouncing the riots and violence because it’s affecting the poll numbers. Really? Numbers are more important than the lives and businesses that have been affected since Memorial Day weekend in various cities? One party is for socialism and the other is for America.

It is awkward to hear “America is the greatest country” from people who never left the country.

The only way to make America great again is to get rid of Trump and his band of ass-kissing cronies. It was great before it became Trump’s America.

CBS should consider changing the name of their Sunday news program to reflect today’s world. Call it MACE the Nation!

Nikki Haley told us from the Republican convention that it isn’t true that our nation is racist. Then she went on to lay out various kinds of racism endured by her family here.

One $5 coffee per day for one year is $1,300. Now quit complaining about your pay.

Today’s problems are caused partly, in my humble opinion, by two major reasons. 1) Lack of parental guidance and authority. 2) Treating kids and teens as if they are entitled mature people. They are neither. Idea: Those 18 and under who commit crimes, their parents go to jail along with their irresponsible children.