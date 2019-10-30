This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Wiggin’ Out: Cops got a call about someone trying to pull a fast one on a business on Main Street. A woman reportedly wore a blonde wig and tried to get change for a counterfeit $50 bill. It didn’t work.

Pizza Pie: Authorities got a call after a pizza spot on Lakeside Avenue reported an armed robbery. Three men reportedly entered the business with a gun and got away with $38 worth of cash and $36 worth of pizzas. In a weird way, that can be a compliment. Even though they are robbing the spot they at least acknowledge that they enjoy their product. Guess that’s nice.

Car Parts: A 63-year-old man contacted authorities after realizing his car was running weird on River Drive. When he looked into it, he realized that someone the night before stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Waking to your car missing parts is similar to a reoccurring dream I have of waking up and having one less kidney. Wonder what my therapist has to say about that.

Tip of the Week: If you’re running the risk of getting caught stealing something, make sure it’s nothing you would be embarrassed for stealing. Cops got a ring from a store on Fairfield Road after a 20-year-old man tried to steal two bottles of pumpkin spice scented sprays. When asked by authorities for his name and info he gave false information, then, after second thought, finally gave his real info. When asked by the cops why he lied the first time, he claimed he didn’t know. Oh, we know! Nobody wants to get in trouble for stealing anything pumpkin related.