Two Packs: Cops nabbed two men connected with a string of robberies in Richland County. In one incident the suspects reportedly entered a gas station with a gun and demanded money from the register. They also got away with two packs of cigarettes in the process, because why not? Can only imagine that exchange went something like this: “Give me all the money in the register … and two packs of them American Spirits.”
Fashionable Robbery: Cops are searching for a man wanted for robbing a store on Wilson Boulevard. The suspect reportedly presented a gun, demanded money out of the register and safe, and robbed a customer in the store. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage wearing huge shades (but the kind you would see Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis rocking) and a stocking cap. Have to make sure your hair looks good for the inevitable mugshot.
Stick Up: Authorities arrested two men for allegedly robbing a college student on Forest Drive. The men reportedly approached and demanded money and threatened to shoot if he didn’t comply. Not sure how much they got away with, but trying to take money from a college student is similar to the old saying “I’m so broke anyone try to rob me would just be practicing.”
Tip of the Week: If you’re going through all the effort to have an elaborate illegal operation, might as well use the energy to be legit (imagine Carlito in Carlito’s Way with his goal to get out of the game and live life clean). Cops nabbed a 38-year-old man after information about stolen items led them to his home. The suspect gave consent to a search and the cops found the Walmart of illegal operations. In addition to heroine, cocaine and LSD, he also allegedly had stolen guns and, of course, no illegal operation is complete without a chop shop. This guy could’ve been a president of a Fortune 500 company.
