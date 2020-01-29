This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Yo Momma: Cops got a call after a 21-year-old man accused his mother's boyfriend of running up to his car with a gun on Harbison Boulevard. When the boyfriend saw it was the son he simply apologized, claiming that he thought it was his mother. You know, the person he was intending to pull a gun on. That’s a comfort for any son to hear. Let's hope that the relationship status is a hard breakup.

From The Sky: Cops were able to nab a man who allegedly broke into a business on Monticello Road. The suspect reportedly tried to get in the business through the roof but surveillance caught him falling from the ceiling, along with tools needed to break into an ATM. This one definitely didn't go as planned.

Honest Abe: Cops pulled up to a home on Stoneridge Drive after reports of suspicious activity. When they arrived to the door they got a smell of meth. When they asked the young man who answered the door about it, he basically admitted to smoking and making meth and showed off his items. We know they say honesty is the best policy, but at least pretend that you were cooking chitterlings or something to explain the smell. Cops kind of want it to be a challenge, too. Don't just give them all the answers.

Tip of the Week: If you're going to steal something to eat, don't make it seem as if you're auditioning for a Food Network TV show. Cops nabbed a 23-year-old woman after she reportedly tried to sneak out of a store on Garners Ferry Road without paying for items like sausage, wings, snow crabs, potatoes and more. Cops should've waited for this lady to cook the food for whatever hot date she had and nabbed her right when the guy arrived. That would make an interesting episode of Live PD.

