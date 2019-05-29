Reliable Transportation: Cops are searching for an 18-year-old man accused of robbing a pharmacy in Lexington. The suspect reportedly entered the store with a list of prescription drugs he wanted; before fleeing, he snatched up everyone’s cellphones. When he left, a driver was waiting in a Kia Optima. Not the most crime-related car, but hey, I guess it works. Oh, and the car was stolen.
Spare Change: Authorities got a call after someone broke into a car wash on Broad River Road. The person broke into a soda machine and stole $20 worth of change and bills.
The Cookout: Police nabbed a 41-year-old man after he decided to grab a few things from a store on Gervais Street. Too bad he wasn’t trying to pay for it. The guy filled a grocery cart full of stuff, including 10 steaks, two carrot cakes and sunglasses. Too bad he got caught, because it sounds like the guy was planning for an amazing Memorial Day cookout. Anyone he promised a plate for the holiday needs to find someone else’s house to crash at.
Home Invasion: Cops got a call from a 51-year-old man after his home was broken into on Rosedale Drive. The suspect got into the home by removing the AC unit in the window and took items like a television, nail gun, chainsaw and fifty bucks. Maybe the homeowner needs to invest in one of those AC units that hangs up on the wall.
Tip of the Week: If you’re going to ask for money, it’s a yay or nay proposition. If people say no, just let it go. Cops got a call about a 39-year-old woman begging for change outside of a gas station on Main Street. But when people refused to give change, she would block them from walking into the store like she was an NBA basketball defender. Well, it is the playoffs. Some people get more motivated by sports than others.
