Stolen Ride: Cops nabbed a Kershaw County man for stealing a reported $500,000 worth of cars. The suspect reportedly had an illegal operation for the past few months. Over half a million dollars? This guy is living the real life Grand Theft Auto game. Maybe it’ll be better to steal cars with your PS4 than in real life.
Stash House: Cops are searching for a 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman with a bunch of illegal s#!t in their home. After obtaining a search warrant, cops discovered 11 firearms, $7,000 in cash and 700 grams of cocaine, ecstasy and pills. At the very least it sounds like it could’ve been a hell of a party.
Face Mask: Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a restaurant on Elmwood Road. The suspects entered armed and with surgical masks to cover their identity. Maybe they should’ve gotten a little more creative. Rock a Marvel character’s mask. Imagine getting robbed, The Hulk told you to give up your wallet. Of course the best would be the MF Doom mask. I don’t condone robbing places, but at least be creative if you’re going to steal my money.
Tip of the Week: If you’re using the Tinder app for dating (or other) purposes, it may not be a good idea to have folks over to your house before you can verify whether they are crazy or, you know, will rob you. Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man after robbing a woman her met on Tinder. After engaging with her on the app, the suspect went to her home with a gun and demanded money. When she said she didn’t have any, he forced her to take him to an ATM and get cash before pushing her out and driving off.
