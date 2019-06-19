This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
Scales of Justice: Authorities nabbed a 49-year-old woman in Lexington for alleged possession of methamphetamine. The cops reportedly received a tip and showed up finding two plastic baggies of meth and a digital scale. Side note: Have you ever purchased a digital scale from Target to help with food portions while cooking and get a suspicious stink eye from the person ringing you up? Me neither. Anyways, after the cops found the baggies and scale, she was arrested. This is her second meth related arrest since 2018.
Restaurant Robbery: Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old man in connection with a robbery in the Eastover area. The suspect reportedly threatened a manager at a restaurant who was closing and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect also reportedly approached a woman, attempting to snatch her purse but she pulled a pistol on him and shot at him. She didn’t hit him but shout out to the woman carrying in the purse.
The Dealership: Authorities are investigating a car crash that damaged nine cars at a dealership on Fernandina Road. The driving reportedly lost control of the vehicle and flipped the car into the lot of cars at the dealership. No details about how the car lost control.
Tip of the Week: Be cautious that a barbershop is a sacred place but also a place where tempers can flare. Ice Cube wouldn’t have made three crappy movies about them if there wasn’t drama. Cops got a call after a shooting between a customer and owner at a barbershop on Forest Drive. The two men reportedly got into an argument and the customer went to his to grab his piece. The owner grabbed his from inside and they opened fire on each other. Nobody was injured. And no word on what caused the ruckus. My theories: It was either someone really unhappy with their cut or some argument about Jordan and LeBron gone extremely wrong.