No Sale: A man was shot after a transaction in the parking lot of a fast-food joint on Broad River Road went awry. The victim met someone with the intent of buying a car, using an online app to discuss the particulars. When the victim showed up, he was shot and robbed of his belongings. Tip for any online transaction stuff: Great place to meet up with folks that you meet for these things is always the parking lot of the police station.
Wrong Way: A 17-year-old got nabbed by the cops after stealing a car off Bull Street. After the car was reported stolen, cops tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect didn’t pull over, even driving on the wrong side of the road (like those damn Brits) before hitting a curb trying to flee. After treating life like a version of Grand Theft Auto he was finally caught and being held in the juvenile section of Alvin S. Glenn.
Air Freshener: Cops got a call about at a Greenville pharmacy after an unknown man stole items from the business. The suspect reportedly stuffed items in his pants with the intent of leaving without paying. When a clerk approached him, he sprayed Febreze on her and fled the scene. Thankfully it wasn’t Raid.
Tip of the Week: For criminals looking to make a score by breaking into a car, you want to do better than stealing money out the dashboard. Cops got a call from a club in Northeast Columbia after people in a van broke windows of cars and took items. One victim had a cell phone and about $15 in loose change and cash stolen. For anyone wanting to break-in my car for a phone and change, I’ll leave the doors unlocked. Getting it repaired ain’t worth the headache. Luckily for the victim the crooks didn’t look in his trunk as he reportedly had thousands of dollars’ worth of DJ equipment and laptops (as he was going to DJ that night ... hopefully his bar tab was extended). No arrests have been made.
