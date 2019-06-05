This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
Natty Daddy: Authorities got a call about a 57-year-old man wilding out outside of a restaurant on Fairfield Drive. And by wilding out, I mean he was drunk and pulling a knife out of the sheath talking smack to customers. When cops arrived on the scene, he told them he was drunk off a Natty Daddy. Good for you, buddy.
Driver Side: Cops got a call from a 25-year-old woman after an incident on Duke Avenue. The caller told the cops that while she was riding in a car, another vehicle pulled up and someone pointed a gun and followed a bit until the driver sped away from danger.
Open Fire: Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in Lexington after he shot at a marked patrol car. Luckily the shooter has the accuracy of an A-Team episode as no bullets hit the vehicle; they all struck the ground instead. The suspect told the authorities after being arrested that he was shooting in response to someone shooting at his home.
Register: A 38-year-old man contacted authorities after his car was broken into on Devonshire Drive. The victim told authorities that the suspect took the registration from the glovebox. That’s like breaking into someone’s home after they bought stuff from Ikea and snatching the directions to assemble it.
Tip of the Week: When you have to get rid of a rodent or insects, be careful about too much firepower. Cops got a call about gunshots being discharged outside a home on Linden Street. When cops arrived, the 41-year-old man told the cops that he was firing his Glock 27 to kill a snake. Can’t be mad at this guy. Depending on the size of a spider, I’m pulling out a shotgun (and if it’s really big, I’ll let it have my house).