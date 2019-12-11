This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.

Lemon Pepper: Cops nabbed a 56-year-old man and charged him with assault, burglary and grand larceny. The suspect reportedly broke into a home on Hollywood Drive and stole electronics. The owner walked in and found the suspect. The suspect then pepper sprayed the homeowner before fleeing. You’re going to steal my items and pepper spray me? That’s like having an Uber driver give you a ride and then you steal the car afterwards.

Snitches Get …: A woman flagged down a cop on Sumter Street after a 44-year-old man pulled his thang out and peed in public. The woman told the officer that it was in front of her and her son. When the officer approached the man, his response was, “I didn’t realize that I peed in front of them. I didn’t think she was going to snitch, either.” The wall of silence we talk about in mob movies doesn’t apply to this.

Escape Artist: Authorities are searching for a man charged with second-degree burglary and safecracking. Turned out he was also charged with unlawful escape as he got out of police custody in the process. Between being a safecracker and being able to get out of custody, this dude seems to be frickin’ fascinating. If he stays out of jail long enough someone should offer this guy a drink. He probably has great stories.

Tip of the Week: You can steal a car, but crashing it into someone’s home is a pretty s#!ty thing to do. Cops nabbed an 18-year-old man after he reportedly stole a car from a home on Harrison Road. When the cops tried to initiate a traffic stop after the vehicle was reported stolen, the driver was pretty much like, “Nah” and sped off, eventually crashing into a home on Parkwood Drive and causing about $28,000 worth of damage.