Hidden Camera: Authorities got a call after a business in North Columbia found out that someone hid a recording device underneath the bathroom sink. This falls under the categories “Eww” and “Creepy.”
Gimme a Hand: Cops got a call after a man broke into and stole items from a jewelry store in the Harbison area. The suspect also reportedly tried to dismantle surveillance cameras filming him during the crime and tried to smash the camera, inadvertently cutting his hand. Could this literally be a case of blood diamonds?
Ex-Employee: Authorities arrived to a business on Northeast Drive to two individuals in the middle of a fight. A 50-year-old man and ex-employee apparently showed to the latter’s old job and started a ruckus. During the brawl, a clock, several picture frames and a fire extinguisher were damaged during the brawl. No clue why he’s an ex-employee ...
Sour Apple: A 50-year-old man was nabbed by the cops after drinking at a public park in downtown Columbia. The suspect was caught drinking a Sour Apple Four Loko. Sounds like a terrible drink choice, but admittedly I was at a concert recently and had a White Claw. The inner Becky in me came out in full bloom, so I guess I have to be quiet about this Four Loko.
Must Be the Shoes: Cops got a call when a 34-year-old man was distraught after his car was broken into on Bush River Road. The suspect got away with a wallet and a pair of black-and-white Jordans (sounds like the 12s or as they are affectionately called, “The Taxis”). This is a serious crime, as Man Code shouldn’t allow someone to take a pair of Js. Sure, take a pair of Chuck Taylors. You can find another pair for like 30 bucks, but Js? That’s just cruel beyond words. And if you have pairs to sell, I wear a 13. Please and thank you.
Tip of the Week: If you’re a city bus driver and need to have lunch while working, you may want to look into brown-bagging it. A bus employee is being reprimanded after leaving a bus in the middle of traffic to run and grab food. The driver backed traffic up on Devine Street as he was caught on surveillance walking off, getting food and returning 15 minutes later.
