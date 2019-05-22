Crime Blotter Baby on Board

This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
Meth Bust: Cops nabbed a 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman after a tip about some weird activity in a home in Lexington. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found 22 grams of meth, 35 grams of weed and $8,000 in cash in the home. The woman also had over 50 grams of meth. It’s nice to find a man and woman with so much in common. Wonder if there’s a Match.com profile where someone says their interests are “meth and D&G.” That profile must exist somewhere.
Bank Teller: A bank employee is probably getting a promotion after an incident at a bank location on Farrow Road. A man reportedly gave a note to a bank clerk demanding money. When an employee realized the guy was trying to rob the joint, he pulled out his personal gun and started shooting. The suspect fled the scene. Side note: After the teller shoots at the suspect, does he hold a gun smoking in his hand and yells, “Who’s next in line?”
Good Ass Dog: A 17-year-old boy was accused of stealing a vehicle. When approached by an officer, he attacked them and fled. This led to a search with three tracking dogs and a SLED helicopter. Hours later, when the dogs tracked down the suspect, while being arrested the suspect told the cops, “Y’all got some good ass dogs.” You gotta respect dogs. I mean the entire John Wick series is based on a man responding to harm being threatened on his dog.
Tip of the Week: If you plan on stealing a frickin’ car, make sure there’s not, like, I dunno, a baby in the car. A 26-year-old man was arrested by police after he stole a car with a 9-month-old baby in the vehicle at a restaurant in the Five Points area. The child was found safe a few streets over. The car has not been found.